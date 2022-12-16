Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
Health officials on the lookout for Invasive Strep A
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — If your throat is scratchy and sore, you're not alone. Hospitals across the country are reporting a rise in cases of strep throat in children. Invasive Strep A can be deadly. It's already taken 15 lives in the UK and 2 lives in the U.S. No reported cases in Alabama, but officials say it is definitely something to look out for as cases of other illnesses continue to circulate.
Oysters sold at Publix, other stores in Florida linked to nationwide norovirus outbreak
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that is investigating a new outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters sold in Florida and seven other states.
cenlanow.com
Officials warn livestock owners about feeding recall
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Food and Drug Administration warns horse owners of a recent food recall on Top of the Rockies Alfafa cubes. The cubes are reportedly causing death and illness. According to the USFDA, the contaminated cubes with the date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522, and...
WLTX.com
Oysters recalled after norovirus outbreak sickens at least 211 people
WASHINGTON — Over 200 people have been sickened by a norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters from Texas, causing the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to issue a recall and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to open an investigation into the mollusks. The CDC on...
Norovirus Outbreak Leads to Recall Order
Health officials ordered a recall of raw oysters harvested in Texas after more than 200 people in several states were sickened by a norovirus outbreak. The Texas Department of State Health Services ordered the recall of all oysters harvested in the southeastern Galveston Bay known as "TX1" after reports of a few dozen cases of gastrointestinal illness among people who ate oysters from those waters.
Officials: Colorado firm’s alfalfa cubes may kill horses
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued...
fox4now.com
Oysters recalled after potentially sickening hundreds of people
People are being warned not to eat oysters that were harvested from the TX 1 area of southeastern Galveston Bay between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7. The oysters, which were sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, were recalled after numerous reports of gastrointestinal illness among people who ate oysters.
Over 38,000 Thousand Birds Killed at Indiana Poultry Farms as Avian Flu Continues to Spread
More than 38,000 turkeys were euthanized at poultry farms in Indiana after outbreaks of avian influenza. Outbreaks across the country continue to drive consumer price increases at the grocery line. 12,000 Turkeys Infected in Daviess County. According to a report from WIBC.com, approximately 12,000 turkeys were confirmed to be infected...
Oysters sold in multiple states recalled after dozens report illness
Individuals in at least four states have reported feeling ill after eating the impacted oysters.
cbs19.tv
New ERCOT CEO expects enough power for upcoming freeze
HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
Dog flu outbreak in U.S. states ahead of holiday travel
Ahead of the holiday season, those travelling may want to consider a making sure their furry companions are up to date on their flu vaccines as some states are reporting outbreaks of canine influenza.
Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says
For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
cbs19.tv
Texas power grid expected to withstand extreme cold this week
TEXAS, USA — Texas’ main power grid should have enough electricity later this week to keep customers warm amid bitter cold weather expected across large portions of the state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages power for most of the state, said electricity supply should keep up with an expected surge in demand.
Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years
Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
California businesses continue to relocate to Texas
(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
blackchronicle.com
Tornadoes rip apart homes, uproot trees after severe storms pummeled Texas, Oklahoma
Severe weather across the Plains Friday spawned several destructive tornadoes, causing major damage in Oklahoma and Texas. The National Weather Service was forced to issue some of its most serious warnings, including a Tornado Emergency and Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning. Reports of 1-inch hail and wind gusts over 60...
Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake
Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
WKRG
New Alabama Medicaid Policy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Beginning January 1st, Alabama Medicaid patients will be allowed more visits with their physicians than ever before. Southern Cancer Center was instrumental in the push for this policy change. Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Executive Director Lauren Pettis to discuss how this new policy will benefit patients throughout our state.
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
During a Dec. 12 visit to this Burger King, at 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, inspectors found rodent droppings throughout restaurant and hamburger buns that “were visibly eaten” by some form of pest or rodent. (Photo via Google Earth) State, city and county food...
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
Comments / 1