Bluefield man ruled habitual offender by jury, faces possible life sentence

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Bluefield man has been deemed a habitual offender by a jury in Mercer County on Thursday.

The habitual offender hearing comes after Deliezhea D. Gravely, 27, of Bluefield was convicted on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Felon in Possession of a Concealed Firearm from a Traffic Stop in Bluefield.

A jury was called to determine whether Gravely was the person convicted of three prior felony convictions in the state of North Carolina. The jury agreed that Gravely was behind two of the crimes, but could not come to an agreement on the other.

The jury found that Gravely was indeed convicted in North Carolina on felony robbery and fleeing on foot while intoxicated charges, but did not determine or not that it was Gravely who was convicted of a 2013 felony marijuana charge.

Under West Virginia law, prosecutors only needed to prove two of the three prior convictions to lifetime recidivist Gravely.

Prosecutors say that the decision is a step in the right direction. “Our law enforcement officers in Mercer County and our prosecutors here in Mercer County worked really hard on this case and I am very proud of all of them,” said Mercer County Prosecutor Brian Cochran. “The violence in our community won’t stop until the violent people in our community come to understand that we aren’t going to put up with it anymore.”

Gravely is also facing felony charges for a drive-by shooting that occurred on Frederick Street in Bluefield last May that injured a 16-year-old and 7-year-old. “We have an additional violent criminal charge pending against this very same defendant as well that we anticipate will be presented before a jury here in Mercer County soon,” said Cochran.

With the decision made by the jury this week, Gravely faces the possibility of life in prison with the eligibility for parole after 15 years.

Mercer County Prosecutor Brian Cochran stressed that such violence will not be tolerated. “I’m hoping these violent criminals are beginning to finally understand now that our law enforcement officers and our prosecutor’s office are not going to quit getting after them. We appreciate the jury’s deliberation in this case, as we do in all of the other cases we have and will continue to present before them,” Cochran stated.

A hearing for motions and a sentencing date have been scheduled for a later date.