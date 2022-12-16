ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorah, IA

Decorah Public Opinion

Turkey winners announced

Driftless Multimedia announces the winners drawn at participating businesses for a free turkey. Winners can pick up their frozen turkey at Decorah HyVee beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Thank you to everyone who participated. Spring Grove Chiropractic, Spring Grove: Don Krivachek. The Copy Shoppe, Waukon: Darlene Johnson. Citizens Savings Bank,...
DECORAH, IA
Decorah Public Opinion

Iowa Tourism Grants awarded locally

The Iowa Tourism Council rewarded several area agencies with grants as part of the 2023 Iowa Tourism Grant Program. Decorah Area Chamber of Commerce in Decorah earned a $10,000 Iowa Tourism Grant for the "Print Marketing Partnership Pilot - Maximizing Local Assets and Improving the Visitor Experience". Northeast Iowa RC&D...
IOWA STATE

