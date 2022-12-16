ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 19

Debbie Pearl
4d ago

He ought to be charged , wasting cops time looking for him at least he could of called his fam instead of being a jerk ! In fact they should press charges against all these smart ads kids that take off just to get pic on news

Reply(2)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Central Park gate named in honor of Exonerated Five

The Gate of the Exonerated in Central Park was named in honor of the five men who were wrongfully convicted when they were teenagers of a brutal rape in the park in 1989. Central Park gate named in honor of Exonerated Five. The Gate of the Exonerated in Central Park...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water

People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, …. People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Bronx couple continues...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Delicious drinks to celebrate National Sangria Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tuesday, Dec. 20, is National Sangria Day, and the New York Living team celebrated with Lisa Fernandes, the head bartender at the Hidden Pearl and the bartender for Rule of Thirds in Brooklyn. Watch the video players for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Student stabbed at Uniondale High School

A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Seasonable cold with a mix of sunny skies and story …. Expect...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Uber drivers turn off the app and protest

New York Uber drivers went on strike Monday to protest a lawsuit filed by the company that halted an impending pay raise. New York Uber drivers went on strike Monday to protest a lawsuit filed by the company that halted an impending pay raise. Bronx couple continues gift-giving tradition. A...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Medicine shortage worries NYC moms amid tridemic

It’s especially scary for parents who are having trouble getting hands on medicine for their young children. Mom Jennifer Maggio said she watched in anguish as her 1-year-old son Salvatore suffered in pain from an ear infection. Medicine shortage worries NYC moms amid tridemic. It’s especially scary for parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD

CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

Terrible Tragedy in Staten Island

Less than 8 years ago, the Jewish world – and in particular a wife and her 10 children – was rocked when Rabbi Dovid Winiarz, 49, from Staten Island, NY, was killed in a tragic car accident. In one moment, a family whose life encompassed chesed and Torah, was left with a widow and 10 orphans.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

Climate change chat with family during the holidays

This could be the coldest holiday weekend in decades, and that could inspire some family talk about climate change. Environmentalist Heather White explains how to have that conversation. Climate change chat with family during the holidays. This could be the coldest holiday weekend in decades, and that could inspire some...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Workplace diversity

The importance of diversity in the workplace, and the challenges that professionals from communities of color face in the corporate world. The importance of diversity in the workplace, and the challenges that professionals from communities of color face in the corporate world. Salvation Army’s Harlem soup kitchen gets big donation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sun, cold to kick off workweek in NY, NJ

Look for bright sunshine and unseasonably cold conditions Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Look for bright sunshine and unseasonably cold conditions Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. NYC braces for more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Ex-Knick, Newburgh Resident Amar'e Stoudemire Charged After Punching Daughter: Report

Ex-New York Knick Amar'e Stoudemire has been charged with battery after allegedly punching his teen daughter in the jaw at his Miami condo, the Miami Herald reports. The 40-year-old former basketball great's daughter, who is between ages 14 and 17, allegedly told cops that her 6-foot and 10-inch tall dad slapped her hard enough to draw blood and punched her sometime over the weekend, the outlet says citing police papers.
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy