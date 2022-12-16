ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, paints all over mom’s marble bathroom

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6MrL_0jlUIA0H00

Stormi Webster seems to have inherited her dad Travis Scott’s creative genes.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram Story on Friday to show off her daughter’s latest painting. However, instead of a canvas or piece of paper, the 4-year-old used her mom’s bathroom countertops.

“Beautiful surprise my daughter left for me this morning 💗 💗 💗,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder joked as she showed off the mess left behind.

In the snap, the bathroom sink had been filled to the brim with purple water as a baby doll floated in it.

A container of brushes had been left behind, sitting on the edge of the vanity, as hues of purple, blue and pink covered the white marble countertops.

Some of the watercolors had splashed onto the walls and mirror during Stormi’s secret painting session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBCmd_0jlUIA0H00
Jenner is very open with her daughter on social media.
Getty Images for MRC

While Stormi often makes appearances on her mother’s social media channel, the mother of two has kept her son out of the spotlight ever since welcoming him in February .

Jenner recently posted rare photos of their baby but decided to conceal the little one’s face.

In one of the images, the media mogul wore a backless black gown while walking to the car and holding the infant, whose name has still not been released to the public .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZ5vc_0jlUIA0H00
The makeup mogul has yet to share photos of her son’s face online.
Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Another photo showed Jenner playing with her son outside in the grass on a sunny day.

Despite enjoying her new life as a mom of two, the reality star got candid about having postpartum depression — or what she called “the baby blues” — after giving birth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPoK6_0jlUIA0H00
Jenner shares both her children with Travis Scott.
Instagram/Kylie Jenner

“I cried for, like, three weeks … every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad,” the 25-year-old explained on an episode of “The Kardashians.”

“But I feel better mentally,” she continued. “I’m not crying every day so that’s great. I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally.”

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Diddy surprises twin daughters with Range Rovers for their 16th birthday

A sweet 16 indeed. Sean “Diddy” Combs surprised his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, with Range Rovers ahead of their joint 16th birthday. The teenagers – whom Diddy shared with his late ex, model Kim Porter – were seen screaming out with joy when they were presented with the luxurious rides in videos posted to social media over the weekend. Footage shows the “Bad Boys for Life” rapper walking his daughters to their new rides. Both D’Lila and Jessie, who were wearing matching white and pink ensembles for the occasion, looked overwhelmed and emotional over the lavish present. Both women hugged their...
Page Six

North West pranks Kim Kardashian by ‘shaving off’ her eyebrows: ‘Not funny’

That’s one hair-raising gag. Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, loves to post videos on TikTok — and just pranked her mom with the help of a filter that makes eyebrows appear thinner than they are. North, 9, filmed herself holding a pink facial razor and rubbing it along the top of Kardashian’s brows (without actually shaving anything) while the mom of four slept. After waking up Kim, North showed her the version of her face with the “Thin Brows” filter, tricking her into thinking she’d done some DIY shaping. “North, this is not funny,” Kim replied. Though she wasn’t pleased with the prank, the Skims...
Page Six

Inside Mason Disick’s lavish bar mitzvah: Food trucks, cake, balloons and more

Mason Disick’s famous family went all out for his lavish bar mitzvah. The night celebrating Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest child – who turned 13 on Dec. 14 – included a massive cake, group dancing and wild fashion choices. New video obtained by TMZ shows Mason’s 8-year-old brother, Reign, who shares a birthday with the bar mitzvah boy, being hoisted up onto partygoers’ shoulders at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday. However, Mason was still the star of the celebration as he was presented with a giant, two-tier cake decorated with Star of David symbols and topped with celebratory...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Page Six

Kardashians rock leather and latex at Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah

Don’t say “Bible.” On Saturday, the Kardashian-Jenners got together to celebrate Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah. But in typical reality superstar fashion, the family members skipped the usual conservative suits and shoulder-covering shawls for the Jewish coming-of-age event, instead opting for sexy looks in leather, latex and lace. Kim flashed her abs in a cropped concert tee from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s Up in Smoke Tour, along with studded leather pants and layers of bling. The Skims founder later wore the same look to Paris Hilton’s Christmas party, another event where she seemed to ignore the dress code. Khloé showed up in a skintight black...
Page Six

Rihanna shares first look of son with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has finally revealed her and A$AP Rocky’s sweet baby boy. The “Love on the Brain” singer, 34, gave fans a first look at her 7-month-old son in her very first TikTok video on Saturday. She captioned the 45-second clip, “hacked.” In the video, the baby boy smiles at Rihanna as she records him sitting in his car seat. “You tryna get mommy phone?” the “Diamonds” singer asks the infant, whose name has not yet been shared publicly. He then grabs the phone and adorably attempts to put it in his mouth as Rihanna says, “Oh, wow. Oh, wow.” Fans gushed over Rihanna’s son in the...
Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Page Six

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy beach date with son ahead of TikTok reveal

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shared a sweet beach date with their son in Malibu, Calif. on Friday, ahead of revealing their baby boy to the world for the first time. The “Diamonds” singer, 34, and “Praise the Lord” rapper, also 34, were spotted acting like doting parents as they made sure to keep their 7-month-old warm. There was a camera crew present so it appears that the family may have been doing a scenic photo shoot. Rihanna was dressed elegantly in a black, flowing dress with a slit that showcased her long legs. Her hair was styled with its natural texture and let...
MALIBU, CA
Page Six

Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party

That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
Page Six

Brad Pitt and gal pal Ines de Ramon get cozy at ‘Babylon’ afterparty: report

Brad Pitt and gal pal Ines de Ramon reportedly got cozy during a premiere afterparty for the actor’s latest film, “Babylon,” on Thursday night in Los Angeles.  According to People, the Oscar winner, 58, and the jewelry executive, 32, were seen mingling with guests and occasionally placed their arms around each other.  Reps for Pitt had no comment when reached by Page Six. The new couple has reportedly been dating for a few months, a source told People in November.  The insider claimed the two “met through a mutual friend” and that the actor is “really into” de Ramon. A second source confirmed Pitt and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Nick Cannon’s baby mama LaNisha Cole shades him for posting pics with other kids

One of Nick Cannon’s baby mamas LaNisha Cole appeared to shade the “Wild ‘n Out” host for posting “fake” photo ops with his other kids and their mothers. Cole – who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx with Cannon — seemingly responded to questions about her and her daughter not being included in the recent snaps. “There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way 🙏🏾 Happy holidays to you and your family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Cole, 40, captioned a blank Instagram Story on...
Page Six

‘Strict’ parent The Game defends 12-year-old daughter’s ‘inappropriate’ dress

The Game clapped back at fans who criticized his parenting skills after his 12-year-old daughter wore an “inappropriate” dress to a birthday party. “I’m gonna say this once so people who aren’t her parents get it,” he began in a lengthy Instagram comment under the Shade Room’s post highlighting the criticism. “My daughter is 12 & both of her parents are more than strict.” The Game then explained that California Dream Taylor’s mother, Tiffney Cambridge, called him and asked “would it be okay” if their daughter wore the dress to the party, which had a “futuristic” theme. “After talking to her thoroughly for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III split after eight months of dating: report

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend of eight months, Bobby Wooten III, are reportedly over. “Katie and Bobby broke up last week,” a source told Us Weekly on Friday, explaining that the two simply “didn’t work out together for the long run.” The insider added that Holmes is “no longer [talking] about him to his friends.” Reps for the pair have not yet responded to Page Six’s requests for comment. Holmes, 43, and Wooten, 33, were first linked romantically in April when they were photographed locking lips on a steamy stroll in Central Park. The actress’ mother tagged along for the outing, seeming to indicate that the duo’s relationship...
Page Six

‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55

Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
Page Six

Penelope Disick, 10, shares TikTok of Sephora makeup haul worth hundreds

Penelope Disick has plenty of beauty products to play with this holiday season. On Monday, the 10-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick shared a TikTok of herself unbagging a bevy of Sephora beauty buys worth around $300. “Sephora hall [sic],” she captioned the clip, which was posted on the account she shares with her mom. The extensive shopping spree began with three Dr. Jart Cyro Rubber Masks ($15), a two-step at-home skincare treatment that’s also featured in Bethenny Frankel’s extensive beauty TikTok testing. It appears Disick is also a big fan of Charlotte Tilbury — perhaps taking after her aunt Khloé Kardashian, who’s...
Page Six

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle once wore the same dress

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had something in common before they ever met. In the wake of the drama surrounding the Sussexes’ new Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” Diane von Furstenberg took to Instagram to remind people that the two royals aren’t so different after all — in fact, both have stepped out in the same lace dress of her design. “Once upon a time two beautiful women married two kind and handsome Princes… (here both wearing the same @dvf dress called Zorita.) Wishing them all Peace and Love for the new year !” the fashion legend, 75, captioned side-by-side photos of the...
Page Six

‘White Lotus’ stars Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall fuel romance rumors with selfie

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall have sparked romance rumors ever since Season 2 of “The White Lotus” dropped on HBO — and the actress’s latest Instagram post is only adding fuel to the fire. The “Bold Type” alum, 32, posted a slideshow Monday documenting her time in “Sizzley Sicily” while filming the hit comedy-drama. Following a cast photo taken from afar, the second shot in the carousel showed a sweet selfie with Woodall, 26. Fahy smiled with her hand on the actor’s arm in the snap. He held a drink and looked into the camera. Although the rest of the pictures also featured their...
Page Six

Pregnant Kaitlynn Carter hits back at mom-shamer saying her clothes ‘don’t fit’

Kaitlynn Carter defended her parenting style after being accused of “constantly” wearing clothes that “don’t fit.” The “Hills: New Beginnings” alum, 34, shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM she received from a hater on Monday. “[I] get your [sic] pregnant but why [do] you have to constantly wear tops that don’t fit?” the mom-shamer asked. The former reality star replied, “Oh, Brianne,” with smirk and eye-rolling emojis. Earlier that same day, Carter gave a glimpse of her latest maternity fashion in a Reel, showing her bare baby bump in multiple outfits. “I love that u Free the belly!!” one of the expectant star’s followers...
Page Six

Bre Tiesi defends Nick Cannon’s parenting amid LaNisha Cole’s apparent shade

Bre Tiesi gushed about Nick Cannon’s parenting after LaNisha Cole seemingly shaded the “Masked Singer” host. The “Selling Sunset” star posted a screenshot of an Instagram DM to her Story on Monday, reading, “I love that he shows up for his kids. “My kids’ dad doesn’t even send birthday cards or presents or Xmas gifts,” the message continued. “Nothing.” The reality star, 31, replied, “THIS! Nick always shows up.” Tiesi, who shares son Legendary, 5 months, with Cannon, called the 42-year-old a “present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person.” The Netflix personality concluded, “We love u!” The social media upload came one day...
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen ‘recharging’ on vacation with kids following Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen is prioritizing self-care following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady. The supermodel took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of snaps from her peaceful beach getaway to Brazil. She brought along the two kids she shares with her NFL star ex-husband: son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. “Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!” Bündchen, 42, captioned the post, tagging Praia Brava Norte as the location. The photo series featured the Brazilian fashion model taking a selfie in a leopard-print swimsuit, meditating on a comfy gray chair and spending quality time with her...
Page Six

Inside Billie Eilish’s 21st birthday party: See her holiday-inspired, PDA-packed bash

A very merry 21st birthday! Billie Eilish went all out to celebrate her milestone birthday in a star-studded, holiday-themed bash in West Hollywood, Calif., Saturday night. The “Bad Guy” singer – who turned 21 on Sunday – posted several photos from her A-List event, which featured boyfriend Jesse Rutherford by her side throughout the night. The lovebirds shared several smooches in front of guests before a DJ told everyone to put their “motherf–king hands in the sky” and toast to the birthday girl. Rutherford, 31, and Eilish were fittingly dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The birthday girl went with a tight red strapless...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Page Six

Page Six

163K+
Followers
19K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy