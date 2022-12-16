Read full article on original website
Video: Burglary suspects ram West Oakland business with cars
OAKLAND – Police on Wednesday released photos and video of suspected burglars who rammed a West Oakland business with a car earlier this week.The break-in occurred about 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.Surveillance video released by Oakland police shows a 1990s 4-door, black or dark-green Toyota Camry or similar model ramming a business and damaging a brick wall and gate.Seconds later another vehicle, possibly 2004 silver or beige Ford Explorer XLS, reverses into the front of the business. Three people wearing all-black clothing used a chain attached to the Ford Explorer to pry open the front security gate. One suspect, armed with a handgun, enters the business, according to a release from Oakland police.The suspects left the area in the vehicle in an unknown direction. Anyone who recognizes the burglars or vehicles is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Robbery Unit at (510) 238-3426 or the Tip Line at (510) 238-3951.
NBC Bay Area
Redwood City Man Turns Home Into a Christmas Wonderland
A Redwood City man is spreading holiday cheer by turning his childhood home into a Christmas wonderland, with tens of thousands of lights and raising money for a good cause at the same time. Steven Foster has been transforming his mom’s front yard, located on Topaz Street, into a menagerie...
RFD battles three fires at long-vacant structures in five days
Richmond firefighters responded to three fires in long-abandoned and vacant structures over five days, according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the union representing city firefighters. The latest incident occurred at about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Market Avenue in North Richmond, where a building that has burned...
Suspect arrested after North Bay chase reaches 100 mph with flat tire
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — American Canyon police arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle. He led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, the police department announced on Facebook. Albert Mayfield, 56, of Hayward was arrested after reaching speeds up to 100 mph. American Canyon Police Department officers were called to the 300 […]
3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings
Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
Man arrested after over $1K worth of merchandise stolen from Home Depot in Hercules
HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after he allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot Tuesday night, the Hercules Police Department announced in a report. Police also found several grams of suspected cocaine on his person. Around 6:38 p.m., officers responded to the Home Depot at 1625 Sycamore Ave. where […]
Man in car shot dead in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood
OAKLAND -- A man was shot to death Saturday morning in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, police said Monday. The shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. It was the 116th killing in Oakland this year. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system, which captures the sound of gunshots, according to police. Officers responded and located the victim inside a parked vehicle, police said. The man was pronounced dead where officers found him. The man's name was unavailable from the Alameda County coroner's bureau as of late Monday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. s
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Magic Mushroom Shop Raided
Correction: A previous version of this article said a suspect was arrested on charges relating to meth. However, SFPD gave out incorrect information to The Standard, a police spokesperson said: “In our initial synopsis of the incident, we misspoke on the charges placed on [the suspect]. There were no charges related to methamphetamine placed on [the suspect]. The charges placed on [him] were related to psilocybin.”
Petaluma collision kills pedestrian Saturday morning
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area of South McDowell Boulevard and Baywood Drive at approximately 5:51 a.m., where a solo vehicle collided with a pedestrian. According to the police, the car hit the pedestrian, who appeared to have […]
KGO
Evening South Bay carjacking leads to police pursuit, vehicle collision, officials say
FREMONT, Calif. -- A Sunday evening carjacking led to a police pursuit that ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into another, ejecting a victim who suffered "significant injuries," Fremont police said. Police arrested the three occupants of the stolen vehicle. Fremont police said at approximately 5:08 p.m., three men accosted...
KCRA.com
1 dies after 3-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 and Pittman Road in Solano County. CHP said a white Tesla sedan was traveling on I-80 when it overturned...
NB Route 87 reopens after fatal collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose have reopened following a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway. The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with a pole and issued a SigAlert […]
Dog rescued at San Francisco’s Fort Funston
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dog was rescued Saturday evening from Fort Funston, according to a tweet by the San Francisco Fire Department. The rescue occurred around 5:20 p.m. at the cliffs of Fort Funston. The dog was left with no injuries following the incident, authorities said. Fort Funston is located in the southwestern corner […]
hoodline.com
Owner of 122-year-old Bus Stop Saloon in Cow Hollow plans to open Left Door, a restaurant on the second floor
The owner of the sports bar Bus Stop Saloon, which has been serving drinks in Cow Hollow for more than 120 years, is about to jump into the restaurant business. The San Francisco Business Times reports that the owner of the building at Laguna and Union streets, Joseph Wallace, is about to turn the second floor of the building into a restaurant called Left Door. The 1,450-square-foot space will have a dining room that will have room for about three dozen guests. It is set to open sometime before the summer of next year.
Driver arrested; 1 dead, 2 injured in Vallejo suspected DUI crash
VALLEGO -- A 30-year-old Vallejo man was being held for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following a fatal Sunday night crash. The Vallejo Police Department said a 911 call came in around 7:55 p.m. reporting an injury collision involving three cars in the 4200 block of Sonoma Boulevard.Upon arrival, officers found that a 2013 BMW SUV had collided with a 1965 Chevrolet sedan that was disabled in the roadway. A third vehicle, a 1999 Honda, was also struck as it was parked assisting the victims in the Chevrolet.Officers said their initial investigation has revealed that the BMW was traveling northbound...
KTVU FOX 2
3.6 earthquake jolts the East Bay
Parts of the Bay Area received a surprise early morning wake-up call Saturday morning. USGS reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit about a half-mile northeast of El Cerrito at 3:39 a.m. Saturday. People living as far north as Vallejo, and as south as the Mountain View-area reported feeling the quake.
Car crashes through Bay Area Safeway window, injures worker
The driver "doesn't know what happened."
Missing Petaluma woman found in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Missing Petaluma woman Virginia Fuquay, 68, was found Thursday night in San Francisco, the Petaluma Police Department announced. She had been missing since Tuesday. At about 6:20 p.m. San Francisco police were called to Target, located at 789 Mission Street about a woman who had been wandering the store’s aisles for […]
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
California is a state that is abundant with amazing food options. Depending on where you live, you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a juicy sandwich, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
