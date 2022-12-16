ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into ankle monitors after Dallas Methodist shooting

DALLAS - Texas governor Greg Abbott is asking the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to take a closer look at killings committed by parolees on ankle monitors in Dallas. Abbott directed the Board of Pardons and Paroles and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to investigate any "lapses" in the release and parole supervision of Nestor Hernandez, who shot and killed social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa and nurse Katie Annette Flowers while he was wearing an ankle monitor during a shooting at Dallas Methodist hospital that killed two healthcare workers this on Oct. 22.
DALLAS, TX
16 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas severe weather outbreak

The National Weather Service confirmed a 16th tornado in the severe weather outbreak we saw earlier this month across North Texas. The NWS has been surveying the damage from the storms to determine how many tornadoes touched down. The new tornado was an EF-0 near Mineral Wells with wind speeds...
