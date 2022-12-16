Read full article on original website
Chamberlain Hrdlicka’s Kisshia Simmons Named to Lawyers of Color Hot List 2022
HOUSTON, TX—Kisshia Simmons, an immigration attorney in Chamberlain Hrdlicka’s Houston office, was recently named to the Lawyers of Color Hot List 2022. With more than 15 years of immigration law experience, Simmons focuses on employment-based immigration, temporary work visas, criminal immigration, family-based immigration and complex immigration matters. She...
Jacqueline T. deGrandpre Moderates Using Social Media in Products Liability Cases BBA Panel
Jacqueline T. deGrandpre, litigation shareholder in global law firm BOSTON, MA—Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Boston office and co-chair of the Boston Bar Association (BBA) Products Liability Section, led a BBA panel Dec. 15. The panel, which included Sabrina R. Gallo, a shareholder in the firm’s Miami office, focused on...
