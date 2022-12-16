Read full article on original website
‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs
SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.” On her new album SOS, the big rock moment is “F2F,” which hits hard both lyrically (“I fucked him ’cause I miss you,” she sings) and musically, even if it sounds more like Avril...
Hypebae
Bad Bunny's Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri Gives a Glimpse of Tour Life With Him
Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri rarely post about each other or their relationship online. However, Berlingeri, who’s been featured on a few of his songs, including “El Apagón” and “En Casita,” shared personal footage from his World’s Hottest Tour, which she was a part of.
Hypebae
'White Lotus' Stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall Get Cozy In Italy Amid Dating Rumors
White Lotus castmates Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy incite dating rumors with several new Instagram photos. Fans began to suspect the castmates Woodall and Fahy were dating after Fahy commented on Woodall’s Instagram post, reminiscing about time onset. “I love you! I love these! I love you,” she said. A fan then revealed they spotted the pair in public and it definitely appeared as if they were in a relationship. ”Meghann and Leo 1,000%. Tons of witnesses. Not a whole lot of secrecy behind this pairing,” they said.
Hunter Schafer Radiates With High-shine Finish in Sculpted Rick Owens Look at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Screening and Panel
Hunter Schafer arrived at The Paramount Theatre for the “Euphoria” FYC panel in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, wearing a sculpted look. For the event, which was a screening of the fifth episode of season two of “Euphoria,” Schafer wore an umber-orange Rick Owens asymmetrical one-shoulder top with a matching Vered wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit. The top and skirt had a high-shine finish. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet...
Hypebae
Is Ariana Grande Taking a Break from Music?
Ariana Grande just made a pretty subtle change to her Instagram bio, and fans think it might be a sign that she’s about to take a break from her music career. The singer recently removed the profile category ‘Musician’ from her Instagram account, leaving her r.e.m. beauty website as the only indicator on her page. It’s not the first time we’ve seen a successful musician with a brand take a break and pivot towards the business side of things (ahem, Rihanna) so it’s safe to say that Ari may just be entering her Fenty era.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni turns subway station into photo shoot backdrop
Leni Klum is following in her mother’s fierce footsteps. Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter turned an average New York City subway station into the backdrop of an impromptu and futuristic photo shoot on Wednesday. Rocking a structured chrome jacket and matching mini shorts, the blue-eyed brunette struck pose after pose along an equally shiny turnstile — at a seemingly empty station in Soho. Leni completed her look with black stiletto pumps and wore bedazzled sunglasses in a few of the snaps. Her chocolate brown locks were parted down the middle and styled straight, while her makeup was kept to a minimum. In the various photos, the...
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Baby Names Expected To Be Popular In 2023
For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
ETOnline.com
Salma Hayek Dishes on Her Steamy Lap Dance From Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' (Exclusive)
When the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance dropped last month, the headlines described Channing Tatum's lap dance on Salma Hayek as "sexy" and "steamy." Hayek, however, used two very different words to describe the seductive scene. The 56-year-old actress spoke with ET's Rachel Smith and revealed exactly what...
The 100 best songs of 2022
Whether you heard them on TikTok, on the radio or on a fresh slab of old-fashioned vinyl, new songs helped make sense this year of a world that seemed to need more interpretation with every passing month.
Meghan Trainor’s Son Riley Is All Bundled Up for the Snow & People Can’t Get Over How Cute He Is
Just call Meghan Trainor’s son Riley “Elsa,” because he is completely unbothered by the snow. The “Made You Look” singer shared new pictures of her 22-month-old son, who she shares with husband Daryl Sabara, all bundled up on the slopes of Lake Tahoe yesterday. He is the happiest little boy on the planet! In the first photo, the “Kid on Christmas” singer sits on a bank of snow with Riley in her lap. They are both dressed in matching all-black puffy outfits. Except Riley is wearing his with a brown fuzzy bear-ears hood and teal eyeglasses as he looks at puffy...
iheart.com
Ashley Graham Trending As Former Miss NJ Bashes Her And 'Fat Positivity'
This is a weird one. Former Miss New Jersey Sameera Khan came after Ashley Graham on Twitter last night with a tweet using pics of her to illustrate the statement "The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand." She got a lot of pushback on that (and all the attention she was looking for most likely) and doubled down, saying that she was dressed like "a (fat) wh*re" in the photos, calling it nasty, and questioning why a mother of three would be out in public in that outfit. Definitely not cool, but everyone is entitled to their opinion I suppose.
Hypebae
RBD Tease a Comeback Nearly 15 Years After Their Farewell Tour
RBD are getting ready to return to the music scene. The Mexican pop group, which first became popular by starring in the 2004 Spanish-language soap opera Rebelde, has recently taken to social media to tease a comeback. The group’s official Instagram account shared a nostalgic video of the telenovela edited...
Kylie Jenner Sports All-Leather Biker Outfit in New Photos
Kylie Jenner was captured headed out for a night on the town this week, looking every part a biker babe. The reality star and mom-of-two stepped out in Los Angeles on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 14, where she was caught getting out of the driver's side door of a silver truck or SUV.
Hypebae
RM of BTS on His Debut Solo Album 'Indigo' and Becoming More Like a "Wild Flower"
RM of BTS, real name Kim Namjun, finished off the year 2022 with a bang, releasing his first-ever solo album Indigo comprised of 10 tracks featuring names like Erykah Badu, Mahalia, Anderson .Paak and more. The release marked a major moment for the K-pop artist in his career — it...
Hypebae
Lori Harvey's Clapback at Dating Rumors Taps Hollywood's Iconic 'Malena' Moment
Lori Harvey has always remained on the hush about her dating life, even after securing and allegedly dumping Hollywood’s bachelor, Michael B. Jordan. Social media has created its own narrative with alleged partners and even an NDA with a million-dollar USD penalty. But her latest cover hid a secret we all missed at first.
Hypebae
Billie Eilish Celebrates Her 21st Birthday
Billie Eilish turned 21 this past weekend and celebrated her birthday with an all-star Christmas-themed party. Wearing a sexy ensemble Mrs. Claus would approve of, the Grammy award-winning singer donned a fitted bright red dress with a snow white fur trim. She completed her festive look with a matching cape and gloves.
Hypebae
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Host Lavish Birthday Party for Mason
Kourtney Kardashian and her former partner Scott Disick reunited over the weekend to host a special party for their son Mason’s 13th birthday. The former couple arrived separately to the event, and it appears that Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker was not in attendance. Held at the Offsunset Lounge in West Hollywood, the star-studded Bar Mitzvah party saw all other members of the family in attendance, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
Hypebae
Instagram Launches Its 2022 Recap Series Ideal for Your End-Of-Year Reel Templates
Instagram has launched its 2022 recap, a series of reels by Bad Bunny, Stranger Things‘ Priah Ferguson, DJ Khaled and rapper Badshah. The best part of the reels is that in addition to seeing how some of your favorite stars summed up their year, you can do the same using the template of your choosing for your own personalized reel.
