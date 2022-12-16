ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC, after tour of war's front

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: House agrees to release Trump’s taxes as Jan 6 panel cooperates with special counsel

The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to publicly release six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns.The former president has long tried to stop the disclosure of the returns, fighting the request for his records all the way to the Supreme Court. It’s unclear how quickly his taxes will be released, but with just two weeks left until Republicans formally take control of the House, this could be the last opportunity for Democrats to disclose whatever new information they have gleaned.The vote comes a day after the House January 6 select committee decided to refer Mr Trump...
Porterville Recorder

People on both sides

When I was about 6 years old, my father told me something that set me on a lifelong quest: “We’re Hungarian,” he told me, “and Hungarians have to learn lots of languages.” What he meant, of course, was if you lived in Hungary you had to learn other languages, because no one learns Hungarian. Duh. But I didn’t figure that out until decades later. In the mean time, I started learning languages.
The Associated Press

Sapporo mayor says Tokyo bid-rigging hurt its Olympic bid

TOKYO (AP) — Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto and the Japanese Olympic Committee say they will “discontinue for some time” their effort to land the 2030 Winter Games because of damage done by the Tokyo Olympic bid-rigging scandal. Akimoto suggested at a news conference on Tuesday that the bid was not being scrapped, just being paused. The Sapporo bid has been battered by a corruption scandal surrounding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sapporo had been considered the favorite for 2030, with Salt Lake City seen as the leader to land 2034. Akimoto acknowledged the scandal had sullied the bid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy