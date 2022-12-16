ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA appears to confirm getting plastic surgery in new song lyrics

By Bernie Zilio
 4 days ago

SZA appears to have “no guilt” about getting her “body done.”

The R&B singer, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, seems to confirm she got plastic surgery in several pointed lyrics from her new album, “SOS.”

On the track of the same name, SZA sings that her butt has been enhanced.

“Yeah, n—a, it’s up to me / Remind you of Dеlla Reese / So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it’s not,” the 33-year-old sings.

In “Conceited,” the songstress unapologetically says, “I don’t like nobody, I don’t feel guilty about it / I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it / I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zEeo_0jlUIBt000
SZA appears to confirm she got plastic surgery in several lyrics from her new album, “SOS.”
sza/Instagram

Fans are loving the Grammy winner’s apparent transparency.

Instagram account @igfamousbydana — known for providing professional insight into celebrities’ purported cosmetic procedures — praised the “All the Stars” hitmaker while urging fellow celebs and influencers to “take notes.”

“When I was listening I heard I just got my body done and I was like wait ?????? Did she???? Yesssssss,” one social media user commented on the post, as another wrote, “Ownership and honesty is some queen s–t.”

“Finally a celebrity who’s not lying and owning it. This looks natural and really good on her I’m here for it,” a third person remarked, while someone else added, “I respect it. I literally just discussed her surgery with work colleagues this week and how people will fight you for telling them she’s not natural 😂.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Txw9W_0jlUIBt000
The singer also says, “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it.”
sza/Instagram

One fan even pointed out, “Haha she did sing on her first album about having no booty so i’m loving this plot continuation.”

“I’m a huge proponent of finding acceptance in our bodies as they are BUT ALSO FULLY SUPPORT when we choose to make changes if they help us feel empowered and more comfortable/confident,” another user commented, adding, “It’s toxic to claim ‘it’s genetics, it’s maturing, it’s my healthy diet and exercise,’ and why would you want to perpetuate whatever feelings of inadequacy you might have felt that compelled you to feel unhappy, onto the next generation?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYSg8_0jlUIBt000
Fans praised the Grammy winner for her apparent transparency.
sza/Instagram

One person even asked SZA to “give the kardashians some advice on being honest.”

The “Normal Girl” singer has alluded to being her own worst enemy in the past.

In 2020, she vowed to cut ties with the media shortly after Rolling Stone released the cover of its Women Shaping the Future issue, which showed SZA next to Megan Thee Stallion and Normani.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TCVL_0jlUIBt000
SZA alluded to being her own worst enemy back in 2020.
sza/Instagram

“Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask 👍🏽,” the songstress tweeted at the time, later explaining , “My anxiety has .03% to do w outside opinion. I was bullied all through high school I could care less. It’s my OWN THOUGHTS THAT HIT DIFFERENT 🥴.”

Page Six

