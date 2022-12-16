Read full article on original website
'1923' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reveals the Insane Price Tag Attached to 'Yellowstone' Spinoff
You only need to take a quick look at the 1923 trailer to realize that you’re witnessing a production that doesn’t come cheap. Filmed on location on at least three different African countries (South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania), with Hollywood heavyweights Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren at the lead, and prioritizing practical effects, the Yellowstone origin story is massive in scale – and in an interview with Deadline, series creator Taylor Sheridan revealed just how massive money-wise.
'Yellowstone's Josh Lucas Reveals Which Character He Initially Wanted to Play
Josh Lucas is widely known for his role as the young John Dutton in the smash-hit TV series Yellowstone. Although Lucas was cast as young John Dutton before Yellowstone even premiered, his backstory was not fully revealed until almost five seasons later. In a recent interview with Deadline, Lucas opened...
'Yellowstone': Dutton Family Tree, Explained
With the new Yellowstone prequel series 1923 finally premiering on Paramount+, and the fifth season of the juggernaut show almost halfway over, one could argue that the Duttons boast one of the most complicated family lines on TV. While fans can never have enough of all the familial drama taking place in the household of ranchers, the Duttons have become a little challenging to keep track of at this point. To ensure those hooked-to-the-edge-of-your-seat-moments remain uninterrupted, we have put together an easy-to-understand Dutton family tree.
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
New 'Poker Face' Image Introduces Natasha Lyonne's Truth-Finding Detective
Rian Johnson has certainly left an impression on the whodunit genre with his Knives Out franchise. While the 2019 feature got commercial and critical acclaim, the sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has had a good festival and theater run and will soon make a streaming debut to the global audience before Johnson moves to finish the trilogy. Meanwhile, the filmmaker is bringing another whodunnit with Poker Face, a case-of-the-week detective drama starring Natasha Lyonne. While the feature made all the noise for its illustrious cast list, Empire recently revealed the first look at the new series.
New 'Last of Us' Teaser Previews the Horrifying Threats Humanity Faces
We’re less than a month away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. As such, marketing has exploded with new images, posters, and trailers for the series which is based on the popular PlayStation franchise of the same name. Now the latest teaser for the series showcases the explosive terror that lies ahead for fan-favorite characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Francesca Mills & Huw Novelli Talk Fight Scenes With Michelle Yeoh
From the writers and creators of Netflix’s hit series The Witcher, comes a brand-new four-part prequel limited series The Witcher: Blood Origin. Based on the Witcher multiverse created by author Andrzej Sapkowski, showrunner Declan de Barra takes fans back to the beginning, over a thousand years prior to Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, and before the cataclysmic “Conjunction of Spheres.”
Exciting ‘The Terminal List’ Announcement Coming Soon Says Amazon Studios' Television Head
Fans of the Chris Pratt-led military thriller The Terminal List have been eagerly awaiting news on a potential Season 2 at Prime Video. In terms of watch time, the series was a massive success pulling an average of 1.6 billion minutes watched across its eight-episode first season. Pratt himself even teased that there was more on the way during an appearance on Jack Carr's, the author of the book the series was based on, podcast. Since then, it's been crickets.
'Justified: City Primeval' Showrunners Reveal How Quentin Tarantino Helped Bring About Revival Series
Fans can thank Quentin Tarantino for the return of Raylan Givens on next year's miniseries Justified: City Primeval. A conversation with Timothy Olyphant about Elmore Leonard on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood led to the FX series revival. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Dave...
'Night Court' Revival Footage Shows the Next Generation of Justice
The era of reboots and revivals seems to be never-ending, and NBC has now gotten in on the action. The network has released a video showing off a first look at the upcoming series Night Court, a rebooted sequel of the iconic 1980s sitcom of the same name. The series will star Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the original series' protagonist, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson).
Murray Bartlett on Going From 'The White Lotus' to 'Welcome to Chippendales' & Preparing for 'The Last of Us'
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Welcome to Chippendales.]. Welcome to Chippendales, a Hulu original series, is one of those stories where the truth truly is stranger and wilder than fiction, as it lays out the story of how Indian immigrant Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) became the founder of the famous male-stripping empire, only to then go down a very dark path. So focused on success that he refused to allow anything to stand in his way, Steve finds himself embroiled in a true-crime saga of his own making that would inevitably be his downfall.
'The Peripheral' Season 2 News is Imminent According to Amazon Studios Head of Television [Exclusive]
Science fiction fans’ favorite series and movies seem to always give them anxiety. Not only because of the themes covered in these productions but also because a good, full-fledged sci-fi project is expensive to make—which means that the plug can be pulled at any moment (looking at you, Westworld). Fortunately for The Peripheral fans, that doesn’t seem to be the case right now. Even though the Prime Video series hasn’t been officially renewed for Season 2, the future looks bright (pun intended) for the Chloë Grace Moretz-led story.
'Willow' Filled Its Warrior Role Without Replacing Val Kilmer's Madmartigan
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Willow. Of all the fantasy shows to air on television this year, from Game of Thrones spinoffs to Lord of the Rings prequels, none are perhaps more archetypal than Willow, the sequel series that spawned from one of the trope-iest fantasy films of the 1980s. And I don’t say that without affection — my Letterboxd betrays how many times I’ve watched that film this year — especially not when Willow turned out to be one of the best shows of the year. When it comes to fantasy, archetypes are where the genre flourishes, especially when shows are able to go beyond the basics and turn those concepts into something intriguing.
'Wednesday' Continues to Top Netflix's Most-Watched List
Creepy, kooky, and popular Netflix series Wednesday continues to dominate the charts on Netflix. The comedy mystery, based on Charles Addam’s cartoon character Wednesday Addams, pulled in a total of 173.9 million hours views this week, making it the most viewed title on Netflix this week. Less than a month after its initial release, Wednesday has broken numerous streaming records and has remained in the top spot. It has achieved the second Most Popular English-language series on Netflix with a grand total of 1.19 billion total hours viewed among almost 176 million households. Forbes reported that Wednesday is currently on track to racking in one billion hours viewed, which will make it the third Netflix series to do so this year, after Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Stranger Things Season 4.
New 'Plane' Image Reveals a Bloodied Gerard Butler in the Jungle
As the release date for Plane draws closer, promotion for the upcoming action movie ramps up. This includes a new and exclusive photo of a bloodied Gerard Butler from Movie Web. Butler plays Captain Brodie Torrance, a flight commander and one of several survivors of a plane crash, in the film which is set to release in theaters on January 13.
Every Taylor Sheridan Project Ranked
Taylor Sheridan is the master of the modern western, tapping into a genre largely ignored or forgotten by Hollywood until the stunning success of his hit series Yellowstone. Formerly an actor, Sheridan first emerged as a serious writing talent with his 2015 film Sicario. Since then, he has displayed a penchant for intense character dramas that have spanned many time periods and crossed over into multiple genres. Yet his distinct voice, notably influenced by literary luminaries such as Cormac McCarthy and Larry McMurtry, remains present throughout all his projects. Following the success of Yellowstone, Sheridan created or co-created a bevy of shows in rapid succession, which can make diving into his work a bit overwhelming. Below is a ranked list of all his current projects to help you sift through his treasure trove of a filmography.
Dwayne Johnson Confirms 'Black Adam' Will Not Continue in New DCU
It's been an emotional few weeks for fans of the DC Universe with a mass shakeup underway marking a fresh start for the comic book studio following James Gunn and Peter Safran's chief appointments at DC Studios. Sadly, this new chapter has meant a heartbreaking end to some of the most treasured legacies within the universe. After 15 years of fighting, Dwayne Johnson finally got his anti-hero epic, Black Adam, a spot on the silver screen, but sadly it looks like that's the last we'll be seeing of Teth Adam for a little (or long) while. The Hollywood megastar has shared a statement updating fans on the fate of Khandaq's protector.
From the Original Animated Version to 'The Mean One,' How Do The Grinches Rank?
The Grinch is one of Dr. Seuss' most iconic and long-lasting creations, a perennial Christmas character who's been the subject of many adaptations. The latest, horror movie parody The Mean One, with the Grinch as a murderous monster who threatens to ruin Christmas for a sleepy mountain town. Previously, Illumination Entertainment's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in 2018 was only the second time the green-skinned meanie has appeared on the big screen, following up on the last live-action adaptation way back in 2000. Then, of course, there's the original 1966 animated adaptation How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which featured Boris Karloff and arrived on the small screen less than 10 years after the first Grinch book itself.
Henry Cavill's Best Performance Was In a Netflix Movie You've Never Heard Of
To say that the last few months have been tumultuous for Henry Cavill would be a vast understatement. After stepping out of his role in The Witcher (one of Netflix’s biggest hits), Cavill announced his return as Superman after his cameo at the end of Black Adam. However, the new direction that DC and Warner Brothers are taking does not allow Cavill to return, and he won’t be returning to The Witcher either. These aren’t the only instances where Cavill has been denied a franchise; The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’s box office disappointment ended a potential saga before it could begin, and Cavill lost out on the role of James Bond to Daniel Craig. It’s unfortunate, as he’s often a much better actor than he’s given credit for, as he proved in the underrated 2017 Netflix film Sand Castle.
James Gunn Says DC Movies Will No Longer Face “Studio Interference”
In previous years, Zack Snyder - who was 'credited' (if you want to call it that) with beginning the DC Universe on screen - had complained of what he referred to as 'studio interference' from Warner Bros. while attempting to put his movies into theaters. Both Snyder's movies - Batman...
