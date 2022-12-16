Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Related
ualr.edu
Love is in the Air: UA Little Rock Couple Gets Engaged at Fall 2022 Commencement
Commencement is a time when new college graduates celebrate with their loved ones and look to the future as they start the next chapter of their lives. One UA Little Rock graduate celebrated another milestone in life by popping the question to his high school sweetheart and fellow UA Little Rock student – who, of course, said yes!
Little Rock woman wins $390K in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery
Five winning numbers resulted in a Little Rock woman bringing home a check for $390,000 in the Lucky for Life lottery.
nwahomepage.com
Hudson Henry finally going to play for Morgan Turner
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry was highly recruited coming out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2019. Hudson eventually chose Arkansas, but among the others offering him that he gave serious consideration to was Stanford and coach Morgan Turner. But when Dowell Loggains left Arkansas to assume offensive coordinator duties at South Carolina he was replaced by Turner. Henry talked about Turner and the recruiting process and also if the bowl will be his last game at Arkansas.
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks recruiting: Arkansas offers go out to two 2024 5-star prospects; updates on 2023, 2024, and 2025 Hoop Hog targets
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks’ coaching staff apparently did not want their bus ride down from Fayetteville to Little Rock for a weekend game in central Arkansas to be idle time, so they reached out via phone calls to two known class of 2024 5-star Hog targets to extend scholarship offers on Friday.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Snow Thursday, here’s the latest
We've been keeping a very close eye on Thursday's arctic storm for several days. Now that it is only a couple of days away we are getting a good idea of its impacts.
Arkansas apartments for rent dropping as costs go up
Apartment renters in Arkansas have fewer choices and higher rent costs than pre-pandemic levels, according to one survey.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 11 - 17:. 1. Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private. LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately,...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few wet snowflakes are likely Monday
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight. These clouds will act as a blanket and keep temperatures above freezing across most of Arkansas. I’m forecasting a low of 34° in Little Rock. The rain/snow mix should hold off until Monday Morning. MONDAY: Rain/snow will move in Monday morning. The precipitation...
Organ transplant breakthrough used for first time in Arkansas
A preacher and grandfather is thankful for another Christmas after fearing his liver disease wouldn't allow him to make it.
Proposed water increases for Little Rock and North Little Rock could double rate by 2033
Customers in Little Rock and North Little Rock could be paying more for water in the next year.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Professor Advises Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission
Dr. Eric Wiebelhaus-Brahm, associate professor of political science at UA Little Rock, has advised a Maryland commission tasked with investigating the history of lynching in the state. The Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission is authorized to research cases of racially motivated lynchings and hold public meetings and regional hearings...
KATV
Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week
The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program,” according to a case file reviewed by a local prosecutor. The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal […]
KTLO
Arctic front to blast through Twin Lakes Area by Thursday
The Twin Lakes Area is still expecting a major pattern shift this Thursday as an Arctic cold front blasts through the region creating concerns for travelers and shelters. Meteorologist Justin Condrey of the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says it will begin with a storm system moving to the region during the early morning hours on Thursday.
A rally at the Capitol about LGBTQ+ rights and lawmakers reaction
People in the LGBTQ+ community rallied today at the steps of the State Capitol to send a message to those, they said, want to squash their right to exist.
KTLO
Police: Man arrested in Little Rock homicide
A fatal shooting on Sunday in Little Rock led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man, police said. Joshua Shorty was arrested as Arkansas State Police and Little Rock police investigated a shooting near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway, a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department said early Sunday.
Hoop Hogs have disruptive defense in DNA
No. 10 Arkansas is off to a 10-1 start to the season. The Razorbacks are good, really good, and they know it. A team that plays with an edge and swagger, the Hoop Hogs make sure opponents leave the floor believers as well with what has been stifling, disruptive and at times flat out overwhelming defense.
Little Rock police investigating homicide near Chenal Parkway
Police in Little Rock and authorities with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after a deadly shooting that happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning.
kfdi.com
More charges filed against Wichita man for kidnapping of Arkansas teen
More charges have been filed against a Wichita man who was arrested after the kidnapping of a teenage girl from Arkansas. 35-year-old David Roark made an appearance in Sedgwick County District Court to face 21 felony counts. The charges include kidnapping, abuse of a child, and five counts of rape or in the alternative, five counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He is also charged with electronic solicitation and eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The alternative charges are filed if there are two or more theories of how a crime was committed. Each charge can be presented to a jury, and a defendant can be convicted on more than one of the alternative charges.
North Little Rock police investigating Monday night double homicide
North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting incident in the 800 block of East 16th Street Monday night.
Comments / 0