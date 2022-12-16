Read full article on original website
Louisiana State Police issues weather alert across the state
SHREVEPORT, La. - As officials across Louisiana keep a close watch on the winter weather conditions expected to move into the state , the Louisiana State Police urges everyone to remain weather aware and prepare for the possibility of hazardous road conditions. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PA Treasurer bans TikTok from treasury devices
Harrisburg, Pa. — State Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced today that the social media app TikTok, which the head of the FBI recently called a national security concern, has been banned from all Treasury-issued devices. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, based in Beijing, China. “Treasury’s computer network is targeted by...
U.S. Census: Illinois population estimate continues to decline, another 110K fewer on net
(The Center Square) – More people have left Illinois in the past year, marking the ninth year of consecutive population decline. The U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 national and state population estimates released Thursday show 110,127 fewer people in Illinois on net than the year before. In 2021,...
Amid turmoil in state's child welfare system, acting secretary promoted to permanent job
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced late Wednesday that Terri Porche Ricks will be Louisiana's next secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services after she started the job last month on an interim basis. Ricks has served as the agency's deputy secretary since 2016 and...
Holiday travelers see lower gas prices but could face bad weather
Gasoline has dropped to the cheapest price of the year just in time for motorists traveling for the holiday season but they could face some tricky weather conditions. According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, the average price of gas in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area as of Wednesday was $3.64 a gallon, down nine cents from a week ago, 38 cents from a month ago and $1.43 from the record high of $5.07 on June 12.
LifeLink encourages Georgians to be the gift of a lifetime
ALBANY — During the holiday season, LifeLink of Georgia honors and celebrates organ and tissue donors and the people who love them. The organization works around the clock to serve donors and their families by ensuring every viable organ is recovered and transported. One donor can save as many...
IL law requires updated smoke alarms by Jan. 1
Illinois residents are being required by law next month to replace certain smoke detectors. The Illinois Fire Safety and the General Assembly worked together to pass a law requiring residents to replace their alarms with the type that have a 10-year sealed battery. This goes into effect Jan. 1. The law applies to alarms with removable batteries, or those that are not hardwired, according to a press release.
Knott County site will help Eastern Kentucky rebuild from flood
(The Center Square) – The rebuilding effort in Eastern Kentucky from the devastating flooding that occurred over the summer took another step forward. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state has secured a 75-acre lot in Talcum in Knott County. The high-ground land was owned by Shawn and Tammy Adams, and the development could nearly quadruple in size to about 300 acres.
‘Crypto bros’ made big donations to Iowa Democrats in 2022
DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats this year received multiple donations — including one for a quarter-million dollars — from former leaders of a now-bankrupt cryptocurrency company whose leader faces federal fraud charges. The Iowa Democratic Party said Wednesday it is looking into a $250,000 campaign donation from...
What do all these weather warnings mean?
The arctic blast that has been powering its way south has entered Texas and is hours from dropping temperatures across East Texas. In advance, the National Weather Service has issued a slew of warnings and advisories. But what do they mean, and how bad are things going to get?. WIND...
ACLU of Nebraska says judges inconsistent on following law when setting bail
The ACLU of Nebraska on Wednesday said a court-watching project focusing on whether Lincoln and Omaha judges are following the law when it comes to setting bail and assessing fines turned up concerning trends. At a news conference releasing its report "Broken Rules: Laws Meant to Prevent Debtors' Prisons are...
Speaker Sexton says Tennessee’s abortion ban needs clarification, supports rape, incest, medical emergency exceptions
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, says the state legislature should clarify Tennessee’s restrictive abortion ban and create exceptions for procedures done in cases of rape, incest and medical emergencies that threaten the life of the mother. Tennessee’s total abortion ban took effect Aug. 25, set into motion by the...
Pritzker signs amendments to Illinois' Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill with amendments to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act that offers tax incentives to EV manufacturers. The state's REV Act aims to make Illinois a hub for EV and auto battery production. The amendment allows for the issuance of a tax credit to Illinois automakers that retain employees as they transition to EV production.
What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
HARRISBURG — The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for office is wide-ranging and, in some cases, controversial, offering a glimpse into the way he hopes to govern the commonwealth and court members of the GOP in the legislature. The team of nearly 300 people includes lobbyists, activists,...
Governor appoints new judge to fill vacancy on Indiana Court of Appeals
The Indiana Court of Appeals vacancy created when Justice Derek Molter, a Newton County native, took his seat on the Supreme Court in September will be filled by a county judge from northeast Indiana. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday appointed Judge Dana Kenworthy, of Grant County, to the 15-judge...
South Whitehall residents to see hike in water, sewer fees
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners approved the 2023 budget, holding the line on property taxes Wednesday night at the administration building. The millage rate will remain at 3.32 mills, including 0.47 mills for fire protection. In another measure, the board OK'd increases...
