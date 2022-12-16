Read full article on original website
(Missourinet) – State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says Missouri’s K-12 public schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism. Her response follows the nation’s report card showing reading and math test scores declined among Missouri’s K-12 public school students from 2019 to 2022. Randolph County R-4 School District in northern Missouri recently closed temporarily due to a large population of the school community being sick. The district has 338 K-12 public school students.
Gov. Mike Parson has named Vivek Malek to serve as state treasurer, the first Indian American to hold a statewide office in Missouri. Malek, 45, will replace Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected state auditor in November. “We interviewed a lot of great candidates for state treasurer, all of which have promising and rewarding careers […] The post Missouri governor taps political newcomer to serve as next state treasurer appeared first on Missouri Independent.
If your eyes have been glued to the news as much as ours have been, then you probably saw that a Missouri school district is switching to a four-day school week at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, and it’s causing a shift in the education system. Back on Dec. 13, the Missouri school board voted 6-1 on this proposition, and in the blink of an eye, students from pre-K to grade 12 will attend classes on a Tues to Fri schedule, with each school day extended by 35 minutes. This decision came after the school needed a way to...
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
According to a recent study.
A new federal grant is giving schools in three Missouri counties and St. Louis City a fresh look at the challenges of students of color living with disabilities. Missouri students of color with disabilities face harsher school disciplinary practices than their white peers, which can lead them into the juvenile justice system. Disrupting this path is the goal of the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association’s SToP Project, with a $275,000 grant from the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council.
FILE - In this Monday, April 27, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Herman Morse, R-Dexter, wears a protective mask as he sits at his desk in the House chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Thursday, May 14 passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Not that long ago, I finished paying off my car. It is nice to not have a car payment anymore. I also went through the process of officially getting Missouri license plates. I had remembered that when I was a resident of Missouri in 2013-2018, that one perk was I could get them for two years instead of needing a renewal every year.
Missouri came away with a handful of highly rated players and a wealth of potential with its 2023 class, as the Tigers look to grow stronger as a team that is largely viewed as being just a few tweaks and key additions away from finally turning the corner and becoming a program to watch in the SEC.
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
Missouri’s self-defense laws could change if a Missouri Senator gets his way. Alisa Nelson reports.
A Missouri school district is trying out a four-day workweek to retain to accommodate teachers, giving them an extra day plan as well as a mental health break.
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported Monday that one bull elk was harvested by archers during the elk-hunting season of 2022, which took place from Oct. 15-23, and two bull elk were harvested during the firearms portion, from Dec. 10-18. Among 9,684 applicants, three Missouri hunters were...
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
Missouri marijuana: The state says 318 of the 322 dispensaries and other facilities involved in selling marijuana have applied for comprehensive licenses.
Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
As I have discussed many times before, some of the worst public policy ideas in Missouri have come from the various firefighter’s unions. Whether it was the tax grab in the Robertson Fire District (dominated by union interests) or the truly terrible idea to close the municipal fire departments in Mid-St. Louis County in favor of one giant (and union dominated) fire district, there are plenty of bad policies. But the continuing effort to replace the new fireman’s pension system in the City of St. Louis by reverting to the old system may be the worst.
KEARNEY — The school district in Kearney has a new five-year plan with a goal of helping ensure the district meets public education needs of the community. The KSD Board of Education unanimously approved the 2022-27 Strategic Plan during a December board meeting. The plan is the result of a community engagement process that lasted several months and included input from students, parents/guardians, staff members, businesses and organizational leaders, government officials and property owners.
