ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kttn.com

Missouri State Education Commissioner says schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism

(Missourinet) – State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says Missouri’s K-12 public schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism. Her response follows the nation’s report card showing reading and math test scores declined among Missouri’s K-12 public school students from 2019 to 2022. Randolph County R-4 School District in northern Missouri recently closed temporarily due to a large population of the school community being sick. The district has 338 K-12 public school students.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor taps political newcomer to serve as next state treasurer

Gov. Mike Parson has named Vivek Malek to serve as state treasurer, the first Indian American to hold a statewide office in Missouri.  Malek, 45, will replace Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected state auditor in November.  “We interviewed a lot of great candidates for state treasurer, all of which have promising and rewarding careers […] The post Missouri governor taps political newcomer to serve as next state treasurer appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
SheKnows

This Missouri School District Will Run On a 4-Day School Week Due to the Teacher Shortages & So Many Want to Follow This Plan

If your eyes have been glued to the news as much as ours have been, then you probably saw that a Missouri school district is switching to a four-day school week at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, and it’s causing a shift in the education system. Back on Dec. 13, the Missouri school board voted 6-1 on this proposition, and in the blink of an eye, students from pre-K to grade 12 will attend classes on a Tues to Fri schedule, with each school day extended by 35 minutes. This decision came after the school needed a way to...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri project to disrupt “School-to-Prison Pipeline” gets a boost

A new federal grant is giving schools in three Missouri counties and St. Louis City a fresh look at the challenges of students of color living with disabilities. Missouri students of color with disabilities face harsher school disciplinary practices than their white peers, which can lead them into the juvenile justice system. Disrupting this path is the goal of the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association’s SToP Project, with a $275,000 grant from the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawmaker Pre-Files Bill To Prevent Foreign Ownership Of Missouri Farmland

FILE - In this Monday, April 27, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Herman Morse, R-Dexter, wears a protective mask as he sits at his desk in the House chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Thursday, May 14 passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

MDC reports three elk harvested during 2022 season

JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported Monday that one bull elk was harvested by archers during the elk-hunting season of 2022, which took place from Oct. 15-23, and two bull elk were harvested during the firearms portion, from Dec. 10-18. Among 9,684 applicants, three Missouri hunters were...
MISSOURI STATE
missourinetwork.tv

If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.

Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
showmeinstitute.org

Taxpayers Getting Burned

As I have discussed many times before, some of the worst public policy ideas in Missouri have come from the various firefighter’s unions. Whether it was the tax grab in the Robertson Fire District (dominated by union interests) or the truly terrible idea to close the municipal fire departments in Mid-St. Louis County in favor of one giant (and union dominated) fire district, there are plenty of bad policies. But the continuing effort to replace the new fireman’s pension system in the City of St. Louis by reverting to the old system may be the worst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney School District unveils new strategic plan

KEARNEY — The school district in Kearney has a new five-year plan with a goal of helping ensure the district meets public education needs of the community. The KSD Board of Education unanimously approved the 2022-27 Strategic Plan during a December board meeting. The plan is the result of a community engagement process that lasted several months and included input from students, parents/guardians, staff members, businesses and organizational leaders, government officials and property owners.
KEARNEY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy