Supply & Demand Chain Executive
3PL Acquisition Doubles Down on Logistics Offerings Across the Border
B.I.G. Logistics acquired Xcell Logistic Services, Inc. and Xcell Logistics Corporation in Mexico. Together, the new combined companies offer the management of international and domestic air, ocean, ground transport, custom brokerage and project cargo as well as pharmaceutical-licensed, third-party logistics (3PL) cross-dock and temperature-controlled warehouses; fulfillment; transload; border brokerage; container examination station (CES); Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) facility operation and management; and light manufacturing and e-commerce services.
What Consumers, Carriers and Suppliers Can Expect from the Supply Chain in 2023
Persistent issues remained in the supply chain throughout 2022. Whether it was canceled sailings due to congestion at U.S. ports, rail congestion, chassis shortages or a lack of drayage capacity to pick up containerized shipments, there were major pain points for shippers and third-party logistics firms — leading some economics experts to believe that “many months, and perhaps years, are likely to transpire before the chaos subsides.”
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Additive Manufacturing: Key to Unlocking Supply Chain Resiliency
In a July 2022 Summit about building multilateral supply chain resilience, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen drew direct parallels between the current state of the world and the manufacturing problems that could persist into the future. “The necessity of [supply chain resilience] has been illustrated clearly by the events of...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supercharging Parcel Measurement and Expediting Fulfillment
E-commerce fulfillment is demanding, requiring faster shipment processing complete visibility and optimal inventory planning. Keeping up with these demands requires a new way of working with supporting technology that streamlines and accelerates all related processes. The stakes are high: if you do e-commerce well, there’s a massive business opportunity at your reach.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Door-to-Door Cost Calculator for Fashion Industry
CALA partnered with SEKO Logistics (SEKO) to launch a new pricing engine that incorporates what is said to be the most comprehensive door-to-door total landed cost calculator for the fashion industry, factoring in product type, material type, complexity, number of units, time of year and destination. “Margin management, responsiveness and...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Manufacturing Industry Outlook: Technology’s Evolving Role in 2023
As 2023 quickly approaches, it’s important to look at the challenges manufacturers have faced over the last two years and emerging trends that will continue to impact the industry moving forward. After an uncertain and unstable period, the manufacturing industry is building back. However, constant market challenges, such as labor shortages and supply chain delays, continue to strain the industry’s immediate future. Succeeding in this environment demands business agility and innovation, which can only be achieved by leveraging technology. A pivotal solution is enterprise resource planning (ERP), which provides adaptability and enables resiliency.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Managing the Dual Risks Facing International Trade
Global trade volumes may have recovered from the shock of COVID-19, but challenges remain for U.S. companies buying and selling across international borders. New counterparty and currency risks face companies that have pivoted to new suppliers and new markets. Meanwhile, rising interest rates and inflation continue to pressure working capital and push borrowing costs higher. Fortunately, there are financing tools available that can help companies mitigate these dual risks.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
When Shipping Costs Dip, Beware of Risks Around the Corner
In chaos theory, the butterfly effect is based on the idea that one small change can have an exponential impact on the entire ecosystem, and today’s interconnected economy is certainly not immune. In an arena as complex and agile as global trade, small shifts such as the recent decline of shipping costs may sound positively encouraging off-the-bat, but can also create hugely detrimental risks to the wider ecosystem and ultimately to consumers.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
The Advantages of Automation & Robotization Technologies Integrated Within a SaaS WMS
Today, the great majority of warehouses are neither automated nor robotized. To improve the management of any site, intelligence automates that multiply increasingly the power of operators, especially in picking. A precision system that can be easily deployed and interfaced directly with Generix Group SaaS Warehouse Management System.
