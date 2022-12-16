Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Apex Legends leaks show the wait for new weapons might be near its end
While Apex Legends players are enjoying the Holiday season-themed event, a new leak posted by Thordan on Dec. 19 has hinted that big changes are planned to be introduced to the game. One of these features could be the release of “dual-wielding pistols” alongside the next map. It adds to...
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 December 19 Patch Notes Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 both have a new update waiting for players to download and we know everything this update -- which is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- does thanks to the official patch notes, which not just reveal everything the update does, but goes into detail. Unfortunately, what we don't know is the file size of the update, however, the content and length of the patch notes suggest a smaller file size, which in turn suggests a quicker download. Yet again, you never know with Call of Duty file sizes.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's most-requested mode is finally coming
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II might be getting one of its most requested game modes soon, so if you even slightly felt like its hooks were loosening out of your skin, it's about to bring you back with a vengeance. Sadly, the free trial for the game has now...
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
dotesports.com
Where to use the Traveler’s Luggage key in DMZ
In Call of Duty DMZ, players get to explore the Al Mazrah map by visiting different POIs to complete contracts and faction missions. Not all of these buildings are accessible as some of them are classified as restricted and denied areas. To unlock these buildings in DMZ players need to find the corresponding key. Keys are located all around the map in DMZ, and they are used to unlock different buildings, toolboxes, and a few loot caches.
ComicBook
Valve Giving More Steam Decks Away for Free
Valve has made many legendary games and series over the years, including Half-Life, Portal, Counter-Strike, Dota, and Left 4 Dead. It's best known for its digital PC storefront Steam though, and now the Steam Deck as well, it's portable, handheld PC that brings Steam gaming on the go. As you may know, not only is the machine expensive, but even if you get an order in it may be a while before it's fulfilled. That said, if you don't have the money for a Steam Deck, well there's some good news: Valve is giving a few units away, free of charge.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
dotesports.com
How to buy a Loadout Drop Grenade in Warzone 2
One of the major changes that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 made from the original game was in regard to loadouts. Instead of the traditional way of acquiring a loadout, which was purchasing a Loadout Drop from a Buy Station, Warzone 2 players had to try out a few different methods. This included clearing out a Stronghold or a Black Site, finding a random Loadout Drop on the map, or purchasing loadout weapons one by one from a Buy Station.
dotesports.com
One of Apex’s most beloved LTMs may become permanent, according to leaks
The Apex Legends limited-time mode Control may become permanent sometime in the future, according to a prominent leaker. Reddit user AnApexPlayer recently shared a list of leaks and upcoming updates to Apex that was “verified” by prominent community leaker Thordan. The list was featured in a video of Thordan’s that was released yesterday in which he claims that the list was passed on to him by an inside source. Very few updates on the list have been confirmed or even mentioned by Apex developer Respawn Entertainment, and some of them supposedly won’t be arriving for months or even years.
Ubisoft wants you to test its new open-world Star Wars game
Fancy playing an unreleased Star Wars game? Sorry, I’m not talking about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, although that is coming soon too. Ubisoft are looking for playtesters for their upcoming story-driven, open-world Star Wars game. I’ve mentioned a couple above, but there really are heaps of Star Wars projects...
dotesports.com
League players finally find a use for Blitzcrank’s self-slow
Blitzcrank’s Overdrive (W) ability is barely used by players in League of Legends—but that could be about to change soon. Blitzcrank mains and support players have been complaining about the 30 percent slow that the champion experiences once Overdrive ends. But one content creator, Hextech Lab, found a new advantage of the ability on Dec. 18, which relies on one of the newest items, Jak’Sho, The Protean.
New Assassin's Creed gameplay confirms setting fans have been begging for
A new video that appears to show leaked gameplay of an upcoming Assassin's Creed project has started doing the rounds online. Assassin's Creed Codename: Jade (a working title) is a new AAA RPG that takes place in ancient China, a setting fans have been desperate to see the series tackle for many years.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Jade Leak Reveals First Gameplay
Assassin's Creed fans got their first look at a new experience in the series this week after Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay apparently leaked online. For those who may not recall, Assassin's Creed Jade (called "Codename Jade" by Ubisoft) was one of several games Ubisoft revealed months ago during its Assassin's Creed showcase. Jade is the mobile game Ubisoft has in the works, and while some may still wish that it wasn't a mobile game, others have expressed surprise following this leak at how much they liked what was seen in the leaked gameplay despite not being as fond of mobile titles.
dotesports.com
Loadout Drops make triumphant return to Warzone 2 Buy Stations
A huge change to the Warzone 2 meta has occurred just in time for the holidays. Players can now purchase Loadout Drop Grenades from Buy Stations, Raven Software announced today, effectively bringing about the return of purchasable Loadout Drops. Purchasable Loadout Drop Grenades are now available in all Battle Royale...
dotesports.com
One of Titanfall’s biggest staples might make its way to Apex Legends, leaks say
A respected Apex Legends leaker has suggested that a much-loved Titanfall feature may be coming to the battle royale in the future. Reddit user AnApexPlayer posted a list of future updates shared in a video by Thordan, a well-known Apex leaker who frequently shares information about upcoming features and changes. According to Thordan, an “inside source” gave him the list, which Thordan was able to “verify are in the works.”
ComicBook
New Mario Game Rumored to Bring Back 35-Year-Old Feature
A new rumor tied to an upcoming Mario game for Nintendo Switch has indicated that a feature that hasn't been seen in 35 years could be coming back. Earlier this year, a new report popped up and suggested that Nintendo is currently working on a new Super Mario Bros. game in the franchise's original, 2D style. While we haven't seen a formal new 2D Mario game in quite some time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to know that Nintendo would look to continue making new titles of this kind. And even though Nintendo has yet to confirm that this report is accurate, if it is, it seems like this new title could have something major in common with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2.
dotesports.com
Where to find Holiday Presents during Winterfest 2022 in Fortnite
As one of the most popular live-service games of the last five years, it makes sense that Fortnite would keep up the tradition of hosting holiday events each year. As part of this year’s Winterfest, players are opening free presents for cosmetics, finding Sgt. Winter on the island, and dueling it out amidst the holiday decorations. But some players aren’t sure where to find presents.
dotesports.com
Ubisoft will give away PC versions of its games for free to those who purchased them on Google Stadia
Stadia users can enjoy a free PC version of Ubisoft titles to help ease the pain of the platform shutting down. Google Stadia shutting down left many fans wondering if it was the end of their gaming experience for their titles on that device. But now, Ubisoft has stepped in to ensure the party isn’t stopping by providing free PC versions of its games at no extra cost.
Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now
On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
