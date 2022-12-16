Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Another year gone? Time flies when you’re having fun! As the world gradually returns to normality, it was nice to be able to hop over the border to Bellingham, WA for a demo ride this summer, and even better to see Crankworx return to Whistler in full force. I enjoyed an injury-free year of riding and got to test a ton of bikes and gear, so here are my favourite items from 2022…

1 DAY AGO