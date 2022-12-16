ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

I told my boyfriend not to bring his kids to my family’s Christmas dinner

A woman has posted about how she asked her boyfriend to kindly not bring his kids to Christmas dinner, and yes, it’s as awkward and cringe-worthy as you imagine. Her justification? Well, she says that she actually has his “best interests” at heart. But you decide for yourselves. The woman titled her Reddit post, ‘AITA for suggesting that my boyfriend lets his kids spend Christmas with their mum?’ She explains how the couple has been dating for 11 months and while he has met her family before, this will be the first Christmas he actually spends with the family.  She adds, “He has two kids (11 and seven)...
Tyla

Woman is praised for getting a refund on ex-boyfriend's Christmas gifts

There's nothing worse than buying a present for your partner, only to fall out in the build-up to Christmas and be stuck with a pair of boxers and empty wallet. But rather than just giving the gift to them anyway, one woman decided to simply return the items to the shop and get herself a refund.
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Christmas Eve & Christmas

Whether you're hosting 25 people and making a seven-course Christmas meal or plan on sitting in front of the TV with takeout, it's likely you have at least one of your meals out during the busy days of Christmas Eve and Christmas. Make sure to save money and eat deliciously even when you are frantically running from location to location or are recovering from a long day spent around family members you only ever want to see once a year.
psychologytoday.com

A Holiday In-Law Survival Guide

Issues with in-laws often arise during the holidays. Seeing your in-laws through "rose colored glasses" can help shift your perspective. Creating and communicating boundaries is important when dealing with in-laws during the holidays. The holiday season is in full swing, and many will be spending time with family this week,...
CNET

Best Last-Minute Shopping Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More

We are less than a week away from Christmas at this point, and if you've been putting off your shopping you may be a little stressed. Don't worry, though. Retailers are still offering some pretty great deals across the board, and many of them can still arrive in time for your holiday celebrations. We've rounded up the big retailers offering sales and a way to get the items in time below, so be sure to check them out now and finish up your holiday shopping today.

