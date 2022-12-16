The Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans hosted the Pike County Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs on Saturday in a county matchup with CHHS winning both games. In the girls’ game, Charles Henderson jumped out to an 8-7 lead in the first quarter and held a slim 19-17 lead at halftime. The Lady Trojans, though, stretched the lead to 31-25 going into the fourth quarter. CHHS then dominated the fourth quarter 18-5, off a nine-point explosive from Madison Ousley in the period. Ousley would finish the game with 14 points, while KK Hobdy led Charles Henderson with 19 points. Ivy White led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 points and T. Green added eight points in the loss.

PIKE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO