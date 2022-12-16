ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitwinona.com

This Week in Winona: Dec. 19-25, 2022

Download a printable version of this page HERE and see more details in our EVENT CALENDAR. Interested in receiving this listing every Monday? Email info@visitwinona.com. 5:00 pm Chanukah Menorah Lighting Ceremony Levee Park. Tuesday, December 20. 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm Trivia Tuesdays Wellington’s Pub & Grill. Wednesday,...
WINONA, MN
tcbmag.com

Why Northern Lights Festival Pulled the Plug After One Week

It was the sort of feel-good story local TV news thrives on, especially during the holiday season: community-minded entrepreneur with a dream to create a magical indoor light park that would delight thousands of visitors while raising money to fund college scholarships for refugees. Mitch Reaume spent nearly two years...
ROCHESTER, MN
visitwinona.com

Antique snow globes can be found at Treasures Under Sugar Loaf

A recent column on snow globes was written by Sandy Erdman, for the Rochester Post Bulletin. She mentioned Winona’s Treasures Under Sugar Loaf, a “mall of antiques, collectibles, crafts, and home decor.” They currently have a small supply of globes but according to Brenda Janssen, owner of Treasure Under Sugar Loaf, and for those who collect the globes, they have “a few small ones priced around $5 each with Easter, zebras, and teddy bear themes, and we have one large Christmas snow globe priced at $18.” Erdman traced the history of the snow globe and dated the first snow globes being made in the 1800’s. They currently can be found in stores like Macy’s and Target in their gift department or at Etsy sites that feature collectibles.
WINONA, MN
KROC News

Rochester in Crosshairs of Major Winter Storm

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that has its sights set on Rochester and the surrounding communities. A Winter Storm Watch begins in Rochester late Wednesday night and is scheduled to last through Saturday morning. The watch issued Monday afternoon says the storm is predicted to bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds capable of creating blizzard or whiteout conditions.
ROCHESTER, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin

The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
WISCONSIN STATE
KIMT

Mower County rollover injures one Saturday evening

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County rollover Saturday sent one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Allen James Iverson, 37 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 218 when he went off the road near mile marker 18 and rolled. The crash happened just before 7:30 pm and that portion of Highway 218 was snow and ice-covered.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Austin man sentenced for death threat

AUSTIN, Minn. – Threatening someone with a knife results in probation for a Mower County man. Boh Nah, 34 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to terroristic threats. Austin police say Nah got into a fight with another man in the...
AUSTIN, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested for Possession and Stolen Vehicle

(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 7:34 a.m. the Winona Police Department responded to a report indicating a male was slumped over in his vehicle located at the east end boat harbor. When Officers arrived, they found the male, Christopher Ozmun, of Winona, awake and responsive. Upon investigation, Officers discovered the vehicle...
WINONA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy