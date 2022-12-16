Read full article on original website
Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC, after tour of war's front
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for...
Trump news – live: House agrees to release Trump’s taxes as Jan 6 panel cooperates with special counsel
The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to publicly release six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns.The former president has long tried to stop the disclosure of the returns, fighting the request for his records all the way to the Supreme Court. It’s unclear how quickly his taxes will be released, but with just two weeks left until Republicans formally take control of the House, this could be the last opportunity for Democrats to disclose whatever new information they have gleaned.The vote comes a day after the House January 6 select committee decided to refer Mr Trump...
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
House committee votes to release Donald Trump’s tax returns – as it happened
Records to be shared with public after committee spends hours in private deliberation
Ukraine's Zelensky set to address Congress in first foreign trip since Russian invasion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia's invasion began in February.
Porterville Recorder
People on both sides
When I was about 6 years old, my father told me something that set me on a lifelong quest: “We’re Hungarian,” he told me, “and Hungarians have to learn lots of languages.” What he meant, of course, was if you lived in Hungary you had to learn other languages, because no one learns Hungarian. Duh. But I didn’t figure that out until decades later. In the mean time, I started learning languages.
Sapporo mayor says Tokyo bid-rigging hurt its Olympic bid
TOKYO (AP) — Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto and the Japanese Olympic Committee say they will “discontinue for some time” their effort to land the 2030 Winter Games because of damage done by the Tokyo Olympic bid-rigging scandal. Akimoto suggested at a news conference on Tuesday that the bid was not being scrapped, just being paused. The Sapporo bid has been battered by a corruption scandal surrounding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sapporo had been considered the favorite for 2030, with Salt Lake City seen as the leader to land 2034. Akimoto acknowledged the scandal had sullied the bid.
Big Tech And Its Congressional Allies Kill Most — But Not All — Antitrust Legislation
Anti-monopolists are blaming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for the demise of two bills aimed at limiting corporate power.
