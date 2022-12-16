Read full article on original website
2023 BH Ultralight EVO Reshaped as a Lighter, More Aero Road Bike
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The all-new BH Ultralight EVO once again blurs the line between a lightweight climber’s road bike and an aerodynamic sprinters bike as a light aero road bike. Reshaping their Ultralight once more, BH has created a more versatile road racer, adapting the kinked aero fork, aero tube profiles & dropped stays of their pure aero road bike, without compromising on weight.
Editor’s Choice 2022: Steve’s Favourite Bikes and Gear
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Another year gone? Time flies when you’re having fun! As the world gradually returns to normality, it was nice to be able to hop over the border to Bellingham, WA for a demo ride this summer, and even better to see Crankworx return to Whistler in full force. I enjoyed an injury-free year of riding and got to test a ton of bikes and gear, so here are my favourite items from 2022…
Brooks Classics Get More Ergo in New Ergonomic Leather Grips
We all know Brooks for the type of leather ergonomics that shape to your body over time, but their new Ergonomic Leather Grips aim to deliver similar comfort out-of-the-box, while matching your classic styling. Adding to an extensive leather and cambium rubber mix of both flat bar & drop bar grip options, the ergo leather grips seem to be the last holdout in getting a matchy-matchy set of contact points for your Brooks-equipped bike…
Rene Herse Neo-Retro Nivex 11-speed Rear Derailleur, a design from the ’30’s?!
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. More news from Seattle’s Rene Herse Cycles. Back in early November, I covered another modern throwback with the Rene Herses collab with OPEN Cycles. But, they’re at it again with the release of a new rear derailleur, that Jan Heine of Rene Herse Bicycles, says is the “ultimate rear derailleur“. If you’re looking for the perfect analog experience, this new rear derailleur may be for you.
