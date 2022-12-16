ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

nwahomepage.com

Hudson Henry finally going to play for Morgan Turner

FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry was highly recruited coming out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2019. Hudson eventually chose Arkansas, but among the others offering him that he gave serious consideration to was Stanford and coach Morgan Turner. But when Dowell Loggains left Arkansas to assume offensive coordinator duties at South Carolina he was replaced by Turner. Henry talked about Turner and the recruiting process and also if the bowl will be his last game at Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few wet snowflakes are likely Monday

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight. These clouds will act as a blanket and keep temperatures above freezing across most of Arkansas. I’m forecasting a low of 34° in Little Rock. The rain/snow mix should hold off until Monday Morning. MONDAY: Rain/snow will move in Monday morning. The precipitation...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week

The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program,” according to a case file reviewed by a local prosecutor. The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal […]
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Arctic front to blast through Twin Lakes Area by Thursday

The Twin Lakes Area is still expecting a major pattern shift this Thursday as an Arctic cold front blasts through the region creating concerns for travelers and shelters. Meteorologist Justin Condrey of the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says it will begin with a storm system moving to the region during the early morning hours on Thursday.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Police: Man arrested in Little Rock homicide

A fatal shooting on Sunday in Little Rock led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man, police said. Joshua Shorty was arrested as Arkansas State Police and Little Rock police investigated a shooting near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway, a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department said early Sunday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
247Sports

Hoop Hogs have disruptive defense in DNA

No. 10 Arkansas is off to a 10-1 start to the season. The Razorbacks are good, really good, and they know it. A team that plays with an edge and swagger, the Hoop Hogs make sure opponents leave the floor believers as well with what has been stifling, disruptive and at times flat out overwhelming defense.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kfdi.com

More charges filed against Wichita man for kidnapping of Arkansas teen

More charges have been filed against a Wichita man who was arrested after the kidnapping of a teenage girl from Arkansas. 35-year-old David Roark made an appearance in Sedgwick County District Court to face 21 felony counts. The charges include kidnapping, abuse of a child, and five counts of rape or in the alternative, five counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He is also charged with electronic solicitation and eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The alternative charges are filed if there are two or more theories of how a crime was committed. Each charge can be presented to a jury, and a defendant can be convicted on more than one of the alternative charges.
WICHITA, KS

