Dino Danelli died on December 15. He was the drummer for the band The Rascals. A former bandmate said it was ‘always about the music’ for him. Dino Danelli had a remarkable life. As a longtime musician and member of The Rascals, (previously The Young Rascals) established in 1964, he was the “greatest drummer I’ve ever seen,” according to bandmate Gene Cornish. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” Gene first broke the news via his personal Facebook page, alongside a black and white throwback photo and a more recent pic. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen. I am devastated at this moment. Rest In Peace Dino I love you brother.” Dino was reportedly 78 at the time of his death.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO