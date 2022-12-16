Read full article on original website
Texas AND Oklahoma Have Some of the Grinchiest Cities in America
Four days away from Christmas. I'm personally not a big Christmas fan. Nothing wrong with the lights or some of those classic Christmas movies. The music is what makes me hate this holiday. I can't stand hearing it outside of December. I maybe coming off as a Grinch as I type this, but it looks like I am in a state filled with Grinches.
FDA Warns Texas Horse Owners Against Feeding Recalled Product
Large amounts of Manzanilla Feeds’ Top of the Rockies Alfalfa cubes have been recalled due to declining neurological health symptoms and even death. There have been 98 horses reported to show these symptoms, with at least 45 of them dying or being put down. These horses were located in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas. The symptoms related to the recalled alfalfa cubes look similar to botulism and horse owners are suggested to keep a close eye on their animals to see if they develop any symptoms.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Do You Have To Have A Front License Plate In Texas?
Some people would really prefer the sleek look of no front license plate on their car. After all, they spent all that money on a sweet ride, then they have to put this weird metal/number/government i.d. thing on the front. It just doesn't seem fair. That front license spot has...
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
Could Texas Ban Social Media For Kids?
How about we change this headline to "Could Texas be more derp, derp"?. A bill is being presented in Texas that would ban social media for people under 18 years of age. Well, this going to be like trying to un-bake cookies if you ask me. The cat is out of the bag and the genie has left the lamp and is shaking his blue rear at the camera.
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
Which Walmarts in North Texas Have Drone Delivery Service?
I guess the future is now. Getting drone delivery is possible in parts of North Texas right now. It looks like on Thursday, parts of North Texas can now get drone delivery from their local Walmarts. This is already after parts of North Texas could get drone delivery from their local Walgreens back in April of this year. The company said in a statement they expect people to use it for emergency items. However, the most popular drone delivery in Arkansas where Walmart started? Hamburger Helper if you can believe it.
Warning! You Won’t Be Able To Buy Alcohol On These Days Here In Texas During The Holidays
You have been warned! Don't get caught with any empty bottle or nothing to drink, if you plan on partaking in libations this holiday season. As you know it is illegal to sell liquor on Sundays in the state of Texas. You may not know that it is illegal to sell liquor on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.
Why Did State of Texas Jobs See Such Massive Turnover in 2022?
In 2022, nearly 25% of employees left their State of Texas jobs. One department saw an eye-popping turnover rate of over 45%, which I will discuss later. On average, most companies see a turnover rate of 18% a year, so what is causing this mass exodus from state jobs?. A...
