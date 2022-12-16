Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina officials say lawmakers didn't include mandated education funding
(The Center Square) — State officials believe about $677.8 million in court-ordered education spending was not included in recent state budgets, a calculation at the center of the long-running Leandro school funding lawsuit. Anca Elena Grozav, chief deputy director with the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia commission objects to proposed transgender student policies
(The Center Square) – A commission of Virginia state lawmakers voted Monday to file an objection to the Virginia Department of Education’s proposed 2022 model policy for schools, which outlines new rules for how schools handle a student's gender identity that have been labeled anti-trans by opponents. In...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Republican loses lawsuit against Nebraska GOP over heated District 1 legislative race
A Republican has lost a lawsuit she filed against her own party over political mailers in her hotly contested race for a state legislative seat in 2020. While Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen found that the GOP's flyer contained "not substantially true" statements about Janet Palmtag, he said she couldn't prove actual malice, the legal standard to recover damages in a libel suit involving a public figure.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Warnock helps secure $200 million to promote state small businesses
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., announced Tuesday he secured nearly $200 million in federal funds to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship for small businesses in Georgia. The investments come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which was created by the American...
KPVI Newschannel 6
MD Farm Bureau discusses policy priorities, presents awards
CAMBRIDGE — The 107th Maryland Farm Bureau Annual Convention and Meeting of Delegates convened recently at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina in Cambridge. The Maryland farming community gathered to hear from prominent guests and to set the organization’s grassroots policy agenda for the year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Civil disobedience? Enforcement of proposed Illinois gun ban questioned
(The Center Square) – The final hearing of Illinois’ proposed gun and magazine ban for the year is in the books, but more hearings are expected in the new year. Tuesday’s hearing featured groups advocating for the proposed ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines over 10 rounds. Various members of the law enforcement community also advocated for the bill’s passage.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Haney introduces legislation that would mandate Narcan access — with a catch
Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) introduced legislation to the state assembly Tuesday that would require opioid blockers like naloxone, a type of overdose reversal drug, to be kept with other safety equipment in some high-traffic public areas. AB-24 would require bars, libraries, gas stations and single-room occupancy hotels to keep...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Area schools hopeful for increased funding from Legislature
As the Minnesota Legislature prepares to convene for its 2023 session with a massive budget surplus and one party in control of the agenda, local schools are hopeful they could potentially get a major budget boost. School officials say state funding has not kept pace with inflation and unfunded mandates...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana receives Corps approval for Mid-Barataria sediment diversion project
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved permits this week for the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project, capping off a six year environmental review process. Construction of the project, which will divert sediment into the Barataria Basin impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, could...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Florida finishing 2022 with record $22 billion surplus
(The Center Square) – The state of Florida is reporting a $21.8 billion surplus in 2022, the highest in state history. The state also decreased its debt by $1.3 billion this year, according to a newly published State Debt Report from the State of Florida Division of Bond Finance.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Niece of Ed Poindexter seeks his release on medical and compassionate grounds
OMAHA — A niece of longtime prisoner Ed Poindexter and a community activist are asking Nebraska’s governor-elect, Jim Pillen, to take steps to release Poindexter. Ericka Payne and Preston Love Jr. publicly called Monday for Pillen to convene the Nebraska Board of Pardons to commute Poindexter’s life sentence.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dominion Energy Offering Additional Incentives for Eligible South Carolina Businesses to Reduce Energy Costs
CAYCE– Thanks to a limited-time offer from Dominion Energy, eligible business customers may qualify for even more savings toward energy-efficiency projects with Dominion Energy’s EnergyWise for Your Business program. The EnergyWise for Your Business program offers financial incentives and technical assistance for eligible, non-residential electric customers, to replace...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Red Cross seeks volunteers with resolve
ATLANTA — As 2022 winds down and people begin to think about New Year’s resolutions, the American Red Cross of Georgia asks that individuals consider making a meaningful choice by becoming a Red Cross volunteer. Locally, over 3,400 people volunteer with the Red Cross in Georgia. These local...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Farm Credit podcast promotes southwest Georgia
BAINBRIDGE -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, a cooperative agricultural lending institution, has announced the launch of its new podcast. "Here We Grow," is a grassroots podcast focused on education and inspiring growth down on the farm, at home, and in rural communities. “We hope to take our listeners beyond the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New York State Police appoint Lightcap as commander of Troop D
Major Vincent T. Lightcap was appointed the 32nd troop commander of Troop D of the New York State Police, the agency announced Monday. Lightcap’s appointment to Troop D commander was effective Dec. 8, state police said. He replaces Major Michael S. TenEyck, who was promoted to staff inspector in professional standards bureau in the central regional office.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Highway Patrol spreads cheer to families impacted by highway crashes
BLYTHEWOOD -- Christmas came a little early for seven South Carolina families who have experienced tragedy within the past year, as part of the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s 2022 Christmas Initiative. “These families have been through so much. Each of them have lost a loved one in a motor...
Comments / 0