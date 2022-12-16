INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO