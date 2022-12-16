ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

utv44.com

Health officials on the lookout for Invasive Strep A

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — If your throat is scratchy and sore, you're not alone. Hospitals across the country are reporting a rise in cases of strep throat in children. Invasive Strep A can be deadly. It's already taken 15 lives in the UK and 2 lives in the U.S. No reported cases in Alabama, but officials say it is definitely something to look out for as cases of other illnesses continue to circulate.
ALABAMA STATE
cenlanow.com

Officials warn livestock owners about feeding recall

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Food and Drug Administration warns horse owners of a recent food recall on Top of the Rockies Alfafa cubes. The cubes are reportedly causing death and illness. According to the USFDA, the contaminated cubes with the date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522, and...
LOUISIANA STATE
WLTX.com

Oysters recalled after norovirus outbreak sickens at least 211 people

WASHINGTON — Over 200 people have been sickened by a norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters from Texas, causing the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to issue a recall and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to open an investigation into the mollusks. The CDC on...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Norovirus Outbreak Leads to Recall Order

Health officials ordered a recall of raw oysters harvested in Texas after more than 200 people in several states were sickened by a norovirus outbreak. The Texas Department of State Health Services ordered the recall of all oysters harvested in the southeastern Galveston Bay known as "TX1" after reports of a few dozen cases of gastrointestinal illness among people who ate oysters from those waters.
TEXAS STATE
fox4now.com

Oysters recalled after potentially sickening hundreds of people

People are being warned not to eat oysters that were harvested from the TX 1 area of southeastern Galveston Bay between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7. The oysters, which were sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, were recalled after numerous reports of gastrointestinal illness among people who ate oysters.
LOUISIANA STATE
cbs19.tv

New ERCOT CEO expects enough power for upcoming freeze

HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
HOUSTON, TX
MLive

Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says

For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
MICHIGAN STATE
cbs19.tv

Texas power grid expected to withstand extreme cold this week

TEXAS, USA — Texas’ main power grid should have enough electricity later this week to keep customers warm amid bitter cold weather expected across large portions of the state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages power for most of the state, said electricity supply should keep up with an expected surge in demand.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years

Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

California businesses continue to relocate to Texas

(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake

Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
MIDLAND, TX
WKRG

New Alabama Medicaid Policy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Beginning January 1st, Alabama Medicaid patients will be allowed more visits with their physicians than ever before. Southern Cancer Center was instrumental in the push for this policy change. Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Executive Director Lauren Pettis to discuss how this new policy will benefit patients throughout our state.
ALABAMA STATE

