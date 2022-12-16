Read full article on original website
WIBW
One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early Monday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday at S.E. 29th and Shawnee Drive. The location was just east of Lake Shawnee. The...
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Crash with injuries on Mechanic Street
First responders handled a collision with injuries in the downtown Emporia area Monday afternoon. Police report indicate crews were called to Second Avenue and Mechanic Street around 4:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated two vehicles were involved, with a woman and two juveniles reporting minor injuries. Police have not released any...
Emporia gazette.com
Passenger in critical condition after deadly turnpike crash
A Wetmore woman remained in critical condition Sunday after a deadly wreck on the Kansas Turnpike in central Lyon County. Anna Segenhagen, 76, was in “critical care” at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, an operator said. Her husband, Wayne Segenhagen, 79, died Friday afternoon about four miles north...
Leonardville man injured in single vehicle crash Sunday evening
RILEY COUNTY - Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 19th, Riley County Police officers responded to the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Madison Road on the report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival officers found a 2008 Hyundai Accent, driven by 71-year-old Thomas Cohagen of Leonardville, had crashed into the...
Rollover crash in Lyon County kills one, injures another
A rollover crash in Lyon County killed one person and sent another to the hospital on Friday night.
WIBW
RCPD details icy crashes along Marlatt Ave.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have detailed two crashes that closed an icy stretch of Marlatt Ave. for about two hours. The Riley Co. Police Department says that around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Marlatt Ave. with reports of a collision.
WIBW
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyon County crash
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 79-year-old Wetmore man was killed Friday afternoon in Lyon County after his vehicle overturned several times before landing in a ditch. According to the KHP crash logs, Wayne Segenhagen, 79, and Anna Segenhagen, 76. both of Wetmore, Kansas, were driving on Interstate 335 in Lyon County in a Ford Explorer just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
WIBW
Marlatt Ave. reopened after separate collisions due to icy conditions
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of Marlatt Ave. has reopened in Manhattan after it was closed as crews responded to two separate collisions due to the road’s icy conditions. Just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, the Riley County Police Department says the stretch of Marlatt Ave....
KVOE
EMPORIA HIT-AND-RUN: Highway Patrol’s CHART Team investigating incident site; search continues for Alvarado
An investigation continues as Emporia Police officers work to find the suspect allegedly involved in Thursday’s fatal hit-and-run incident near downtown. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the Kansas Highway Patrol dispatched its Critical Highway Accident Response Team to further determine how Thursday night’s fatality happened at Sixth and Constitution. CHART Team investigations typically happen with significant highway incidents, often involving semis, and can take several hours to finish.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man named as victim in Thursday hit and run; suspect comes forward
A 50-year-old Emporia man was identified as the victim in last week’s fatal hit and run, the Emporia Police Department said Monday afternoon. Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez was killed Thursday when a vehicle struck him at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:20 p.m. EPD Captain Lisa Hayes said the suspect, 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado Police, was also located.
KVOE
Montana man accused of trying to use SUV as deadly weapon near Emporia set for preliminary hearing
A Montana man accused of trying to use an SUV as a deadly weapon will be in Lyon County District Court next month for a preliminary hearing. Jacob Anthony Culver, a resident of Great Falls, had his first official court appearance Monday and will have a preliminary hearing Jan. 18 before Judge Doug Jones.
21-year-old seriously injured in Hwy 75 crash Tues. night
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old was seriously injured Tuesday night trying to cross Highway 75 on N.W. 62nd Street, according to the Kansas Highway Highway Patrol. According to the crash log, the 21-year-old was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro westbound on N.W. 62nd Street when he pulled out in front of a 2007 Chevy Cobalt […]
WIBW
Montana man accused attempting to run man down on I-35 in Lyon Co.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Montana man has been accused of attempting to run a man down on I-35 in Lyon Co. KVOE reports that a man from Montana has been accused of attempting to run over another person with his SUV in Lyon Co. during the week of Dec. 12.
Emporia gazette.com
Gas prices drop before temperature does
Authorities recommend filling the gas tank before a big storm hits. The price to do that in the Emporia area right now is relatively low. A survey by AAA shows as of Tuesday, the average price for regular unleaded gas in Lyon County was $2.93 a gallon.
Emporia gazette.com
Suspect sought after fatal collision on Sixth Avenue
The Emporia Police Department is searching for the suspected driver and registered owner of the vehicle involved in a fatality collision in downtown Emporia Thursday evening. According to Captain Lisa Hayes, 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado, of Emporia is suspected of driving a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:21 p.m. Alvarado is 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
WIBW
Council Grove officials warn residents to steer clear of pipe eruption
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove officials warned residents to steer clear of a pipe eruption over the weekend. Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Council Grove Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that a pipe had erupted in the 200 block of N. Union St.
Emporia gazette.com
Suspect still at large in deadly hit-and-run
A man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run collision in Emporia remained at large Sunday afternoon. A reward is offered for his arrest. Police believe Angel Alvarado, 29, drove a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. Officers claim Alvarado put...
How to take on the Artic Blast when it hits Northeast Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As a rain/snow mix moves in, artic air will soon be following.With wind chills potentially dropping as low as below 35 this week, it’s important to be prepared. The National Weather Service recommends having an emergency plan in place. “Do you have anything that will provide power to your home?” said John […]
KVOE
WEATHER: ‘This is the real deal’ — winter storm, wind chill watches posted for area counties
Brutal cold and blowing snow look to be quite likely for the entire KVOE listening area for Thursday. Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties are now in a winter storm watch from 12 am Thursday to 12 am Friday, with Chase and Greenwood counties in a related watch from 12 am to 6 pm Thursday. The National Weather Service is now expecting at least four inches of snowfall areawide.
Emporia gazette.com
Sump pump blamed for Americus smoke
What appeared to be smoky trouble in Americus early Monday really was something else. “It was a sump pump that malfunctioned and got smoke in the house,” Bill Harmon with the Americus Fire Department said.
