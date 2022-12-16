Read full article on original website
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves
Chicago activated Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on IR. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford.
NHL
Hertl to have hearing for actions in Sharks game
Forward facing discipline for high-sticking Flames center Lindholm. Tomas Hertl will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. The San Jose Sharks forward is facing discipline for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm on Sunday. The incident occurred six seconds into in the third period...
NHL
BLOG: Phillips Ready to Showcase his Skills
The team called up the defenseman from Rockford on Monday after placing Jarred Tinordi on injured reserve. After the Blackhawks placed Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on injured reserve on Monday, the team called up IceHogs' defenseman Isaak Phillips to make his season debut. Phillips received the call on Sunday night...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'MORE OF THAT TONIGHT'
What was said this morning ahead of tilt with Sharks. "Obviously we just played each other and and it's fresh in our minds still. You have time to go through their lineup and their players and that kind of stuff, and they probably do the same with us. But as I said, just clean a little bit up and start the game we finished."
NHL
LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch
Kings host the first Freeway Face-Off of the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Anaheim Ducks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Ducks: 9 - 20 - 3 (25 pts) Kings: 17 - 12 - 5 (39 pts) Kings Notes:. Anze Kopitar leads all...
NHL
Former Bruins Captain Don McKenney Passes Away at 88
BOSTON - Former Bruins captain Don McKenney passed away over the weekend at the age of 88. The Ontario native played for the Bruins from 1954-63 and served as the club's captain for his final two seasons with the Black & Gold. McKenney debuted with the Bruins in 1954 and...
NHL
'Every game and day matters'
And for Husso, hearing thousands of fans call his name has given him "a little extra energy" during his debut season with the Red Wings. "It's been a good time," Husso said on Dec. 12. "Easy to adjust here after being in St. Louis. Of course, there's been times when I've had to learn new stuff, but it's been great so far."
NHL
'TRY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT'
Blueliner Nick DeSimone is ready if he's called upon. When Nick DeSimone got the call summoning him to San Jose, he was ready. The defenceman, in his second year with the organization, has been through this before. Earlier in the year, he skated in four games with the team during his first recall in November. He's settled in with the coaching staff and his teammates with the Flames and with the NHL and AHL clubs playing the same system, he knows what will be asked of him in games.
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Out with Lower Body Injury
Semyon Varlamov is day to day with a lower body injury, Cory Schneider recalled on emergency conditions. Semyon Varlamov is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced on Monday. Varlamov left Saturday's game in Vegas with 6:22 remaining and will not be in...
NHL
Hoffman, Canadiens defeat Coyotes in OT to end 3-game skid
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:08 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday. Hoffman's wrist shot from the high slot eluded Karel Vejmelka to seal the victory. "We were trying to regroup in the neutral zone and...
NHL
MTL@ARI: Game recap
TEMPE - The Canadiens snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes on Monday. It was Montreal's first-ever visit to the Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. There was no lack of Habs fans in attendance despite being...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ SEA
The Jets have come a long way since they fell to the Minnesota Wild on November 23rd at Xcel Energy Center 6-1. Since that night, they have won five straight away from Canada Life Centre to improve their road record to 9-4-1, including last night's clinical 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Winnipeg has outscored their opponents over the road win streak 25-10. They will look to extend their run in Seattle, a place where they shocked the Kraken with a 3-2 overtime decision.
NHL
High School Hockey Night celebrates growth of local hockey
Blue Jackets defenseman Nick Blankenburg told youngsters about his road from high school hockey to the NHL. Over the last 20 years, the McConnell Education Foundation has awarded grants to high school hockey teams across the Columbus area, with the total reaching close to $1.7 million dollars in grants in the past two decades.
NHL
Thompson once again named NHL's 2nd Star of the Week
Forward recorded 8 points in 3 games to earn back-to-back 2nd Star of the Week honors. For the second week in a row, Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week. In three games during the week ending December 18, the Sabres went...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Steven Fogarty from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Steven Fogarty from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Fogarty, 29 (4/19/93), has recorded 21 points (9-12=21), 22 penalty minutes (PIM), a plus-6 rating and three...
NHL
How Pavelski has defied the odds and improved his level of play
The 38-year-old not only contributes points, but also brings leadership and wisdom to the Dallas Stars. Joe Pavelski offers the Stars an incredible number of points, leadership and competitive drive. But he also might be the team leader, from one perspective. Pavelski played in his 1,200th regular season game Saturday,...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Meet Kings in Season's First Freeway Face-Off
The Ducks will head up the 5 for the 2022-23 season's first installment of the Freeway Face-Off, taking on the rival Los Angeles Kings tonight at Crypto.com Arena. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The Ducks return to Southern California after...
NHL
Florida Panthers Acquire Forward Givani Smith from Detroit Red Wings
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired forward Givani Smith from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Michael Del Zotto. Smith will report to Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. Smith, 24, skated in two games...
NHL
Postgame Report | Luukkonen's 41 saves propel Sabres to 4th straight win
LAS VEGAS - Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen opened the Sabres' trip out west last Thursday with a career-best 39 saves in Colorado. He was even more prolific to close it. Luukkonen established a new career high with 41 saves for the Sabres in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights inside T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The win was Buffalo's fourth in a row and completed a sweep of the three-game trip that previously ran through Colorado and Arizona.
NHL
San Jose Sharks Statement on Luke Kunin
San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that forward Luke Kunin underwent successful surgery earlier today to repair a torn ACL. The injury, which occurred on Dec. 13 against Arizona, is expected to keep Kunin out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. The estimated time of...
