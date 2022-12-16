Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Halftime store run leads to $100,000 lottery prize
A North Carolina man who ran out to buy side dishes during halftime of a football game ended up forgetting the food when he won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Gamecocks Remain Steadfast In Pursuit Of LaNorris Sellers
South Carolina quarterback prospect LaNorris Sellers remains committed to Syracuse, but the Gamecocks are not giving up.
Report: Panthers HC Steve Wilks seeking new QB if retained
There’s a decent chance that Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks will be retained full-time this coming offseason. Carolina has posted a 4-5 record with Wilks manning the sidelines following the firing of former head coach Matt Rhule. It has the Panthers at 5-9 on the season and just a game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South despite their quarterback issues. Remember, Carolina went 1-4 under Rhule before moving off the current Nebraska head coach.
NBC Sports
J.C. Jackson arrested in Massachusetts for family issue
J.C. Jackson was arrested in Massachusetts on Monday. The former Patriots cornerback was arrested and booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in North Dartmouth for a non-violent family issue, according to a spokesperson. Jackson appeared in Fall River Probate and Family Court on Monday. The spokesperson...
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
South Carolina Was Named One of the Most “Sinful States” in America
South Carolina was dubbed one of the most "Sinful States" in America.Photo by50states.com. South Carolina may be located in the "Bible Belt" and it is well known for having a lot of friendly people in the state. However, according to one major national publication - South Carolina is one of the most "Sinful States" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication dubbed South Carolina as one of the most sinful states in America as well as a few other states that made the list.
5-star freshman Kitts adds punch to No. 1 South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts was afraid to look around too much at Colonial Life Arena. She already was nervous in her first game for No. 1 South Carolina and didn’t want to lose her focus entirely. No danger of that. Kitts, an early enrollee, finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in her college debut to help the Gamecocks defeat Charleston Southern 87-23 on Sunday. “When I got out there, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ and I was sweating already before I had even played,” Kitts said. “But it’s good when you have a good support system and all the girls around me were very supportive of me. It helped me be less nervous.” Kitts is a 6-foot-2 freshman who was considered among the top prospects in next year’s class. But she decided to finish prep school early to join the Gamecocks, who improved to 11-0 after beating Charleston Southern.
Nick Gargiulo Commits To South Carolina
South Carolina gets its fourth commitment of the day with transfer offensive tackle Nick Gargiulo from Yale.
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina or you travel there often, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Most Fun Cities in America”
Six NC cities were named 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America".Photo byHotels.com. Although everyone is different, there is one thing that everyone on this earth has in common - they love to have a good time! Although there are a lot of cities in the U.S. that offer a good time, there are a select few places that are more fun than most! A major national publication just recently released a list of 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America", and six cities from North Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which six NC cities made the list as well as other cities that made the cut as well.
Fort Mill has the lowest student poverty rate in three states. Here’s how others fare
Similar data can determine state and federal school funding.
South Carolina Is Known As the Birthplace of BBQ – Here’s Why
South Carolina is known as the birthplace of BBQ - here's why.Photo byAudacy. Many great states in America are well known for their great barbecue. Rather you choose to go to Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, and the Carolinas, - the BBQ in those places will not disappoint! However, there has been a great debate over the years about the birthplace of American BBQ and where it originated. Although it may surprise a lot of people - South Carolina is the birthplace of BBQ! In this article, we will look at sources that point to SC being the birthplace of BBQ, how it was originally prepared, and a few other fun facts!
