Blueliner Nick DeSimone is ready if he's called upon. When Nick DeSimone got the call summoning him to San Jose, he was ready. The defenceman, in his second year with the organization, has been through this before. Earlier in the year, he skated in four games with the team during his first recall in November. He's settled in with the coaching staff and his teammates with the Flames and with the NHL and AHL clubs playing the same system, he knows what will be asked of him in games.

6 HOURS AGO