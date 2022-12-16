ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Police Unit Struck While Responding to Vehicle Fire, Officer Unharmed

 5 days ago

A Lafayette Police unit was struck on Thursday while responding to a call of a vehicle fire. Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash.

Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department said that an officer was responding to a vehicle fire on I-49 near I-10 around 10:15 pm on Thursday evening.

Google Maps

While at the scene and parked, another motorist struck the officer’s police unit.

The officer was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash and did not suffer any injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, however, did suffer minor injuries. No further updates have been provided yet by LPD regarding the driver’s status.

