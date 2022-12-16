ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvlt.tv

Morgan County correctional staff donate thousands of gifts to kids in need

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staff at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) are helping make sure no child in the county goes without a gift this holiday season. Complex officials announced Monday that their staff had delivered 2,200 gifts to the Morgan County School System’s central office. Those gifts will go to the county’s Angel Tree program.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One person arrested after ‘suspicious’ fire at Knoxville apartment building

Ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg, thanks to sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting

A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood recently.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets photos

A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee’s list of defunct colleges keeps growing

Three years ago, Hiwassee College of Madisonville closed after 170 years in operation. It joined the list of private Tennessee colleges closed in recent years, a list including Tennessee Temple University of Chattanooga (closed in 2015) and Lambuth University of Jackson (closed in 2011). These closures remind us that colleges...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Knox County Commission approves revamping ambulance contract

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Commission voted on the future of Knoxville’s ambulance services on Monday. Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs recommended ending the county’s Ambulance Service Agreement with Rural Metro of Tennessee (AMR), and AMR officials want the current agreement to end and be renegotiated.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Man Arrested After Assaulting Police Officers

Johnson City Police arrest an Athens, Tennessee man over the weekend after he assaults police officers who were responding to an assault on an employee of a local hotel. Upon arrival, police found Timothy Libbey had attacked the employee, then turned on police in an unprovoked manner. Libbey was subdued by police and was taken into custody. Libbey’s bond is set at 101 thousand dollars and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
ATHENS, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Oakridge, TN

Mountainous and rich in history, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a popular tourist destination. The American Museum of Science & Energy is dedicated to educating visitors about energy and nuclear power while preserving the heritage of Oak Ridge's military past. Oakridge is also home to some of the finest eateries!. You'll...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TBI ‘Operation Not Forgotten’ results in recoveries of 12 children

(TBI) According to a TBI press release, a multi-agency operation that took place last week has resulted in the recovery of a number of children identified as at-risk or missing in the Knoxville area. Operation Not Forgotten identified children throughout Knox County and surrounding areas who are considered at-risk based...
KNOXVILLE, TN

