TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
New York Post

Missing New York college student Kenny DeLand Jr. located in Spain

Missing upstate New York college student Kenny DeLand Jr. “is alive,” according to his dad, who shared the “good news” after speaking to him while in the middle of an interview. “He is alive — that’s all I can say,” dad Ken DeLand Sr. told CNN on Friday. French prosecutor Eric Vaillant confirmed the news, telling CNN that the Rochester student who went missing while studying in France is now somewhere in Spain. Neither the dad nor the official elaborated on exactly where the 22-year-old student was or what he had been doing for the past two weeks. The breakthrough came while DeLand Sr....
ROCHESTER, NY
CNN

Missing American student's French host mother talked to CNN. Hear what she said

The woman who hosted Kenny DeLand Jr., an American college student studying in France before he went missing, told CNN she thinks he may have left voluntarily -- a claim echoed by a French prosecutor. But the young man's parents don't believe that's the case and the student's father said he felt there was not an urgent enough response from authorities. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.
The Independent

‘My firstborn child died in my arms’: Elon Musk reveals why Twitter won’t lift Alex Jones ban

Elon Musk has revealed a caveat to his “free speech absolutist” approach to governing Twitter after allowing Donald Trump to return but refusing to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.The Twitter account of former US president Trump reappeared over the weekend, nearly two years after he was banned in the wake of the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol.In response to a question from author Sam Harris on whether he would also lift the ban for Mr Jones, the tech billionaire said that the right-wing radio host’s pushing of the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory meant that the ban...
TEXAS STATE
Markets Insider

Binance reportedly processed over $10 billion in illegal payments this year and a DOJ investigation is looking into top executives including CEO Changpeng Zhao

The US Justice Department has been investigating crypto exchange Binance over money laundering violations, Reuters reported Monday. The report says that Binance processed over $10 billion worth of illegal payments in 2022. A Binance spokesperson told Insider that it would be "inappropriate for us to comment" on matters related to...
RadarOnline

Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Takes a Stand On Immigration

Elon Musk is arguably the most influential boss in business right now. One of his tweets generates comments on both sides. Musk is not someone one ignores. Even left-wing progressives and liberals in the Democratic Party recognize that, while Musk's personality is divisive, he has a colossal aura and influence.

