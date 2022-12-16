ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

American Heritage star Mark Fletcher commits to Hurricanes over Florida

The Hurricanes picked up a major addition when a local star picked them over rival Florida. American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher committed to Miami on Sunday after considering UM and UF, joining the Hurricanes’ highly-rated recruiting class. Fletcher, who was previously committed to Ohio State, said after American Heritage’s loss to Miami Central (and future teammate Rueben Bain) in ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WFLA

Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience

5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire accused of punching daughter

MIAMI — Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire is accused of punching one of his teenage daughters, according to a published report. Stoudemire, 40, who played 15 seasons in the NBA from 2003 to 2017, was arrested early Sunday at his Miami condominium, the Miami Herald reported. He was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery, according to Miami-Dade County online booking records.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Get Hooked on The Fish Joint’s Delicious Seafood at Their New Coral Springs Location

A family-owned Coconut Creek seafood restaurant has opened its doors to a second location in Coral Springs. The Fish Joint, located at 5677 Coral Ridge Drive in the real estate formally occupied by Falafel Bistro and Wine Bar, held a grand opening for its second fast-casual restaurant this past week. The cozy fast-casual location offers both indoor and outdoor seating.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

