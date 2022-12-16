Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Port of LA to fund 22 zero-emission trucks through $6M in grants
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday. The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.
mynews13.com
Christmas cheer amid change at SoCal ports
LONG BEACH, Calif. — After more than a year of unprecedented volume and congestion at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, there is, at long last, a noticeable slowdown. At the end of 2022, here are some things to watch:. The long-awaited container dwell fee — an...
mynews13.com
‘Modern Family’ stunt coordinator alleges blacklisting by Disney, executive
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A stunt coordinator is suing the Walt Disney Co., alleging a vice president has blacklisted him for defeating a workplace probe the executive initiated that ultimately vindicated the plaintiff of overbilling and workplace favoritism allegations. Jimmy Sharp’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges retaliatory discharge/wrongful...
mynews13.com
Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial...
mynews13.com
Judge won't reduce conviction for man who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A judge Monday rejected a defense bid to have a first-degree murder conviction reduced to second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter for the man who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle in front of the musician's South Los Angeles clothing store. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge H....
