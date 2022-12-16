More charges have been filed against a Wichita man who was arrested after the kidnapping of a teenage girl from Arkansas. 35-year-old David Roark made an appearance in Sedgwick County District Court to face 21 felony counts. The charges include kidnapping, abuse of a child, and five counts of rape or in the alternative, five counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He is also charged with electronic solicitation and eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The alternative charges are filed if there are two or more theories of how a crime was committed. Each charge can be presented to a jury, and a defendant can be convicted on more than one of the alternative charges.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO