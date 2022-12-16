ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
weareiowa.com

Here are the 12 things you need for a winter weather car emergency kit

DES MOINES, Iowa — With a likely blizzard on the horizon later this week, travel is not advised by the Local 5 Weather Team from Wednesday evening through Friday morning due to drastically reduced visibility from blowing snow. Six to 10 inches of snow are expected across Iowa, with...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy