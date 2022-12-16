Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Willow. Of all the fantasy shows to air on television this year, from Game of Thrones spinoffs to Lord of the Rings prequels, none are perhaps more archetypal than Willow, the sequel series that spawned from one of the trope-iest fantasy films of the 1980s. And I don’t say that without affection — my Letterboxd betrays how many times I’ve watched that film this year — especially not when Willow turned out to be one of the best shows of the year. When it comes to fantasy, archetypes are where the genre flourishes, especially when shows are able to go beyond the basics and turn those concepts into something intriguing.

5 HOURS AGO