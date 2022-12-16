Read full article on original website
aldailynews.com
In first public office, Stewart prioritizing development in Black Belt district
To earn his seat in the 35-member Alabama Senate, Democrat Robert Stewart, D-Selma, first defeated in the May primary an institution in Alabama politics, Hank Sanders. In November, his contest against a Republican garnered more votes than any other state Senate race. Now, entering his first elected position, Stewart is...
elmoreautauganews.com
Judge Booth orders Rape, Kidnapping Suspect to remain in Autauga County without bond under Aniah’s Law
PRATTVILLE – Today District Court Judge Joy Booth has ordered Michael Jerome Butler to be held in Autauga County Metro Jail under no bond, thanks to the new Aniah’s Law, relating to eight felony charges against him. Butler faces multiple charges in Autauga County, as well as accusations...
Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Opelika-Auburn News
Man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders up for parole: Victims’ family fights back
On Sept. 6, 1967, tragedy struck two families and shocked a city in Auburn when Edward Albert Seibold broke into the home of Cathey Sinclair and murdered two of her sisters and a family friend. Now, almost 55 years later, with three young girls killed and the surviving family members living in hiding, Gardner Drive’s man with a hatchet is up for parole.
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special Recognition
One Longhorn grill master in Montgomery, AL has reached an "elite" status that only 17 grill masters in the company. For that accomplishment, he is receiving special gifts for this milestone and well-deserved recognition.
wtvy.com
One dead in Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Pike County on Monday morning. According to information released from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on December 19 when a 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the roadway on U.S. 231, about 3 miles north of Troy, and crashed into a tree.
WSFA
MPD’s Major Saba Coleman graduates from FBI National Academy
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of Montgomery’s finest has graduated from the 284th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Major Saba Coleman was chosen as one of six from Alabama to attend this executive-level advanced communication, leadership and fitness training program. According to the Montgomery Police...
WSFA
Community organizations donate gifts to west Montgomery neighborhood
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of Santa’s helpers were busy at work Monday bringing Christmas cheer to some families in west Montgomery. There were lots of smiles and tears of joy on Happiness Avenue. “It’s a blessing,” said Shonta Edwards. Edwards has five children at home. She...
WSFA
Prattville kidnapping suspect denied bail under ‘Aniah’s Law’
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of kidnapping and raping two Autauga County teens will be held without bail. A judge made the ruling Monday under the recently passed “Aniah’s Law.” The law allows judges to deny bail to those who are charged with committing violent crimes.
selmasun.com
Montgomery police investigate stabbing of woman who suffered non-life threatening injuries
Montgomery police are investigating the case of a woman who was stabbed but left with non-life threatening injuries on Eastdale Circle. According to Alabama News Network the incident took place on Sunday when police were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road. The victim said that she had been...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Traction Ave. Double Shooting
Montgomery Police have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday double shooting that sent two people to the hospital with life threatening injuries. MPD charged Christopher Washington, 43, with first degree Robbery and first degree Assault that occurred on December 14, 2022, at about 1:20 p.m., in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue.
Wetumpka Herald
Police seek help in Prattville theft case
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Investigators with the Prattville Police Department released a photo of a truck and trailer that was used to commit a theft of copper wire valued at over $5,000. “Investigators say possibly...
elmoreautauganews.com
Theft Suspect identified in Millbrook and Arrested
Theft of Property 3rd Degree – Suspect Identified. Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised the suspect involved in a November Theft of Property 3rd Degree case has been identified and is in police custody. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Millbrook Police...
Alabama OL finds new school with former Nick Saban assistant
Javion Cohen is taking his talents to Coral Gables, Florida. The former Alabama offensive lineman announced his transfer to Miami on Sunday morning after a weekend visit. “305 let’s handle business,” Cohen tweeted. Cohen, a former Central-Phenix four-star recruit committed to Auburn, started 25 games over the last...
Suspect accused of killing 5-year-old girl in east Alabama still on suicide watch in jail while awaiting trial
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Accused Phenix City child killer, Jeremy Williams, appeared in Russell County Circuit Court Wednesday morning to ask a judge to take him off suicide watch. Williams has been on suicide watch in the Russell County Jail for 10 of the 12 months he has been incarcerated in connection with the […]
WSFA
‘tWitch’ remembered by high school dance teacher
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Behind every star are the role models, leaders, or coaches who helped them along the way. Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a Montgomery native and graduate of Lee High School. During his time there as a student, tWitch made history as the first male member of the dance team.
Troy Messenger
County battle: Charles Henderson bests Pike County
The Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans hosted the Pike County Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs on Saturday in a county matchup with CHHS winning both games. In the girls’ game, Charles Henderson jumped out to an 8-7 lead in the first quarter and held a slim 19-17 lead at halftime. The Lady Trojans, though, stretched the lead to 31-25 going into the fourth quarter. CHHS then dominated the fourth quarter 18-5, off a nine-point explosive from Madison Ousley in the period. Ousley would finish the game with 14 points, while KK Hobdy led Charles Henderson with 19 points. Ivy White led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 points and T. Green added eight points in the loss.
51-year-old man shot to death by Opelika police
A man was shot to death Saturday by an Opelika police officer. Police responded at 10:32 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of 19th Place in Opelika. When they arrived, they encountered a 51-year-old with a knife, according to authorities. “An incident occurred which led to one of...
WSFA
Maxwell AFB preparing to house new Grey Wolf helicopters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are a lot of changes underway at Maxwell Air Force Base as the 908th Airlift Wing prepares for the arrival of the new MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter. “We will be a formal training unit. So, as the FTU, we will train all the crew members...
luvernejournal.com
Highland Home chase ends in arrest
Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office investigators attempted a traffic stop which led to a short vehicle pursuit and two arrests for alleged drug charges Thursday evening in the Highland Home area. Trent Broadway, of Rutledge, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, attempt to...
