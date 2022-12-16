ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersontown, KY

wdrb.com

Clarksville selects developer for 3 projects near Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville has taken another step toward a massive redevelopment of its downtown area. The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission selected a developer to transform three major sites across nearly eight acres near the Ohio River. The properties include a portion of the 24-acre Marathon Bulk property, which the town purchased in 2020.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Experts share tips for preparing your home for incoming winter weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Conditions on the roads might keep more people home for Christmas. Experts say you'll want to make sure you're comfortable and make sure your house is ready for the freeze. "Nobody wants to be cold on Christmas time," David Foster, with Bryant Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen eastbound lanes of I-64 a day early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is opening a day early. Project officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 from New Albany to Louisville will open by 2 a.m. Thursday. Officials originally expected the closure to last nine days. The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehab and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Madison, Ind. shopping development adds Kohl's to retail space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another national retailer is planning to open in Madison, Indiana. Madison Mayor Bob Courtney announced Tuesday that Kohl's will move into Shoppes at Sunrise Crossing, which was previously known as Madison Plaza. In July, the southern Indiana city broke ground on a $55 million mixed-use development...
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

How to prepare your car, home for this week's winter blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures in the Louisville area are expected to reach as low as the single digits, with wind chills in the negatives this Thursday into Friday. Ahead of the cold temperatures, there are a few things that can be done to prep your house and car. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY

