I told my boyfriend not to bring his kids to my family’s Christmas dinner
A woman has posted about how she asked her boyfriend to kindly not bring his kids to Christmas dinner, and yes, it’s as awkward and cringe-worthy as you imagine. Her justification? Well, she says that she actually has his “best interests” at heart. But you decide for yourselves. The woman titled her Reddit post, ‘AITA for suggesting that my boyfriend lets his kids spend Christmas with their mum?’ She explains how the couple has been dating for 11 months and while he has met her family before, this will be the first Christmas he actually spends with the family. She adds, “He has two kids (11 and seven)...
Woman is praised for getting a refund on ex-boyfriend's Christmas gifts
There's nothing worse than buying a present for your partner, only to fall out in the build-up to Christmas and be stuck with a pair of boxers and empty wallet. But rather than just giving the gift to them anyway, one woman decided to simply return the items to the shop and get herself a refund.
Thrillist
Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Christmas Eve & Christmas
Whether you're hosting 25 people and making a seven-course Christmas meal or plan on sitting in front of the TV with takeout, it's likely you have at least one of your meals out during the busy days of Christmas Eve and Christmas. Make sure to save money and eat deliciously even when you are frantically running from location to location or are recovering from a long day spent around family members you only ever want to see once a year.
Mum says she puts all of her decorations away on Christmas day for sweet reason
People have been left divided over a mum's decision to take down festive decorations on Christmas Day. There's nothing like putting up the tree, popping up a festive wreath and sprinkling your home with a few Christmas decorations to make the winter season seem a bit less bleak. However, it...
Man slammed as 'selfish' for asking Christmas party guests to bring food to save him money
Christmas celebrations are in full swing this week, but since money is tight, some people are struggling to fund their festive get-togethers. In fact, one man found himself on the verge of falling out with his friends after he tried to save some money at his upcoming Christmas party. The...
Woman Retracting Wedding Gift After 'Rude' Bride Changes Invite Praised
"She doesn't want you there, no matter the excuse," commented one Reddit user.
Man Backing Out of Christmas With Girlfriend's Family to Be Alone Cheered
He had been set to spend Christmas with his girlfriend's daughters and their families but told her he only said yes because he "felt pressured."
Mom Comes Up With Genius Hack to Get House Clean and Keep Kids Entertained
She’s definitely got the right idea.
Dad Backed for Demanding Family Not Give His Kids Any Christmas Presents
"Why he doesn't want to isn't really any of your concern, and how much they earn has nothing to do with it," said one Mumsnet user.
TODAY.com
Martha Stewart shares timeless holiday recipes and crafts
Marth Stewart shares timeless holiday recipes and crafts to brighten up your table, including decorative pressed velvet leaves, delicious eggnog and rich Noël nut balls.Dec. 21, 2022.
Allrecipes.com
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
psychologytoday.com
A Holiday In-Law Survival Guide
Issues with in-laws often arise during the holidays. Seeing your in-laws through "rose colored glasses" can help shift your perspective. Creating and communicating boundaries is important when dealing with in-laws during the holidays. The holiday season is in full swing, and many will be spending time with family this week,...
CNET
Best Last-Minute Shopping Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More
We are less than a week away from Christmas at this point, and if you've been putting off your shopping you may be a little stressed. Don't worry, though. Retailers are still offering some pretty great deals across the board, and many of them can still arrive in time for your holiday celebrations. We've rounded up the big retailers offering sales and a way to get the items in time below, so be sure to check them out now and finish up your holiday shopping today.
No powdered sugar, no problem, try this simple hack instead
Nicole Keshishian Modic of KaleJunkie shares a simple hack for homemade powdered sugar with two ingredients.
Delivery Man Has Important Message for Nagging Husband
The Kentucky accent clinches it for us.
Easy chocolate candy cookies from chef Alex Guarnaschelli are a great holiday treat
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli shared her simple chocolate candy cookies with "GMA" for the 12 Days of Christmas Cookies.
