FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
KOMU
City of Columbia outlines warming shelter availability
Steve Hollis, human services manager for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, provided the following information by email about warming center operations during the upcoming storm and holiday weekend:. Turning Point. Turning Point will be open for normal daytime drop-in center operations 8 a.m. to noon, through Friday. The...
KOMU
Emergency responders brace for winter weather
COLUMBIA − Boone County first responders are preparing for the winter weather that's expected to hit the area late this week. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team anticipates 2 to 4 inches of snow, beginning Thursday morning between 4 and 8 a.m., and temperatures to drop into the 10s by late Thursday morning and continue to fall in the single digits by the afternoon.
KOMU
Columbia City Council rejects fingerprints for CPRB, approves revised Sidewalk Master Plan
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council rejected an ordinance Monday that would have required members of the Citizens Police Review Board to submit their fingerprints to the Columbia Police Department in order to provide their criminal history. Fingerprinting was suggested to meet a criminal history examination requirement in the...
KOMU
What’s on the menu? A guide to Columbia restaurants, grocery stores open for Christmas
A majority of stores in Columbia will be closed around Christmas for the holiday, but there will still be some restaurants and grocery stores welcoming people over the holiday weekend. Restaurants. The Dive Bar, located at 1116 Business Loop 70 E., will be open on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri city office hours affected during the holidays
MID-MISSOURI - Offices in mid-Missouri will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year's Day. The Solid Waste Collection service will operate Monday through Friday during the weeks of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, as usual. However, the landfill will be closed on the days of Dec. 26 and Jan 2.
KOMU
Mid-Missourians shop for last-minute Christmas items ahead of winter weather
COLUMBIA - Predicted winter weather caused local residents to rush to the store Tuesday to get groceries and any last-minute Christmas essentials. "My daughter-in-law and son were coming Thursday from Denver, and because of the weather they decided they better come today [Tuesday]," Columbia resident Julie Purcell said. "They are worried about Highway [Interstate] 70 through Kansas being shut down and once you're stuck in Kansas, if you're not around a town, you're stuck."
KOMU
Investigators list cause of deadly Salisbury fire as 'undetermined'
SALISBURY - The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is continuing its investigation into a fire that killed two people last weekend in Salisbury. Maxwell Springer, 17, and his grandmother Cheryl Springer, 75, were killed in the fire on Dec. 11, at 207 West Third Street. Missouri Department of Public Safety...
KOMU
City of Columbia to determine updates on Homeless Service Center Plan
COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia will host a pre-council meeting Monday night to call for order to the Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan and renew the Second Amendment to the Social Services Provider Agreement. The Second Amendment to the Social Services Provider Agreement aims to provide protection and shelter from...
KOMU
Crews respond to JC house fire, family of four escape
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday night in the 400 block of Lafayette St. Crews found flames bursting out of a first-floor window when they arrived at the scene at 7:44 p.m. According to a news release, officials controlled the fire within minutes.
KOMU
MDC invites Missourians to drop off their Christmas trees for habitat improvement
MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees in order to aid the habitat improvement around central Missouri. It is advised to remove all decorations from the tree and drop it off at the MDC Central Regional office to everyone...
KOMU
Columbia names its next Parks and Recreation director
COLUMBIA - Gabe Huffington has been named Columbia's next Park and Recreation director, the city announced Tuesday. Huffington has served as acting director of the department since April, as its former director Mike Griggs is now serving as acting deputy city manager. Huffington will begin the new role on Dec....
KOMU
Columbia and Jefferson City to consider recreational marijuana tax
COLUMBIA - Columbia and Jefferson City will review a proposal to tax recreational marijuana Monday evening. Both city councils will review a 3% tax on recreational marijuana after Missouri voters approved an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use. The measure to tax recreational marijuana would appear before Columbia...
KOMU
Raising City Council pay could foster diversity, savvier governance
Is $500 a month enough pay for a Columbia City Council member?. Some members of the council say yes, but other members — as well as others with political and local knowledge — believe raising pay would attract better-qualified, more diverse candidates that would allow the council to govern more effectively.
KOMU
Two Columbia Boy Scouts will receive the Carnegie Medal for extraordinary heroism
COLUMBIA - A total of 16 individuals will receive the Carnegie Medal for extraordinary heroism including Columbia Boy Scouts Dominic Viet and Joseph Diener. Back on June 25, 2021, the two boys helped rescue an 18-year-old woman from a near-drowning from Hinkson Creek floodwaters. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting,...
KOMU
Woman charged in connection to Monday shooting on Paris Road; second suspect still at large
COLUMBIA - Police say they have arrested a Columbia woman who allegedly "helped" another suspect at the scene of a shooting Monday. The second suspect remains at large. Jasmine Briana Bell, 26, was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting outside the Break Time gas station in the 2400 block of Paris Road.
KOMU
USPS prepares for anticipated winter weather
COLUMBIA - The United States Postal Service is preparing for anticipated winter weather happening later this week. KOMU 8 First Alert Weather expects accumulation of snowfall and strong winds that will lead to blowing snow starting after Thursday morning. Snow accumulations will be quick, and white-out conditions are expected including snow drifts Thursday afternoon.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Dec. 20
Police identify suspect in north Columbia shooting that left one man injured. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department, officers identified 27-year-old Terrance Andra Johnson Jr. as the suspect in a shooting at the Break Time located in the 2400 block of Paris Road. One adult male was...
KOMU
Police search for suspect in north Columbia shooting that left one man injured
COLUMBIA - Police have identified a possible suspect of a shooting in north Columbia Monday. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department, officers identified 27-year-old Terrance Andra Johnson Jr. as the suspect. Johnson is wanted for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony property damage and unlawful use of...
KOMU
Holts Summit woman and infant seriously injured in Highway 63 crash
OSAGE COUNTY — Two people are seriously injured after a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Missouri Route 133. 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer was traveling southbound on U.S. 63 with an infant Tuesday afternoon, according to a crash report. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Schaffer traveled off the...
KOMU
Local group kicks off Hanukkah with crafts and treats
COLUMBIA - People marked the start of Hanukkah with arts and crafts at the Columbia library Sunday afternoon. Families colored drawings of menorahs, painted wooden dreidels, and ate traditional Jewish foods like Latkes. The event was hosted by Chabad of MU and Mid-Missouri, a group that aims to support Columbia's...
