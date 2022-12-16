Read full article on original website
Why are Christmas Horror Movies Always Funny?
While many are grabbing a cup of Christmas cheer and watching their favorite Hallmark movies this time of year, others are leaning into the Christmas horror genre. From re-imagined classics like Black Christmas to new-age takes on traditional stories like Krampus and Silent Night, horror movie fans won't have trouble finding something to watch this season. But instead of leaving viewers with heavy thoughts about a killer's motive or obscenely high blood pressure, Christmas horror always leaves the viewer laughing. That's because Christmas horror understands the assignment. The creatives behind these movies know their audiences want to fulfill the same needs as a horror movie would, but that it's Christmas, after all.
'The Shop Around the Corner': Jimmy Stewart's Other Christmas Movie
Click on any ranking of the greatest Christmas movies of all time, and It's a Wonderful Life is sure to be hovering near the top. And deservedly so. The concoction of Jimmy Stewart's everyman charm, Frank Capra's ruthless optimism, and a message that slices through even the most dense of skins like a knife through butter makes it the perfect film to watch with the family on Christmas Eve and be reminded of all the holiday represents. But another Christmas movie starring Stewart often slips through the cracks of the genre's canon, forgotten by many in the 80-plus years since its release, but relished by those who have kept it in their December rotation. The leading man teamed up with wry German director Ernst Lubitsch in 1940 and created The Shop Around the Corner. The movie may not have retained the same status as Stewart's more heralded Christmas classic released six years later, but the timeless holiday rom-com deserves to be kept in the same pantheon, and regarded as one of the best the genre has to offer.
10 Best Movies Directed By Former Western Actors, Ranked According to IMDb
One of the oldest genres in film history, the Western is a story that has been told and retold for over 100 years. Peaking in popularity in the 1940s and 50s, through recent successes like The Power of the Dog and Nope, the Western film is making a comeback in Hollywood.
'Justified: City Primeval' Showrunners Reveal How Quentin Tarantino Helped Bring About Revival Series
Fans can thank Quentin Tarantino for the return of Raylan Givens on next year's miniseries Justified: City Primeval. A conversation with Timothy Olyphant about Elmore Leonard on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood led to the FX series revival. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Dave...
Every Taylor Sheridan Project Ranked
Taylor Sheridan is the master of the modern western, tapping into a genre largely ignored or forgotten by Hollywood until the stunning success of his hit series Yellowstone. Formerly an actor, Sheridan first emerged as a serious writing talent with his 2015 film Sicario. Since then, he has displayed a penchant for intense character dramas that have spanned many time periods and crossed over into multiple genres. Yet his distinct voice, notably influenced by literary luminaries such as Cormac McCarthy and Larry McMurtry, remains present throughout all his projects. Following the success of Yellowstone, Sheridan created or co-created a bevy of shows in rapid succession, which can make diving into his work a bit overwhelming. Below is a ranked list of all his current projects to help you sift through his treasure trove of a filmography.
From the Original Animated Version to 'The Mean One,' How Do The Grinches Rank?
The Grinch is one of Dr. Seuss' most iconic and long-lasting creations, a perennial Christmas character who's been the subject of many adaptations. The latest, horror movie parody The Mean One, with the Grinch as a murderous monster who threatens to ruin Christmas for a sleepy mountain town. Previously, Illumination Entertainment's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in 2018 was only the second time the green-skinned meanie has appeared on the big screen, following up on the last live-action adaptation way back in 2000. Then, of course, there's the original 1966 animated adaptation How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which featured Boris Karloff and arrived on the small screen less than 10 years after the first Grinch book itself.
'Kindred': Biggest Differences Between the Book and Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Kindred. For anyone familiar with Octavia Butler’s classic 1979 novel, it’s nothing short of unbelievable that it took so long for Kindred to find its way to the screen. After all, the book is so perfectly fit for a film or TV adaptation that it almost seems to have been conceived with a future screenplay in mind. However, not even the most devoted of Butler’s fans would’ve imagined that, when the time came, Kindred would be adapted not into a movie or a miniseries, but into an ongoing series. Created by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, the first season of Kindred has recently dropped on Hulu, starring Mallori Johnson as Dana James, a young writer that finds herself trapped between contemporary LA and a 19th-century plantation in which some of her ancestors are being kept as slaves — or so she believes.
'SNL': Austin Butler's Christmas Epiphany Makes People Uncomfortable in New Sketch
It isn't a shock that Saturday Night Live did a movie inspired sketch but this one seems to be one of their more outrageous takes and it was honestly pretty fun. Host Austin Butler proved that he overcame his boyhood shyness by knocking his sketches out of the park and with "A Christmas Epiphany", Butler did his best impression of Jimmy Stewart as he experienced his own version of It's a Wonderful Life for the holiday season. Which, who among us isn't trying to just have that Christmas realization? Maybe even find someone to lasso a moon for us?
'Eight Crazy Nights' and 9 More Must-Watch Hanukkah Movies
Hanukkah is celebrated for eight special days every holiday season with traditions like the spinning of dreidels and lighting of menorahs, and now more than ever, it can be spent watching movies centered around the Jewish holiday, new and old in a variety of genres. Between some classic comedies starring...
How to Watch Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon': Showtimes and Streaming Details
Though multi-Oscar-winning La La Land (2016) became the subject of an unexpected controversy when it was falsely announced as Best Picture at the Academy Awards instead of the rightful winner Moonlight (2016), writer and director Damien Chazelle still won big that night when he received the Best Director award and has since become one of the most ambitious and beloved filmmakers working today. With the stressful jazz-fueled thrill ride that is Whiplash (2014), the love letter to classic Hollywood musicals that is La La Land, and the gorgeous galactic biopic that is First Man (2018), Chazelle has quickly established a rock-solid track record for delivering visually stunning and narratively gripping feature films.
'Maybe I Do' Trailer: Richard Gere, Diane Keaton & Emma Roberts Lead Star-Studded Rom-Com
A new romantic comedy is on the way as Vertical Entertainment has dropped the official trailer for Maybe I Do, showcasing a star-studded cast amid several family secrets. The film stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, who previously collaborated on the romantic comedy Holidate, as they share the screen once again as a young couple looking to reconnect their relationship.
'There's Something Wrong With The Children' Trailer Shows Possessed Kids Running Wild
Horror fans will agree that the year 2022 served up many amazing horror movies that kept them entertained and engaged all year long. With the year now winding down, anticipation has begun building for what the next year holds, and from the look of things so far, there will be no shortage of cinema gore. One of the titles to look forward to is the horror flick There's Something Wrong With The Children from film director Roxanne Benjamin, who is quickly establishing a reputation for a fondness for the creepy children trope. Slated for a release early next year, Paramount Pictures has today released a first look at the film in a bloody trailer showcasing the expected levels of fright with two tots having fun terrifying their parents and everyone else.
'SNL': Jennifer Coolidge Is Easily Impressed by Christmas in New Sketch
You kind of have to be great at many a things to be on Saturday Night Live but being good at impressions is a stand out. Which is why Chloe Fineman's take on The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is so funny. As a society, we're obsessed with Coolidge because she's truly and honestly one of the funniest people in the world. It's because she has this way of delivering lines that truly just makes her feel like both someone who is the smartest person you've ever met as well as a child just discovering something for the first time and she's a comedic genuis.
'Jack Ryan': John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Kelly Talk Season 3 & Dropping Out of Black Hawks
Jack Ryan, the hit series adapted from the work of author Tom Clancy, is returning to Prime Video with an explosive eight-episode Season 3 after a long three-year wait for fans. On top of the pandemic, Jack Ryan films on-location, and Season 3 is upping the ante on a nuclear level. When John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan uncovers a rogue faction’s secret plans for Russia to reinstate the USSR, the CIA opts to stand down. Believing that this could lead to devastating consequences, Ryan dodges commands and becomes the target of not only the extremists but the CIA, as well.
James Cameron Reveals He's Considering Rebooting 'The Terminator' Franchise
James Cameron is among the most commercially successful filmmakers in the industry. Even before Avatar became a monstrous box-office success the director had features like The Terminator and Titanic to his name. Nonetheless, the 2009 movie spanned into a 5-part franchise with the sequel Avatar: The Way of Water currently dominating the box office thirteen years after the original movie came out. However, there’s one franchise that seems to have stayed with the director that he wants to reboot, The Terminator. Cameron recently revealed to the Smartless Podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett that indeed a reboot is in “discussion.”
The 10 Best 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Characters, Ranked By Likability
The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, is finally here. Fans have long been obsessed with the world of Pandora since its 2009 release. That year, the critically acclaimed sci-fi movie broke all box office records. It became the movie with the biggest box office haul ever. A hit with audiences and critics alike, Avatar won three Oscars, two BAFTAs, and many other awards.
The Best 'Gilmore Girls' Christmas Episodes
On a show that’s known for its comforting vibes and cold weather re-watches, it’s no surprise that every season of beloved cult classic Gilmore Girls has festive episodes to enjoy. From snow flurries to Santa burgers, these Gilmore Girls episodes will have you cozying up with everyone’s favorite mother-daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) for a cup of candy cane coffee and a bit of Christmas cheer.
Zachary Levi Confirms Shazam Won't Be Recast Amidst DC Studios Restructuring
Zachary Levi is set to reprise his role as the boy-turned-superhero Shazam in the upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Amidst continued restructuring at DC Studios, though, some rumors emerged that it would be Levi's last time suiting up as the character, but he has now quashed that gossip.
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
New 'Cocaine Bear' Image Shows Ray Liotta Ready to Take On an Apex Predator
Elizabeth Bank’s upcoming black comedy Cocaine Bear is one movie to watch out for. The movie, inspired by real-life events that took place in 1985, sees a black bear ingesting a duffel bag full of cocaine and going on a murderous rampage in a small Georgia town, where a group of locals and tourists join forces to survive. No matter how absurd the situation sounds, by the looks of the promotional material, it’s going to be a comedy gold mine. Empire has now revealed a new look at the upcoming film with an exclusive image.
