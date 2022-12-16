Gasoline has dropped to the cheapest price of the year just in time for motorists traveling for the holiday season but they could face some tricky weather conditions. According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, the average price of gas in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area as of Wednesday was $3.64 a gallon, down nine cents from a week ago, 38 cents from a month ago and $1.43 from the record high of $5.07 on June 12.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO