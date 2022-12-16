Read full article on original website
Knoxville teen speaks out at commission meeting following McAlister’s incident with deputies
The 15-year-old who was fired from her job after a social media post claimed she refused service at a deli to three Knox County deputies on Nov. 21 has spoken out in a commission meeting.
Knox Co. Commission meeting erupts in community outrage over drag shows, KCSO incident at McAlister's
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, several groups gathered at a regular Knox County Commission meeting. Many people signed up to speak on two subjects: an incident in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old cashier did not serve deputies, and national outrage over all-age drag show performances.
wvlt.tv
Knox County residents speak on McAlister’s incident, push for sheriff’s office oversight board continues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday evening, the Knox County Commission held an open forum, during which residents spoke on some controversial issues. Some attendees voiced their opinions on an upcoming drag performance at the Tennessee and others spoke on a debacle involving the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s...
Kingsport Times-News
Updated and watch now: Sullivan school board picks new director of schools in 5-2 vote
BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was selected as the top candidate to be the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening. The vote was 5-2.
wvlt.tv
Morgan County correctional staff donate thousands of gifts to kids in need
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staff at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) are helping make sure no child in the county goes without a gift this holiday season. Complex officials announced Monday that their staff had delivered 2,200 gifts to the Morgan County School System’s central office. Those gifts will go to the county’s Angel Tree program.
Juvenile family member charged in 22-year-old Sevier County man's killing
A Sevier County juvenile was being held Tuesday in the killing of a family member, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened early Tuesday, according to a release from Deputy Chief Jeff McCarter. Authorities were dispatched at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday about a shooting at a home at...
wvlt.tv
One person arrested after ‘suspicious’ fire at Knoxville apartment building
brianhornback.com
the Brian Hornback Experience Episode 115 – Knox County School Board in December 2022
The Brian Hornback Experience Episode 115 – The activities of the Knox County School Board in December 2022. I talk about a couple controversial items that were postponed in December, to come back in January 2023 and one item proposed by Susan Horn that was rightly voted down. the...
Juvenile charged after fatal early morning shooting in Sevier County
A juvenile is facing charges after an early morning shooting just outside of Sevierville, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said.
wvlt.tv
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting
WATE
Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets photos
A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s. Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets …. A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s.
Search efforts continue for missing father in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's been over a month since David Brett McAfee's loved ones last heard his voice. The 31-year-old father is reported missing and was last seen in late October in Jefferson City. A group of search and rescue teams, led by McAfee's mother, Melissa Gumm, went...
'She was basically like a child': Knoxville business owner searching for stolen camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A camper thief left a big lump of coal in a Knoxville business owner's stocking after they stole her "Mint Julep." Colleen Martin, who runs a t-shirt design company called Little Hoot Designs, said a thief took off with her mint green camper recently as it was sitting in a parking lot on Sutherland Avenue in West Knoxville.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee’s list of defunct colleges keeps growing
Three years ago, Hiwassee College of Madisonville closed after 170 years in operation. It joined the list of private Tennessee colleges closed in recent years, a list including Tennessee Temple University of Chattanooga (closed in 2015) and Lambuth University of Jackson (closed in 2011). These closures remind us that colleges...
wvlt.tv
Knox County Commission approves revamping ambulance contract
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Commission voted on the future of Knoxville’s ambulance services on Monday. Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs recommended ending the county’s Ambulance Service Agreement with Rural Metro of Tennessee (AMR), and AMR officials want the current agreement to end and be renegotiated.
993thex.com
Man Arrested After Assaulting Police Officers
Johnson City Police arrest an Athens, Tennessee man over the weekend after he assaults police officers who were responding to an assault on an employee of a local hotel. Upon arrival, police found Timothy Libbey had attacked the employee, then turned on police in an unprovoked manner. Libbey was subdued by police and was taken into custody. Libbey’s bond is set at 101 thousand dollars and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Oakridge, TN
Mountainous and rich in history, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a popular tourist destination. The American Museum of Science & Energy is dedicated to educating visitors about energy and nuclear power while preserving the heritage of Oak Ridge's military past. Oakridge is also home to some of the finest eateries!. You'll...
WYSH AM 1380
TBI ‘Operation Not Forgotten’ results in recoveries of 12 children
(TBI) According to a TBI press release, a multi-agency operation that took place last week has resulted in the recovery of a number of children identified as at-risk or missing in the Knoxville area. Operation Not Forgotten identified children throughout Knox County and surrounding areas who are considered at-risk based...
Knoxville woman out $1,000 after safe store closes abruptly
An East Tennessee woman is out $1,000 the store where she bought a safe closed abruptly without ever delivering her purchase.
