Knicks Icon Patrick Ewing Mourns Death of 'Brother' Louis Orr

By Mike Fisher
 4 days ago

"I've lost a great friend,'' Ewing wrote on social media of the death of Louis Orr. "Someone who has been in my life since I was 22 years old. We developed a friendship and a brotherhood. ...''

A long-time basketball figure, as a player and coach, with New York Knicks connections, passed away on Thursday - and New York icon Patrick Ewing is in mourning.

Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64.

As a college athlete, Orr played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He then spent eight seasons in the NBA, six with the Knicks, before coaching Siena for one season and then Seton Hall from 2001 to 2006.

Orr also coached at Bowling Green State before accepting an assistant coach job at Georgetown under Ewing.

Wrote Ewing: "He was always someone I could talk to - we would talk about life, we would talk about basketball, we would talk about family. Louis Orr will be truly missed and he will forever be part of this Hoya program.''

Syracuse also issued a statement.

“We mourn the loss of an Orange legend — a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better,” the Syracuse Men’s Basketball program wrote on Twitter . “Louis Orr’s memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters.”

Coach Rick Pitino, who coached Orr in college and in New York, also noted his passing.

“So heartbroken with the news of Louis Orr’s passing,” Pitino tweeted . “My first Syracuse recruit and Knick player was as kind a person to play in the NBA – our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Orr is survived by his wife of 30 years, Yvette, and their children, daughter Monica and son Chauncey, as well as grandsons, Isaiah and Nasir.

DarkVoid
3d ago

Louis Orr was a great basketball player my condolences to his family and friends 🕯️🙏🏽🕯️

