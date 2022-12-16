ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders up for parole: Victims’ family fights back

On Sept. 6, 1967, tragedy struck two families and shocked a city in Auburn when Edward Albert Seibold broke into the home of Cathey Sinclair and murdered two of her sisters and a family friend. Now, almost 55 years later, with three young girls killed and the surviving family members living in hiding, Gardner Drive’s man with a hatchet is up for parole.
One dead in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Pike County on Monday morning. According to information released from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on December 19 when a 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the roadway on U.S. 231, about 3 miles north of Troy, and crashed into a tree.
MPD’s Major Saba Coleman graduates from FBI National Academy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of Montgomery’s finest has graduated from the 284th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Major Saba Coleman was chosen as one of six from Alabama to attend this executive-level advanced communication, leadership and fitness training program. According to the Montgomery Police...
Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Traction Ave. Double Shooting

Montgomery Police have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday double shooting that sent two people to the hospital with life threatening injuries. MPD charged Christopher Washington, 43, with first degree Robbery and first degree Assault that occurred on December 14, 2022, at about 1:20 p.m., in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue.
Police seek help in Prattville theft case

The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Investigators with the Prattville Police Department released a photo of a truck and trailer that was used to commit a theft of copper wire valued at over $5,000. “Investigators say possibly...
Theft Suspect identified in Millbrook and Arrested

Theft of Property 3rd Degree – Suspect Identified. Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised the suspect involved in a November Theft of Property 3rd Degree case has been identified and is in police custody. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Millbrook Police...
Alabama OL finds new school with former Nick Saban assistant

Javion Cohen is taking his talents to Coral Gables, Florida. The former Alabama offensive lineman announced his transfer to Miami on Sunday morning after a weekend visit. “305 let’s handle business,” Cohen tweeted. Cohen, a former Central-Phenix four-star recruit committed to Auburn, started 25 games over the last...
‘tWitch’ remembered by high school dance teacher

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Behind every star are the role models, leaders, or coaches who helped them along the way. Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a Montgomery native and graduate of Lee High School. During his time there as a student, tWitch made history as the first male member of the dance team.
County battle: Charles Henderson bests Pike County

The Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans hosted the Pike County Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs on Saturday in a county matchup with CHHS winning both games. In the girls’ game, Charles Henderson jumped out to an 8-7 lead in the first quarter and held a slim 19-17 lead at halftime. The Lady Trojans, though, stretched the lead to 31-25 going into the fourth quarter. CHHS then dominated the fourth quarter 18-5, off a nine-point explosive from Madison Ousley in the period. Ousley would finish the game with 14 points, while KK Hobdy led Charles Henderson with 19 points. Ivy White led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 points and T. Green added eight points in the loss.
51-year-old man shot to death by Opelika police

A man was shot to death Saturday by an Opelika police officer. Police responded at 10:32 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of 19th Place in Opelika. When they arrived, they encountered a 51-year-old with a knife, according to authorities. “An incident occurred which led to one of...
Maxwell AFB preparing to house new Grey Wolf helicopters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are a lot of changes underway at Maxwell Air Force Base as the 908th Airlift Wing prepares for the arrival of the new MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter. “We will be a formal training unit. So, as the FTU, we will train all the crew members...
Highland Home chase ends in arrest

Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office investigators attempted a traffic stop which led to a short vehicle pursuit and two arrests for alleged drug charges Thursday evening in the Highland Home area. Trent Broadway, of Rutledge, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, attempt to...
