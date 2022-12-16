ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Arraignment set for wife charged in Laurel homicides

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A woman charged with her husband in connection with an August quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, is scheduled to make her first court appearance in January. District Judge Bryan Meismer scheduled the arraignment for Carrie Jones for Jan. 23 in Cedar County District Court. She was...
LAUREL, NE
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison. Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Judge issues $7.1 million judgment against former Lawton business

SIOUX CITY -- A judge has ordered a former Lawton, Iowa, body shop to pay nearly $7.2 million to an Indiana car owner for breaching contracts and committing fraud. William Oesterle, of Indianapolis, sued The Healey Werks Corp., ANCA Properties and owner Craig Hillinger, of Bronson, Iowa, in May 2020 for falsely representing a vehicle he purchased was an authentic Austin Healey and for fraud related to the restoration of several classic Austin Healey cars.
LAWTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Duff

Don and Donna Duff of Sioux City, will celebrate 60 years of marriage and Don’s 85th birthday on Friday with an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Handicapped entrance is available. No gifts please. Cards may be sent to 5700 Hayworth Ave., Sioux City,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Blowing snow expected to hit Sioux City Wednesday

SIOUX CITY — Blowing snow is expected to descend upon the Sioux City area beginning Wednesday, followed soon after by several days of bitterly cold temperatures. Snow is forecast to roll into Sioux City during the morning hours Wednesday, lasting through much of the day, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Total accumulation of around 2 to 3 inches is expected.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

From the Archives: Salvation Army planning Christmas dinner

Christmas Charity: The local division of the Salvation Army, with Ensign William Sinnock in charge, will observe its usual custom of remembering the poor people of Sioux City on Christmas Day. Ensign Sinnock has already begun preparations for the event, and hopes to distribute many Christmas dinners. The plan this year is instead of spreading out tables, dinners will be distributed in baskets to ensure they go to those who need them.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

REVIEW: Brule helps Sioux City Symphony Orchestra make the season resonate

Brule’s performance with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Sunday afternoon reminded us just how meaningful Christmas music can be when a lot of the artifice is pared away. Performing mashups of traditional hymns and carols, the Native American band captured the heart of the season and planted a message or two that should take fruit in the coming year.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Make sure your pets are protected from frigid weather

SIOUX CITY -- With winter weather approaching, extra steps must be made to protect pets from the frigid cold. When the thermometer dips below freezing, the Siouxland Humane Society's Kelly Erie advises keeping dogs and cats indoors as much as possible. If pets must stay outside, provide a warm shelter, raise it as few inches above ground, use a later of straw and bedding to help insulate it from the elements.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

LeMars rides to cruise-control win over North Sioux City Dakota Valley 74-51

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as LeMars turned out the lights on North Sioux City Dakota Valley 74-51 in a South Dakota girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Sioux City Journal

Area boys basketball roundup: Dakota Valley, East, SB-L win at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY — South Dakota’s reigning Class A Boys’ Player of the Year Isaac Bruns exploded for 39 points as the Panthers blasted North Community Saturday night. The Panthers, the defending Class A state champions, and the Polars, a Minneapolis school, met in a marque matchup at the Tyson Events Center as part of The Arena Invitational.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Northwestern, Dordt, Morningside, USD, Wayne football players earn spots on Academic All-America team

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three players from Northwestern's championship football team, three from Dordt and one from Morningside were named Tuesday to the NAIA Academic All-America First Team. University of South Dakota long-snapper Dalton Godfrey was selected to the First-Team CSC Academic all-American team for the second consecutive season. Wayne...
VERMILLION, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy