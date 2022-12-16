Samsung is readying the Galaxy S23 Ultra as its first 200MP camera phone. The device will also bring upgrades in many other areas, including the processor, display, fingerprint scanner, and RAM and storage technologies. But the selfie camera could be one of the very few downgrades from the current model. The new phone is rumored to feature a 12MP camera on the front, a substantial downgrade in terms of resolution from the 40MP sensor found on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

1 DAY AGO