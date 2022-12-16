Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, paints all over mom’s marble bathroom

Stormi Webster seems to have inherited her dad Travis Scott’s creative genes.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram Story on Friday to show off her daughter’s latest painting. However, instead of a canvas or piece of paper, the 4-year-old used her mom’s bathroom countertops.

“Beautiful surprise my daughter left for me this morning 💗 💗 💗,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder joked as she showed off the mess left behind.

In the snap, the bathroom sink had been filled to the brim with purple water as a baby doll floated in it.

A container of brushes had been left behind, sitting on the edge of the vanity, as hues of purple, blue and pink covered the white marble countertops.

Some of the watercolors had splashed onto the walls and mirror during Stormi’s secret painting session.

Jenner is very open with her daughter on social media. Getty Images for MRC

While Stormi often makes appearances on her mother’s social media channel, the mother of two has kept her son out of the spotlight ever since welcoming him in February .

Jenner recently posted rare photos of their baby but decided to conceal the little one’s face.

In one of the images, the media mogul wore a backless black gown while walking to the car and holding the infant, whose name has still not been released to the public .

The makeup mogul has yet to share photos of her son’s face online. Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Another photo showed Jenner playing with her son outside in the grass on a sunny day.

Despite enjoying her new life as a mom of two, the reality star got candid about having postpartum depression — or what she called “the baby blues” — after giving birth.

Jenner shares both her children with Travis Scott. Instagram/Kylie Jenner

“I cried for, like, three weeks … every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad,” the 25-year-old explained on an episode of “The Kardashians.”

“But I feel better mentally,” she continued. “I’m not crying every day so that’s great. I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally.”