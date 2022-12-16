A recent column on snow globes was written by Sandy Erdman, for the Rochester Post Bulletin. She mentioned Winona’s Treasures Under Sugar Loaf, a “mall of antiques, collectibles, crafts, and home decor.” They currently have a small supply of globes but according to Brenda Janssen, owner of Treasure Under Sugar Loaf, and for those who collect the globes, they have “a few small ones priced around $5 each with Easter, zebras, and teddy bear themes, and we have one large Christmas snow globe priced at $18.” Erdman traced the history of the snow globe and dated the first snow globes being made in the 1800’s. They currently can be found in stores like Macy’s and Target in their gift department or at Etsy sites that feature collectibles.

WINONA, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO