Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
EU accepts Amazon commitments in antitrust agreement affecting data and sellers
The European Union has struck a deal with Amazon that will resolve multiple antitrust investigations into the company and impose binding restrictions on the e-commerce giant’s business, in another major step by EU officials to rein in Big Tech. The agreement includes several multi-year concessions offered by Amazon, including...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart
The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
India to step up COVID surveillance as cases increase elsewhere
NEW DELHI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India's government has asked all states to step up surveillance for any new variants of the coronavirus, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and elsewhere.
Elon Musk creates Twitter poll on $1.7T spending bill, says it's 'unlikely' in best interest of the people
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Congress' massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill was being railroaded through and is "unlikely to be in the best interests of the people."
Indonesia says bauxite export ban to proceed as scheduled in June 2023
JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia will ban exports of bauxite, the main ore source of aluminium, starting from June next year to encourage domestic processing of the material, President Joko Widodo announced on Wednesday.
KTVZ
Here’s who Elon Musk could pick to be Twitter’s next CEO
Elon Musk may soon be on the lookout for a new chief executive to run Twitter. After mounting criticism of his chaotic leadership at Twitter, including recent decisions to suspend tech journalists and introduce (and then delete) a controversial policy banning linking out to rival platforms, Musk posted a poll asking whether he should step down as CEO. The poll ended Monday morning with 57% of voters in favor of Musk handing off the top job.
Comments / 0