As 2023 quickly approaches, it’s important to look at the challenges manufacturers have faced over the last two years and emerging trends that will continue to impact the industry moving forward. After an uncertain and unstable period, the manufacturing industry is building back. However, constant market challenges, such as labor shortages and supply chain delays, continue to strain the industry’s immediate future. Succeeding in this environment demands business agility and innovation, which can only be achieved by leveraging technology. A pivotal solution is enterprise resource planning (ERP), which provides adaptability and enables resiliency.

