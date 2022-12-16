Missing upstate New York college student Kenny DeLand Jr. “is alive,” according to his dad, who shared the “good news” after speaking to him while in the middle of an interview. “He is alive — that’s all I can say,” dad Ken DeLand Sr. told CNN on Friday. French prosecutor Eric Vaillant confirmed the news, telling CNN that the Rochester student who went missing while studying in France is now somewhere in Spain. Neither the dad nor the official elaborated on exactly where the 22-year-old student was or what he had been doing for the past two weeks. The breakthrough came while DeLand Sr....

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO