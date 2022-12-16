Read full article on original website
Can’t Fit That Christmas Trash Into Your Bin, Bangor? Here’s an idea…
If you live in Bangor and are wondering how you'll ever fit all of the remnants of Christmas morning into your one allotted trash bin, worry not: The City of Bangor recently sent word that they have a solution for all that; the week after Christmas, they're going to have an extra dumpster set up at their Public Works Facility.
Incredible Photos Show Maine Firefighters Battling a Raging Snowplow Fire
It was a wild weekend in Orland, Maine, as the town's fire department battled a scary blaze. And it just happened to be during Maine's first winter storm of the season. These incredibly graphic images of the plow truck fire were taken by local resident Dustin Bowden. He shared them with the Orland Fire Department and us to help show the public the violence and ferocity of this past weekend's incident.
‘Feeding Season’ at Brownville Deer Pantry Begins Friday
The cameras are live, and the troughs will be filled for the first time this season, Friday. It's a live stream we can watch for hours, and do. The live stream from The Brownville Deer Pantry features numerous camera angles of deer feeding on oats, feed blocks and acorns. Going into another feeding season, the food pantry is prepping to feed between 150-200 deer every day.
Did You Know This Church, The Smallest in The World, Is in Maine?
There is an amazing and historical Facebook Group called, Old Pictures of Forgotten Maine and the photos that are posted draw you into a time that you wish you could be a fly on the wall. It's all documented images of Maine, back in the "old days." These photos may be in the past, but they are not forgotten. Over 9,000 people contribute to this group and it is so very enlightening and interesting.
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down
If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
In Her Own Words – Graham Lacher’s Mom On the Search for Her Son
After Bangor Police asked for the public's help, continuing to watch for any signs of Graham Lacher, I asked his mother to share her thoughts. I had the opportunity to chat with Graham's mother, Tammy Lacher Scully. Her voice was very quiet, in the beginning, but grew very strong as she talked about her son. It's hard to imagine what it must be like to have a loved one go missing and fall asleep every night not knowing if they're safe. Graham went missing in June, so it's been 6 months since he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.
Law Change Allows Ice Fishing with Up to Five Lines on Swan Lake
New fishing laws are on the books for 2023, including a big change for anglers on Swan Lake. Earlier this year, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife proposed changing 131 fishing laws. One particular change that was proposed aimed to revert Swan Lake, in Swanville, to the General Law line limit. The proposal was approved, thus allowing anglers to utilize up to five lines while ice fishing. The change goes into effect when the lake opens to ice fishing on January 1, 2023.
Belmont Woman Dies After Morning Crash Along Route 131
The morning commute turned deadly for a woman from Belmont Monday morning. Authorities were called to the scene of a single-person crash. The crash resulted in the death of one resident. State Police spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says it was just after 8 AM when Maine State Police Troopers responded to...
Enjoy Live Music With The ‘Hathaway Holiday Lights’ On Friday Night
You can really get into the Christmas spirit with some music, Friday night at the Veazie Community School!. This Friday night, they are welcoming Grammy Nominated singer songwriter Judy Pancoast to sing live with the lights. The festivities will be from 5:30-7:30 with the concert starting at 6. Along with having Judy performing live, they will have Santa and his Reindeer, hot chocolate and cookies for all to enjoy.
Maine Woman Arrested, Charged With Drug Trafficking After Meth, Fentanyl Found in Her Home
With drug crimes on the rise, not just around the country but here in Maine, it is becoming even more difficult for federal and local law enforcement officials to keep up with it all. It seems like every time we turn around, there is another drug bust in Maine to report on. Out Maine police and drug enforcement officials are working overtime and doing a great job to keep this awful stuff off of our streets.
A Group Of Local Kids Giving Back To Community This Christmas
We first brought you the story of my former neighbor, a little girl named Alexa Vickerson, who when she was just 8 years old, asked her mom if she could raise some money to help kids in need at Christmas. In 2020, Alexa managed to raise $200 in one week, which she used to buy Christmas gifts and then donate those gifts to Toys For Tots.
Live and Local Music in Downtown Bangor This Season
For live music. Local live music to put you into a festive mood. Bangor Arts Exchange (BAE) is a collaborative project of the non profit Launchpad and the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. Plans Tonight?. You are invited to an evening that will have you tapping your toes all evening long. The...
Doo Wop Project Christmas Concert at Collins Center
If a night out at the Collins Center of the Arts on The University of Maine campus in Orono hearing Christmas music would really put you in the mood, here you go. The Doo Wop Project presents a Holiday Pops concert on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. You may have...
