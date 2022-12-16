Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Bodies Of Missing Men Found In Keyhole Reservoir
Search and rescue have found the bodies of 2 men who were riding a UTV on Keyhole Reservoir this past Thursday (December 15th) and ended up going into the water. Crook County Sheriff Jeff Hodge says at about 4pm Sunday, both missing individuals were recovered. Just after 9pm on Thursday...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday
Two men who went missing under the ice of Wyoming's Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday while attempting to assist a rescue mission have been found deceased, according to the Crook County Sheriff's office.
Sheridan Media
Two Men Rescued And Two Other Men Missing After Falling Into Keyhole Reservoir
Two men were rescued, while two others may have drowned in icy waters in northeast Wyoming. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office says just after 9pm on Thursday (December 15th), a 911 call came in regarding a male subject who had fallen through the ice while driving his Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) on Keyhole Reservoir, which is about 7 miles northeast of Moorcroft.
cowboystatedaily.com
Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged
Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
county17.com
Sub-zero temperatures in store for Gillette in coming days
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With strong winds and already-freezing conditions on the horizon, temperatures in Gillette are expected to drop below 0 and stay there for much of the coming days. Today, the area will see a high temperature of 13 with wind chill values of as low as -4,...
KELOLAND TV
SD man convicted in large Wyoming poaching bust
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities in Wyoming announced convictions of three men, including one man from South Dakota, involved in a large poaching case. Last week, officials with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced David Underwood, of Edgemont, SD, Robert Underwood, of Oklahoma, and Russel Vick, of Alabama, will pay $171,230 in fines and $131,550 in restitution for convictions in crimes committed more than a decade ago.
Sheridan Media
Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision
A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
county17.com
Man dies Friday from gunshot wound to his head, investigation ongoing
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died this morning after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said Friday. Details are scarce with the investigation currently ongoing, but the man was reportedly found by Gillette Police officers who responded to the 100 block of E. Laurel Street for the report of a gunshot around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 16, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
Black Hills Pioneer
Mercury incident prompts L-D school closure
LEAD — A student who brought elemental mercury to school Dec. 12 and shared it with friends set in motion a series of mitigation protocols that ultimately led to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) involvement and Lead-Deadwood High School being closed for final cleanup efforts Monday. Dr. Erik Person, superintendent...
WATCH: Deadwood SD Woman Embraces Record Snow!
What do you do when you get more snow than you have ever imagined?. Like this lady in Deadwood South Dakota. There is absolutely NO WAY she can shovel that much snow with what she is caring. Most machines would not be able to make it through that. But that...
newslj.com
Future of Campbell County library board members up in the air after call for removal
GILLETTE — The future of two library board members is up in the air after Commissioner Rusty Bell revealed their membership in the Wyoming MassResistance private Facebook group and called for their removal from the board. Commission Chairman Del Shelstad said Thursday he has no issue with putting that...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
Black Hills Pioneer
Roads closed, school called off again
SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
