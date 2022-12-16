Christmas Charity: The local division of the Salvation Army, with Ensign William Sinnock in charge, will observe its usual custom of remembering the poor people of Sioux City on Christmas Day. Ensign Sinnock has already begun preparations for the event, and hopes to distribute many Christmas dinners. The plan this year is instead of spreading out tables, dinners will be distributed in baskets to ensure they go to those who need them.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO