MCCOY’S BIG NIGHT LIFTS GARFIELD AHEAD
LIBERTY OH- Monday night basketball gave the region one of its biggest matchups of the season. Two teams that each took home district championships a season ago facing off once again. The Liberty Leopards came in with a record of (2-1) after cancelling a majority of their games to start the season due to illness. Meanwhile the Garfield Lady G-Men came in as hot as could be winning the first five games of their season without a loss. They also came in with a win streak of 12 consecutive regular season games dating back to last years road loss against Liberty in January.
MEYER BREAKS PROGRAM RECORD AS CHAMPION BLASTS THE DEVILS
CAMPBELL OH- Bella Meyer may just be the most important player to theirs team’s success this season. Champion has been leaving on her leadership since falling prey to the injury bug. With a lot of inexperience on the floor Meyer has righted the ship. On Monday night her dedication to her teammates were rewarded with a record breaking night. Meyer broke the Champion record for threes in a game knocking down 9 of them on her way to a 38 point performance. Champion would wave through Campbell 49-23.
SALEM’S DEFENSE TELLS THE STORY
The Salem Lady Quakers came into Monday looking to rebound off of their first defeat of the season on Saturday. Standing in their way was a United squad, winners of six straight, looking to cement their status as one of the area’s best teams. The Quakers behind a strong first quarter outlasted the upset minded Eagles 36-25 in Hanoverton on Monday.
MIGHTY MAZUR FLEXES FOR WATERLOO
Girls Basketball was out in full force for a Monday night on the network. With a total of 16 matchups, including over half a dozen conference battles, filling the YSN streams! One of those conference matchups occurred in Atwater, or better known as Atsnow this time of the year, when The Vikings welcomed in The Trojans of Sebring.
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
27 First News
Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.
(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Ohio high school teacher on paid leave pending investigation
A Lakeview High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Man wanted in repo worker shooting arrested during traffic stop
A man wanted for firing shots last month at a person trying to repossess a vehicle was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop.
Warren police arrest wanted man during undercover drug deal
Police arrested a wanted man after they say they set up an undercover drug buy from him in Warren.
