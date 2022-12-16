ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

City of Columbia outlines warming shelter availability

Steve Hollis, human services manager for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, provided the following information by email about warming center operations during the upcoming storm and holiday weekend:. Turning Point. Turning Point will be open for normal daytime drop-in center operations 8 a.m. to noon, through Friday. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Emergency responders brace for winter weather

COLUMBIA − Boone County first responders are preparing for the winter weather that's expected to hit the area late this week. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team anticipates 2 to 4 inches of snow, beginning Thursday morning between 4 and 8 a.m., and temperatures to drop into the 10s by late Thursday morning and continue to fall in the single digits by the afternoon.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missouri city office hours affected during the holidays

MID-MISSOURI - Offices in mid-Missouri will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year's Day. The Solid Waste Collection service will operate Monday through Friday during the weeks of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, as usual. However, the landfill will be closed on the days of Dec. 26 and Jan 2.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missourians shop for last-minute Christmas items ahead of winter weather

COLUMBIA - Predicted winter weather caused local residents to rush to the store Tuesday to get groceries and any last-minute Christmas essentials. "My daughter-in-law and son were coming Thursday from Denver, and because of the weather they decided they better come today [Tuesday]," Columbia resident Julie Purcell said. "They are worried about Highway [Interstate] 70 through Kansas being shut down and once you're stuck in Kansas, if you're not around a town, you're stuck."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Investigators list cause of deadly Salisbury fire as 'undetermined'

SALISBURY - The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is continuing its investigation into a fire that killed two people last weekend in Salisbury. Maxwell Springer, 17, and his grandmother Cheryl Springer, 75, were killed in the fire on Dec. 11, at 207 West Third Street. Missouri Department of Public Safety...
SALISBURY, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia to determine updates on Homeless Service Center Plan

COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia will host a pre-council meeting Monday night to call for order to the Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan and renew the Second Amendment to the Social Services Provider Agreement. The Second Amendment to the Social Services Provider Agreement aims to provide protection and shelter from...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Crews respond to JC house fire, family of four escape

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday night in the 400 block of Lafayette St. Crews found flames bursting out of a first-floor window when they arrived at the scene at 7:44 p.m. According to a news release, officials controlled the fire within minutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia names its next Parks and Recreation director

COLUMBIA - Gabe Huffington has been named Columbia's next Park and Recreation director, the city announced Tuesday. Huffington has served as acting director of the department since April, as its former director Mike Griggs is now serving as acting deputy city manager. Huffington will begin the new role on Dec....
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia and Jefferson City to consider recreational marijuana tax

COLUMBIA - Columbia and Jefferson City will review a proposal to tax recreational marijuana Monday evening. Both city councils will review a 3% tax on recreational marijuana after Missouri voters approved an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use. The measure to tax recreational marijuana would appear before Columbia...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Raising City Council pay could foster diversity, savvier governance

Is $500 a month enough pay for a Columbia City Council member?. Some members of the council say yes, but other members — as well as others with political and local knowledge — believe raising pay would attract better-qualified, more diverse candidates that would allow the council to govern more effectively.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

USPS prepares for anticipated winter weather

COLUMBIA - The United States Postal Service is preparing for anticipated winter weather happening later this week. KOMU 8 First Alert Weather expects accumulation of snowfall and strong winds that will lead to blowing snow starting after Thursday morning. Snow accumulations will be quick, and white-out conditions are expected including snow drifts Thursday afternoon.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Dec. 20

Police identify suspect in north Columbia shooting that left one man injured. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department, officers identified 27-year-old Terrance Andra Johnson Jr. as the suspect in a shooting at the Break Time located in the 2400 block of Paris Road. One adult male was...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Police search for suspect in north Columbia shooting that left one man injured

COLUMBIA - Police have identified a possible suspect of a shooting in north Columbia Monday. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department, officers identified 27-year-old Terrance Andra Johnson Jr. as the suspect. Johnson is wanted for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony property damage and unlawful use of...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Holts Summit woman and infant seriously injured in Highway 63 crash

OSAGE COUNTY — Two people are seriously injured after a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Missouri Route 133. 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer was traveling southbound on U.S. 63 with an infant Tuesday afternoon, according to a crash report. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Schaffer traveled off the...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
KOMU

Local group kicks off Hanukkah with crafts and treats

COLUMBIA - People marked the start of Hanukkah with arts and crafts at the Columbia library Sunday afternoon. Families colored drawings of menorahs, painted wooden dreidels, and ate traditional Jewish foods like Latkes. The event was hosted by Chabad of MU and Mid-Missouri, a group that aims to support Columbia's...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy