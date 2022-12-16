Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge woman convicted of poisoning gets life — but bail decision stirs controversy
A Baton Rouge woman convicted of poisoning her former live-in boyfriend with the toxic compound barium acetate in 2015 was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison — but then the judge set bond that could have let her out of jail, drawing protests from prosecutors and family members. Meshell...
theadvocate.com
Judge 'abused' sentencing of Kaplan man convicted in 2017 killing of good Samaritan, appeals court says
Tyler Benoit, who was convicted of manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the 2017 killing of “Good Samaritan” Christon Chaisson, will be resentenced after an appellate court ruled the trial judge’s 40-year sentence was excessive. Benoit, of Kaplan, was sentenced in February to 40 years in prison...
wbrz.com
NOLA.com
Jury convicts New Orleans man of robbing woman and killing her brother
James Jefferson robbed a New Orleans woman, then killed her brother less than a month later, shooting the 30-year-old man in the back outside his Algiers apartment, a jury has decided. The Orleans Parish jury convicted Jefferson, 34, of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
One of eight suspects in armed robbery transferred to Assumption Parish
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the booking of an 18-year-old man on armed robbery charges after he was previously arrested in Jefferson Parish on a weapons charge related to the investigation. Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel of Terrytown has been accused of entering the Cane Row truck stop and casino on...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville man arrested on failure to appear for felony charges
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on warrants charging him with failure to appear on multiple felony charges arising from a traffic stop Nov. 13, 2020. Michael Jerome Batiste, 36, was arrested in Assumption Parish and ordered to appear in court in the parish...
theadvocate.com
21-year-old killed in another shooting at apartments off Florida Boulevard, police say
A 21-year-old man was killed Monday evening when an assailant opened fire while trying to carry out a robbery at a Florida Boulevard apartment complex, Baton Rouge police say — one of several homicides this year at the violence-plagued compound. First responders pronounced Timothy Chapman dead at the Broadmoor...
wbrz.com
brproud.com
State Police: Case on crash killing 3 Southern band members going to DA
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPOUD) — The investigation into a crash killing three Southern University band members will be presented to the district attorney in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say. After the investigation wraps up and the case is presented to the district attorney, then a decision will...
theadvocate.com
Pineville man sentenced to 22 years for stealing over 100 guns from Youngsville, Benton stores
A Pineville man was sentenced to over 22 years in federal prison for stealing guns from stores in Youngsville and Benton. Salih Reed, 27, of Pineville, was sentenced to 22 years and six months in federal prison, followed by six years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $38,148.07 in restitution. Reed pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee in August, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon B. Brown said in a statement.
brproud.com
BRPD searching for name of suspect in armed robbery at Circle K
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can you help the Baton Rouge Police Department pinpoint the identity of a reported armed robber?. The suspect seen in the attached picture is accused of using a dangerous weapon while attempting to steal from a Circle K located in the 7900 Block of Plank Road.
NOLA.com
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
EBRSO lieutenant arrested in relation to ‘domestic incident’
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested. According to a spokeswoman for EBRSO, Lieutenant Kim Williams was arrested outside of the parish in relation to a “domestic incident.”. The arrest took place...
theadvocate.com
Man shot dead after fight in Baton Rouge market days before Christmas; 'just foolishness'
A man was shot and killed Monday morning after getting into an altercation inside a market across from an apartment complex — a street corner that has played host over the years to intermittent spurts of violence. The shooting at Neighbors Food Mart on Dougherty Drive drew a cohort...
wbrz.com
Man shot, killed inside Neighbors Food Mart along Dougherty Dr.
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed inside a small grocery store Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 28-year-old Timothy Stewart got in a fight with an unknown person who pulled a gun and shot him. Officers said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested on drug charges near Belle Rose
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Paincourtville man on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop on Hwy. 1 near Belle Rose, south of Donaldsonville. According to deputies, 41-year-old Cory Michael Gros reportedly was observed committing a traffic violation. His vehicle allegedly continued for...
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
brproud.com
1 male killed in shooting off Florida Blvd
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting off of Florida Boulevard at an apartment complex that occurred on Monday, December 19 according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. BRPD states they received a call about a shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 10550 block of...
wbrz.com
26-year-old allegedly took Livingston Parish elementary buses for 'joyride' early Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Parents received a message this morning reading that some of their children's buses had been 'messed with;' officials say they were taken for overnight joyrides. South Fork Elementary in Livingston Parish saw a large police presence Monday morning as investigators found two buses damaged and a vehicle...
