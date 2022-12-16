ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

WIBW

One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early Monday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday at S.E. 29th and Shawnee Drive. The location was just east of Lake Shawnee. The...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

UPDATE: Crash with injuries on Mechanic Street

First responders handled a collision with injuries in the downtown Emporia area Monday afternoon. Police report indicate crews were called to Second Avenue and Mechanic Street around 4:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated two vehicles were involved, with a woman and two juveniles reporting minor injuries. Police have not released any...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Passenger in critical condition after deadly turnpike crash

A Wetmore woman remained in critical condition Sunday after a deadly wreck on the Kansas Turnpike in central Lyon County. Anna Segenhagen, 76, was in “critical care” at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, an operator said. Her husband, Wayne Segenhagen, 79, died Friday afternoon about four miles north...
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD details icy crashes along Marlatt Ave.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have detailed two crashes that closed an icy stretch of Marlatt Ave. for about two hours. The Riley Co. Police Department says that around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Marlatt Ave. with reports of a collision.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyon County crash

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 79-year-old Wetmore man was killed Friday afternoon in Lyon County after his vehicle overturned several times before landing in a ditch. According to the KHP crash logs, Wayne Segenhagen, 79, and Anna Segenhagen, 76. both of Wetmore, Kansas, were driving on Interstate 335 in Lyon County in a Ford Explorer just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

EMPORIA HIT-AND-RUN: Highway Patrol’s CHART Team investigating incident site; search continues for Alvarado

An investigation continues as Emporia Police officers work to find the suspect allegedly involved in Thursday’s fatal hit-and-run incident near downtown. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the Kansas Highway Patrol dispatched its Critical Highway Accident Response Team to further determine how Thursday night’s fatality happened at Sixth and Constitution. CHART Team investigations typically happen with significant highway incidents, often involving semis, and can take several hours to finish.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia man named as victim in Thursday hit and run; suspect comes forward

A 50-year-old Emporia man was identified as the victim in last week’s fatal hit and run, the Emporia Police Department said Monday afternoon. Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez was killed Thursday when a vehicle struck him at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:20 p.m. EPD Captain Lisa Hayes said the suspect, 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado Police, was also located.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

21-year-old seriously injured in Hwy 75 crash Tues. night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old was seriously injured Tuesday night trying to cross Highway 75 on N.W. 62nd Street, according to the Kansas Highway Highway Patrol. According to the crash log, the 21-year-old was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro westbound on N.W. 62nd Street when he pulled out in front of a 2007 Chevy Cobalt […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Gas prices drop before temperature does

Authorities recommend filling the gas tank before a big storm hits. The price to do that in the Emporia area right now is relatively low. A survey by AAA shows as of Tuesday, the average price for regular unleaded gas in Lyon County was $2.93 a gallon.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Suspect sought after fatal collision on Sixth Avenue

The Emporia Police Department is searching for the suspected driver and registered owner of the vehicle involved in a fatality collision in downtown Emporia Thursday evening. According to Captain Lisa Hayes, 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado, of Emporia is suspected of driving a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:21 p.m. Alvarado is 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Suspect still at large in deadly hit-and-run

A man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run collision in Emporia remained at large Sunday afternoon. A reward is offered for his arrest. Police believe Angel Alvarado, 29, drove a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. Officers claim Alvarado put...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

How to take on the Artic Blast when it hits Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As a rain/snow mix moves in, artic air will soon be following.With wind chills potentially dropping as low as below 35 this week, it’s important to be prepared. The National Weather Service recommends having an emergency plan in place. “Do you have anything that will provide power to your home?” said John […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: ‘This is the real deal’ — winter storm, wind chill watches posted for area counties

Brutal cold and blowing snow look to be quite likely for the entire KVOE listening area for Thursday. Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties are now in a winter storm watch from 12 am Thursday to 12 am Friday, with Chase and Greenwood counties in a related watch from 12 am to 6 pm Thursday. The National Weather Service is now expecting at least four inches of snowfall areawide.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Sump pump blamed for Americus smoke

What appeared to be smoky trouble in Americus early Monday really was something else. “It was a sump pump that malfunctioned and got smoke in the house,” Bill Harmon with the Americus Fire Department said.
AMERICUS, KS

