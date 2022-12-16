Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Google Play gets purchase request tool for families
Google Play makes it easy for parents to manage their family accounts so purchases can be made by everyone, and today things get even easier with the Purchase Requests tool. Since Google rolled out Google Play family accounts, a family payment method option was added so that everyone on the account had a way to buy apps and in-app purchases.
Android Headlines
Google may want Lens to decipher your handwritten prescriptions one day
Google’s computer algorithms and AI wizardry are amazing, but the company is looking to do the impossible. Google is researching the ability for Lens to read and decipher handwritten prescriptions. Prescriptions from our doctors are some of the most important pieces of paper we will ever be handed. That...
Android Headlines
iFixit now has replacement parts for the Google Pixel 7 & 7 Pro
Earlier this year, Google announced a partnership with iFixit, a company known for its comprehensive repair guides and high-quality repair parts for a variety of electronic devices. As part of the partnership, iFixit began carrying replacement parts for Google’s Pixel 2 through the Pixel 6, giving consumers a new option for obtaining replacement parts for their devices. But now, iFixit is offering replacement parts for Google’s latest devices, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Headlines
The OnePlus Mechanical Keyboard Will Have A February Launch
Not too long ago, we got our first glimpse at OnePlus’s newest joint venture. After a quick teaser, OnePlus finally hit us with the news that its first mechanical keyboard will launch in February next year. In case you don’t know what’s going on, OnePlus has a new partnership...
Android Headlines
Twitter adds support for Android 13 themed icons
Despite being quite controversial in recent weeks, Twitter has not forgotten to update its Android app. Twitter now supports Android 13 themed icons. The update is accessible in the latest stable version of the Twitter app (9.68.1). If your device is running on Android 13 or higher, you can now update the Twitter app to get the themed icons. Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy owners can also access this feature as these devices support Material You theming.
Android Headlines
Apple TV is coming to Android
The Apple TV app looks poised to come to Android ‘soon’. Likely in 2023, as Apple is unlikely to launch any more new software in 2022. This sounds surprising, but honestly, it really isn’t. Apple has already launched its Apple TV app and Apple TV+ streaming service on Google TV, so this is the next step for Apple to reach even more users.
Android Headlines
Twitter Blue for Business will let companies link their employees
Elon Musk last month announced that Twitter will introduce a way for verified companies to link their other accounts as well as the accounts of their employees on the platform. This will help users identify genuine company accounts and their employees. The feature is now officially here with yesterday’s launch of Blue for Business.
Android Headlines
Despite challenges, Meta's dream of the metaverse burns brighter
In a recent blog post, the CTO of Reality Labs reassures the public of Meta’s dream of the metaverse. This is a unique vision which Meta is at the forefront of developing. The rebranding of Facebook to Meta made it more obvious that the company was building a future it imagines possible.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy M13 & M23 5G get Android 13
Samsung is striking off a couple more budget Galaxy smartphones from its Android 13 update roadmap as it seeks to release the new Android version to all of its eligible devices before the end of the year. The Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M23 5G are the latest entrants to its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update party.
Android Headlines
December update live for Galaxy S21 FE in the US
Samsung is rolling out the December 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S21 FE in the US. The update is live for the carrier-locked units of the affordable Galaxy flagships stateside. The new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has yet to roll out to the phone in international markets. The...
Android Headlines
YouTube is testing a gray progress bar
Anyone who uses YouTube will be familiar with the classic red progress bar. However, YouTube is testing a gray progress bar. YouTube has been making some changes to its aesthetic lately. Its recent changes have centered around the implementation of Material You into the app. This included adding pill-shaped buttons to the UI.
Android Headlines
Google Voice can now automatically switch between Wi-Fi & cellular connection
Google Voice is a popular communication platform that allows users to make and receive calls, as well as send and receive texts and voicemails, using a single phone number. Recently, Google Voice received a major update that is sure to improve the call performance for its users, called “intelligent network switching”.
Android Headlines
Twitter might implement mute and block signals
Under the rule of Elon Musk, Twitter continues to change and more through to something, well, different. We just got word straight from Elon that Twitter will implement mute and block signals. This will act as sort of a “Twitter credit score” system. Right now, Twitter is in...
Android Headlines
We have our first look at the OnePlus Nord Keyboard
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus hit us with the news that it’s working on its very first mechanical keyboard. This is extremely off-brand for the company, but none of us are complaining. Now, thanks to MySmartPrice, we have a visual of the upcoming keyboard and a name: the OnePlus Nord keyboard.
Android Headlines
What is full stack development?
“Front End + Back End = Full Stack Development”. The process of developing & maintaining the front end and back end of the website or application is known as full-stack development. This web development procedure includes three major layers:. Presentation Layer (that portion of the front end that handles the...
Android Headlines
YouTube Music may let you create your own radio station
Along with playlists, albums, etc, you’re able to listen to curated radio stations on YouTube music. These are algorithmically curated collections of songs that are inspired by certain artists, moods, or inspiration. Soon, YouTube Music will let you create your own radio station, according to 9To5Google. This feature is...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra selfie camera to see huge resolution downgrade
Samsung is readying the Galaxy S23 Ultra as its first 200MP camera phone. The device will also bring upgrades in many other areas, including the processor, display, fingerprint scanner, and RAM and storage technologies. But the selfie camera could be one of the very few downgrades from the current model. The new phone is rumored to feature a 12MP camera on the front, a substantial downgrade in terms of resolution from the 40MP sensor found on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Android Headlines
OPPO and OnePlus enter a strategic partnership to improve products
A few days ago, the OPPO and OnePlus partnership set sail. This arrangement became official during the OnePlus 9th anniversary. After the event, OnePlus took to its Weibo page to announce its strategic partnership with its parent company. The partnership between these smartphone OEMs aims to improve the quality of...
Android Headlines
Nubia Z50 flagship unveiled with 144Hz display, 16GB of RAM & more
ZTE’s Nubia brand has a new flagship to offer, the Nubia Z50. This handset got announced in China, and it does come with a compelling set of specs. Before we get to it, however, let’s talk about the phone’s design for a bit. The Nubia Z50 comes...
Android Headlines
The PS5's DualSense Edge controller will have less battery life
The DualSense Edge controller for PS5 is sure to be a hit, but the battery life apparently won’t last as long as the original DualSense controller. And for some, that’s going to be a minor issue. Will be enough of an issue to stop people from buying one? Surely. Probably not on a massive scale, but some people may simply opt for a different pro-style controller.
Comments / 0