A new study published on Thursday found that approximately 90,000 older Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every year. Dr. Michael Okun, chair of neurology at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville, has stated that due to the rising prevalence of Parkinson’s disease and the associated costs of treatment and lost income, everyone will be affected by the condition in some way.

