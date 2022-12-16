Click on any ranking of the greatest Christmas movies of all time, and It's a Wonderful Life is sure to be hovering near the top. And deservedly so. The concoction of Jimmy Stewart's everyman charm, Frank Capra's ruthless optimism, and a message that slices through even the most dense of skins like a knife through butter makes it the perfect film to watch with the family on Christmas Eve and be reminded of all the holiday represents. But another Christmas movie starring Stewart often slips through the cracks of the genre's canon, forgotten by many in the 80-plus years since its release, but relished by those who have kept it in their December rotation. The leading man teamed up with wry German director Ernst Lubitsch in 1940 and created The Shop Around the Corner. The movie may not have retained the same status as Stewart's more heralded Christmas classic released six years later, but the timeless holiday rom-com deserves to be kept in the same pantheon, and regarded as one of the best the genre has to offer.

