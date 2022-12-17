ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested in killing of innocent bystander caught in Santa Ana gang shooting

Police have arrested two people in the killing of an innocent woman who was caught in the middle of gang gunfire in Santa Ana.

Maria Mora, a married mother of three, died on Dec. 4 when she was struck by a stray bullet in a parking lot on South Main Street as alleged gang members shot at each other. The gang members were not struck by bullets, but the 36-year-old Mora was hospitalized in critical condition and pronounced dead on Dec. 9.

Now Santa Ana police say they have arrested 19-year-old Mark Remmers, described as a known gang member, as one of the alleged shooters. He was arrested in Costa Mesa on Thursday.

Police also say 24-year-old Brooke De La Cruz was behind the wheel of a white Toyota Camry seen on surveillance footage pulling up to corner of Cypress and Edinger Avenues.

RELATED: Innocent bystander killed in alleged gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was mother of 3

According to a GoFundMe, 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora leaves behind a husband and three children, all between the ages of 3 and 15.

Authorities say Remmers and another possible suspect jumped out and opened fire. Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin says they were targeting two teens walking by.

Remmers and De La Cruz have been arrested for murder.

"Why is someone driving around the city shooting at people indiscriminately?" Valentin said. "That shouldn't happen. I'm tired of it. I'm tired of innocent people being impacted for life."

Santa Ana police are still investigating the gang-related homicide.

They're asking the public to step forward with any information that can help identify any other possible suspects.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Mora's family.

Anyone with any information can call SAPD Homicide at (714)245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855)TIP-OCCS.

Valentin said because the crime is gang-related anyone who can provide information that can help authorities is eligible to receive up to $50,000 through the Crime Stoppers gang-reward program.

Kristina Yeh
5d ago

I feel so bad 4 her and her family especially her kids. These loser gang members act all tough till they get shot or r all alone. Hope they rot in prison!

Diana Dillard Deven
5d ago

so sad, kids without a mother, especially during the Holiday, and the future of their life, 😥😥😥🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Iris Hurtado
4d ago

Wow ! so sad chicos like that doing fatalities just because they are not happy with their own lives, we need to do much more and better things to change that .... be a foster homes with real ❣💕💖 to make change 🤯💖🙏🙌blessings

