Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.WestloadedKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Clarksville selects developer for 3 projects near Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville has taken another step toward a massive redevelopment of its downtown area. The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission selected a developer to transform three major sites across nearly eight acres near the Ohio River. The properties include a portion of the 24-acre Marathon Bulk property, which the town purchased in 2020.
wdrb.com
Louisville road crews preparing to tackle complex winter storm conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the final hours before snow and bitterly cold temperatures arrive in Louisville, Metro Public Works crews put the final touches on their work to prepare the roads. The storm could impact travel conditions Thursday into Friday morning, with 1-3 inches of snow followed by winds...
wdrb.com
Petition filed calling for demolition of Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several months of issues, an iconic structure at Cherokee Park could be coming down. A fence has been up around Hogan's Fountain Pavilion for seven months. Now, a petition to demolish it has been filed over structural concerns. Online records show an application is being...
wdrb.com
Experts share tips for preparing your home for incoming winter weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Conditions on the roads might keep more people home for Christmas. Experts say you'll want to make sure you're comfortable and make sure your house is ready for the freeze. "Nobody wants to be cold on Christmas time," David Foster, with Bryant Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and...
wdrb.com
Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen eastbound lanes of I-64 a day early
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is opening a day early. Project officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 from New Albany to Louisville will open by 2 a.m. Thursday. Officials originally expected the closure to last nine days. The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehab and...
wdrb.com
West Louisville healthcare options expand, others transition service to better serve community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Louisville residents live in what experts often call a healthcare desert or island, but recent needed services have been added closer to home. It has been a mix of new facilities opening in Louisville and existing providers transforming care for patients. Both, searching for a way to better serve its surrounding community.
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of temperatures dropping, Kentucky experts offer tips on protecting pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures across the state are expected to dip near or below zero at the end of the week. State officials are already making preparations as the forecast develops. But in the meantime, there are some things you can do to protect your pipes from bursting on the first days of Winter.
WLKY.com
More than 40 homes in this Louisville neighborhood go all out for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for spots to check out Christmas lights this week, make sure to add this Louisville neighborhood. Residents in Windemere Place have gone all out with Christmas decorations and lights. The neighborhood is on Ashfield Lane near Hikes Point. This has been a tradition...
wdrb.com
Operation White Flag in effect at Louisville homeless shelters during dangerous cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dangerously cold temperatures make Louisville's homeless population vulnerable. Operation White Flag goes into effect when the temperature or the wind chill is below 35 degrees. That means anyone needing shelter can stay at the participating shelters while weather conditions persist. At a city news conference Thursday,...
wdrb.com
Madison, Ind. shopping development adds Kohl's to retail space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another national retailer is planning to open in Madison, Indiana. Madison Mayor Bob Courtney announced Tuesday that Kohl's will move into Shoppes at Sunrise Crossing, which was previously known as Madison Plaza. In July, the southern Indiana city broke ground on a $55 million mixed-use development...
wdrb.com
Groups working to get Louisville's homeless sheltered ahead of winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bitter cold headed to Kentuckiana can be deadly to anyone without shelter. Groups who help those experiencing homelessness are working overtime to prepare for the incoming winter storm, wanting to get as many people into shelter as they can for as long as they can. "Keeping...
One woman’s fight with the land bank could reopen pathways to generational wealth in west Louisville
Mary Hall's push to reclaim her family's land is inspiring change and raising important questions about how Louisville officials have “retained, seized and confiscated” properties in Black communities over the past 50 years.
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
WLKY.com
How to prepare your car, home for this week's winter blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures in the Louisville area are expected to reach as low as the single digits, with wind chills in the negatives this Thursday into Friday. Ahead of the cold temperatures, there are a few things that can be done to prep your house and car. In...
wdrb.com
Kentuckiana water companies offer tips to prevent pipes from freezing as temperatures drop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Water companies in Louisville and southern Indiana are sharing tips to prevent your pipes from freezing, as temperatures drop later this week. Officials at Louisville Water said they get calls every year about internal water lines freezing or bursting during the winter months. The amount of...
wdrb.com
Fire destroys vacant house in Louisville's west end, damages 3 other homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-alarm fire destroyed a vacant home in Louisville's west end Tuesday morning and damaged three others. According to Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper, the fire started around 6 a.m. on South 38th Street, not far from Southern Avenue and the Shawnee Expressway. Charly...
wdrb.com
'This is no joke' | Louisville officials warn of impact of 'arctic express' with snow, bitter cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "This is the real deal. Are the weather people overhyping this? No. 100% chance tonight of the arctic express." Louisville National Weather Service meteorologist John Gordon didn't hold back in sounding a warning about the winter weather and bitter cold moving into Kentuckiana on Thursday evening.
wdrb.com
Caesars Southern Indiana offers the opportunity of dealing Blackjack for a living
ELIZABETH, In (WDRB) -- Learn the rules of the game at Caesars Southern Indiana. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets an education at Blackjack Dealer School. Caesars Southern Indiana Dealer school is open for anyone 21 years old and older. Under 21 can apply as long as you will be 21 by...
wdrb.com
Early morning fire damages 7 businesses in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fire damaged seven businesses in a strip mall Wednesday morning in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood. Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper tells WDRB that the fire started around 4 a.m. at 18th and West Jefferson Streets. At least 70 firefighters responded and spent hours battling the...
wdrb.com
Louisville airport expects delays, cancellations for holiday travel amid winter weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mix of bad weather and traveling just before Christmas this weekend will likely cause some problems for those flying. The Muhammad Ali International Airport's snow team is working to keep runways clear. But it's up to airlines to decide if flights will be delayed or canceled.
Comments / 0