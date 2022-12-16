ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts Cut Defensive Lineman ahead of Chargers Clash

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday they have released defensive lineman Curtis Brooks from the practice squad. Brooks was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent from the University of Cincinnati. At 6'2 and 285 pounds, he may have become expendable with the addition of former Denver Broncos third-round pick McTelvin Agim.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dak’s Cowboys To Pick New QB in NFL Draft?

FRISCO - On the one hand, the Dallas Cowboys view their roster as being "loaded'' and "Super Bowl-ready,'' though only time - and maybe the signing of a soon-healthy Odell Beckham Jr. - will tell. On the other hand, the realities of the salary cap, injuries and roster-churning can make...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Darrin Simmons Reveals Tampa’s Tell On Blown Fake Punt

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back and current Buccaneer Giovani Bernard took all the blame for the fumbled fake punt that helped spark Cincinnati's 34-23 win this past Sunday. Yet, Darrin Simmons saw it a bit differently. The Bengals special teams coordinator appeared on 700 WLW's Bengals Line this...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Injury Updates on Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney, S John Johnson III

In week 15 AFC North action against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns had a pair of players suffer an injury in the win. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with a concussion, he's in the protocol. Safety John Johnson III suffered a thigh contusion, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Defense, Gesicki, McDaniel, and More

Part 1 of the post-Bills game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hello Alain, The Dolphins’ defense seems filled with keepers at the prime positions (CB, Edge, DT) you’d think other teams would be happy to have, yet they are at the very bottom of points allowed on the road. Why do they have to be the worst? Can’t they just be mediocre?
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Eagles Thank Jags for Cowboys Loss with Cheesesteak Order

Geno's? Pat's? For now, the ultimate cheesesteak hero is Philly's Finest. Situated in Duval County instead of Broad Street, the Jacksonville-based Philly's Finest is, as its name implies, a City of Brotherly Love-themed eatery specializing in cheesesteaks. It thus immediately drew the eyes of a Philadelphia Eagles employee looking to thank the local Jacksonville Jaguars for their comeback victory over the rival Dallas Cowboys (10-4) on Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up

The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How the Jets Can Defeat Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence

The difference between Jacksonville's quarterback Trevor Lawrence on game film from last season to this season is noticeable. Jaguars' first-year Head Coach Doug Pederson is the difference. On Thursday night, the Jets will get to experience this differences firsthand, as Jacksonville visits MetLife Stadium. Pederson has done a good job...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants-Vikings Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Vikings continue to be an impressive home team (7-1), other than their 40-3 loss to the Cowboys in Week 11. After a disastrous first half versus the Colts (outscored 33-0) in Week 15, Minnesota delivered the biggest comeback in NFL history, along with its NFC North division title since 2017.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

AP sources: YouTube TV front-runner for NFL "Sunday Ticket"

YouTube TV has emerged as the favorite to land the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market games, but the sides have not finalized a deal, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday evening. A deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to the people,...
ABC4

Utes plan on having some fun at the Rose Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – There’s nothing like the Rose Bowl. The history, the tradition, the pageantry — it is unmatched in college football. “I’m definitely excited,” said linebcker Mo Diabate. “They call it the grandaddy of them all. I grew up watching it, seeing it on January 1st or 2nd. So I’m excited […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Texans vs. Chiefs: What Went Wrong In Another Heartbreaking Houston Loss

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans (1-12-1) came into the game as a 14-point underdog to the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3). But similar to their performance against the Dallas Cowboys, the Texans stayed competitive and nearly completed an improbable upset. "That team out there who has won only one game,...
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Davis Mills Fumble Derails Houston Texans’ Upset Bid Against Chiefs

HOUSTON -- Davis Mills took off on a scramble, hoping to replicate his success running the football from earlier in the game when he took off for a rare touchdown run. Instead of escaping the defense, the Houston Texans' quarterback ran into trouble as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark smacked the football out of his hand and it ricocheted off Mills' leg and into the hands of linebacker Willie Gay.
HOUSTON, TX

