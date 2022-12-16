Miners Baseball looking forward to a brighter future despite sitting out 2023 season

Photo: WV Miners Facebook Page

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Earlier this week, it was announced that the Miners baseball team will not have a 2023 season as they will take that time to search for a better and brighter future for the team and its supporters.

According to team co-owner Doug Epling, there were several factors that influenced the decision not to play in 2023. Epling says that the COVID-19 Pandemic, issues with the current league, and the team schedule were the main issues that led to the decision. “2020, we as a League, canceled the season. For 2021 and 2022, COVID depleted the team on several occasions, and scheduling by the league created enormous problems for our team,” Epling said.

“Our teams’ schedule required away trips that were sometimes eight or nine days long, with no off days or our off days having to be spent away. These trips meant higher expenses as we needed to travel with our entire roster for longer periods of time.”

The constant traveling back and forth was taking a toll on the team, according to Epling.

“This resulted in a team that was tired. All of these circumstances made us feel like our fans were not receiving the home experience we strive for and deserve. We had a tired team that was reduced by players not being able to play due to COVID and/or other injuries,” Epling explained.

The team and its owners have voiced their concerns with the Prospect League but their words have “fallen on deaf ears” to those in charge, but the recent announcement has caught the attention of the League. “Since we’ve made the decision to not play in 2023, the League’s Board of Directors have changed and we feel like the new changes will move the League in the right direction,” Epling stated.

No official announcement has been made on whether a new league is being looked at or if the Miners do intend to stay in the Prospect League.

Epling says it costs around $138,000 to operate each year and last year’s expenses were nearly $180,000 due to the extensive traveling to away games.

Although the team will not be competing next year, events will still be happening at Linda K. Epling Stadium. The MEC Tournament will be held at the Stadium, as in years past.

The annual fireworks display will continue as scheduled and is set to be the largest held yet on July 1, 2023. The stadium will also continue hosting college games as well as local school games.

Although 2023 will not be like what the Miners had hoped, Epling is grateful for the support from the community and team supporters.

“We would like to thank our generous Sponsors and faithful fans for their support over the years. We are looking forward to a brighter, better future,” Epling said.