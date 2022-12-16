Read full article on original website
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Miami Central Rockets continue state championship streak after beating American Heritage in FHSAA State Championships Football Class 2M
MIAMI (WSVN) - Sustaining greatestness is the only way of life for the Miami Central Rockets, and after securing yet another state championship, the rocket nation wants national attached to their school name. Boasting nine state titles with seven coming in the last decade, Miami Central has always been recognized...
Destin Log
Columbus uses 'Philly Special' variation to win Class 4M championship in overtime
FORT LAUDERDALE — Every Columbus player knew what was coming. Trailing by three points and faced with 3rd-and-goal at the 5-yard line in the first overtime of the Class 4M state championship against Apopka, the time was right for "Explorer." In the Columbus version of the famed Philadelphia Eagles'...
American Heritage star Mark Fletcher commits to Hurricanes over Florida
The Hurricanes picked up a major addition when a local star picked them over rival Florida. American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher committed to Miami on Sunday after considering UM and UF, joining the Hurricanes’ highly-rated recruiting class. Fletcher, who was previously committed to Ohio State, said after American Heritage’s loss to Miami Central (and future teammate Rueben Bain) in ...
Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
Palm Beach County's newest high school announces its mascot. And the winner is ...
When Dr. Joaquín García High School's athletes hit the field, track or diamond next year, they'll be announced to the world as the Bulldogs. The school, which opens in August off Lyons Road in the Lake Worth area, announced Thursday that its official mascot will be a fierce looking white bulldog. ...
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch Game
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire accused of punching daughter
MIAMI — Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire is accused of punching one of his teenage daughters, according to a published report. Stoudemire, 40, who played 15 seasons in the NBA from 2003 to 2017, was arrested early Sunday at his Miami condominium, the Miami Herald reported. He was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery, according to Miami-Dade County online booking records.
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
Pahokee shelter renamed 'Melissa's Place' in honor of commissioner
PAHOKEE ― As a Palm Beach County commissioner, Melissa McKinlay was the force behind pushing the county to renovate a foreclosed, mold-infested senior living facility to turn it into an emergency COVID-19 center. In the two years since it opened, the space has become a shelter for the area's homeless. Now, along with...
WSVN-TV
14-year-old boy accused of bringing gun to William J. Bryan Elementary faces several charges
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teenager who is accused of packing heat is now in serious trouble. Fourteen-year-old Eduardo Prado faces a number of charges, including felony possession of a firearm on school property. He was arrested Wednesday at William J. Bryan Elementary in North Miami...
Click10.com
1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top level
A Florida witness in the Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida, area reported watching and photographing four, silent, triangle-shaped objects just above the tree top level at about 7:22 p.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Man kills fish after pouring bleach in South Florida mall's koi pond
A man was arrested on animal cruelty charges after he was caught pouring bleach, alcohol and soap into a koi pond at a South Florida mall.
WSVN-TV
Miami Central High School placed on lockdown after two large fights break out; at least 1 arrested
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school was placed on lockdown after several fights broke out inside and outside the campus. Videos from at least three different locations, both inside and outside the campus of Miami Central High School, capture dozens of individuals, who appear to be students, fighting.
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
fox35orlando.com
Photos of floating alligator tattoo goes viral: 'Just some Florida activity'
MIAMI Fla. - A tattoo of an alligator appearing to float along a client's arm has gone viral on social media. The photos were shared on Instagram with the caption, "Just some typical Florida activity," by Tatu Panda, a Miami-based tattoo artist in South Florida. The post has received over...
Destin Log
Shock to the system: Why pesky critters are causing so many power outages in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Ed Liberty and his wife Allison had just returned from a full day of boating in Delray Beach when he sat down on his couch around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Exhausted from the day, Lake Worth Beach's director of utilities was counting his...
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly oppose permitless gun carry law, new poll shows
That includes voters in blocs key to Ron DeSantis’ win in the county last month. More than two-thirds of Miami-Dade voters oppose legislation allowing people to carry concealed firearms without a permit in Florida, and nearly the same support stronger gun laws, according to newly released polling data. New...
Get Hooked on The Fish Joint’s Delicious Seafood at Their New Coral Springs Location
A family-owned Coconut Creek seafood restaurant has opened its doors to a second location in Coral Springs. The Fish Joint, located at 5677 Coral Ridge Drive in the real estate formally occupied by Falafel Bistro and Wine Bar, held a grand opening for its second fast-casual restaurant this past week. The cozy fast-casual location offers both indoor and outdoor seating.
