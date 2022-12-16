Read full article on original website
The Rascals' Dino Danelli Dead at 78, Bandmate Calls Him the 'Greatest Drummer I've Ever Seen'
Danelli was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 with the group, known for hit songs including "Good Lovin'," "Groovin'" and "People Got to Be Free" Dino Danelli, founding drummer of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Rascals, has died at the age of 78. The musician's death was announced by bandmate and guitarist Gene Cornish, who called Danelli the "greatest drummer I've ever seen" in a touching Facebook tribute. The group's archival Facebook page later confirmed the news. "It is with...
Dino Danelli Dies: Young Rascals Drummer, Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Was 78
Dino Danelli, the drummer who was the backbone of blue-eyed soul hitmakers The Rascals (nee The Young Rascals) has died at age 78. Specifics were scant on what happened and where/when. However, group spokesperson Joe Russo wrote on Danelli’s Facebook page that the drummer struggled with coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, requiring an angioplasty over a decade earlier. His bandmate, guitarist Gene Cornish, paid tribute to Danelli on Facebook. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever...
Dino Danelli: 5 Things About The Rascals Drummer Dead At 78
Dino Danelli died on December 15. He was the drummer for the band The Rascals. A former bandmate said it was ‘always about the music’ for him. Dino Danelli had a remarkable life. As a longtime musician and member of The Rascals, (previously The Young Rascals) established in 1964, he was the “greatest drummer I’ve ever seen,” according to bandmate Gene Cornish. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” Gene first broke the news via his personal Facebook page, alongside a black and white throwback photo and a more recent pic. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen. I am devastated at this moment. Rest In Peace Dino I love you brother.” Dino was reportedly 78 at the time of his death.
