Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Arraignment set for wife charged in Laurel homicides
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A woman charged with her husband in connection with an August quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, is scheduled to make her first court appearance in January. District Judge Bryan Meismer scheduled the arraignment for Carrie Jones for Jan. 23 in Cedar County District Court. She was...
Sioux City Journal
South Sioux City man pleads guilty of illegally receiving government benefits
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A South Sioux City man pleaded guilty Tuesday of illegally receiving government benefits for nearly 17 years. Steven Woodall, 43, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Lincoln to one count of theft of government funds. Sentencing was scheduled for April 21. Woodall was indicted in...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison. Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Police Department looks for suspects in Monday morning convenience store robbery in Morningside
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department is seeking two men in connection with a robbery at a Morningside convenience store and the theft of a pickup truck used as a getaway vehicle. At around 6:21 a.m. Monday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to Sarg's Mini Mart,...
Sioux City Journal
Judge issues $7.1 million judgment against former Lawton business
SIOUX CITY -- A judge has ordered a former Lawton, Iowa, body shop to pay nearly $7.2 million to an Indiana car owner for breaching contracts and committing fraud. William Oesterle, of Indianapolis, sued The Healey Werks Corp., ANCA Properties and owner Craig Hillinger, of Bronson, Iowa, in May 2020 for falsely representing a vehicle he purchased was an authentic Austin Healey and for fraud related to the restoration of several classic Austin Healey cars.
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ogden, DeJong place 2-3 in Class VII Dance Solo
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Bailey Ogden and Maddie DeJong placed second and third, respectively, in a tight battle for the title in Class VII Dance Solos on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. Ogden received 276 out of 300 points from...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
Sioux City Journal
Duff
Don and Donna Duff of Sioux City, will celebrate 60 years of marriage and Don’s 85th birthday on Friday with an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Handicapped entrance is available. No gifts please. Cards may be sent to 5700 Hayworth Ave., Sioux City,...
Sioux City Journal
Blowing snow expected to hit Sioux City Wednesday
SIOUX CITY — Blowing snow is expected to descend upon the Sioux City area beginning Wednesday, followed soon after by several days of bitterly cold temperatures. Snow is forecast to roll into Sioux City during the morning hours Wednesday, lasting through much of the day, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Total accumulation of around 2 to 3 inches is expected.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City's Shesler Hall, a long-term transitional residence for homeless women, to close permanently Dec. 30
SIOUX CITY — Shesler Hall, a long-term transitional residence for homeless women with chronic mental health conditions that has operated for decades, is closing its doors permanently Dec. 30. Kris Dam, director of Shesler Hall since 2015, told The Journal that the closure was brought on by a convergence...
Sioux City Journal
Rehabilitation project for Sioux City's West Street bridge will get $1.5 million in federal funding
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, authorized the acceptance of $1.5 million in federal funding to rehabilitate a bridge on West Street. The gravel-paved bridge, which spans a drainage ditch that eventually connects with Perry Creek, was one of...
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Sioux City East's Connot is state runner-up, Cooper ties for 10th in Class X Dance Solos
Haley Connot came away with state runner-up honors and teammate Cali Cooper tied for 10th place in Class X Dance Solos to lead Sioux City East in competition Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. Connot received 257.5 points in...
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives: Salvation Army planning Christmas dinner
Christmas Charity: The local division of the Salvation Army, with Ensign William Sinnock in charge, will observe its usual custom of remembering the poor people of Sioux City on Christmas Day. Ensign Sinnock has already begun preparations for the event, and hopes to distribute many Christmas dinners. The plan this year is instead of spreading out tables, dinners will be distributed in baskets to ensure they go to those who need them.
Sioux City Journal
REVIEW: Brule helps Sioux City Symphony Orchestra make the season resonate
Brule’s performance with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Sunday afternoon reminded us just how meaningful Christmas music can be when a lot of the artifice is pared away. Performing mashups of traditional hymns and carols, the Native American band captured the heart of the season and planted a message or two that should take fruit in the coming year.
Sioux City Journal
Make sure your pets are protected from frigid weather
SIOUX CITY -- With winter weather approaching, extra steps must be made to protect pets from the frigid cold. When the thermometer dips below freezing, the Siouxland Humane Society's Kelly Erie advises keeping dogs and cats indoors as much as possible. If pets must stay outside, provide a warm shelter, raise it as few inches above ground, use a later of straw and bedding to help insulate it from the elements.
Sioux City Journal
Pretty portrait: Kingsley-Pierson paints a victorious picture in win over Hawarden West Sioux 53-35
Kingsley-Pierson handed Hawarden West Sioux a tough 53-35 loss at Hawarden West Sioux High on December 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 12, Kingsley-Pierson squared off with Alta-Aurelia in a basketball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
LeMars rides to cruise-control win over North Sioux City Dakota Valley 74-51
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as LeMars turned out the lights on North Sioux City Dakota Valley 74-51 in a South Dakota girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Area boys basketball roundup: Dakota Valley, East, SB-L win at Tyson Events Center
SIOUX CITY — South Dakota’s reigning Class A Boys’ Player of the Year Isaac Bruns exploded for 39 points as the Panthers blasted North Community Saturday night. The Panthers, the defending Class A state champions, and the Polars, a Minneapolis school, met in a marque matchup at the Tyson Events Center as part of The Arena Invitational.
Sioux City Journal
Northwestern, Dordt, Morningside, USD, Wayne football players earn spots on Academic All-America team
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three players from Northwestern's championship football team, three from Dordt and one from Morningside were named Tuesday to the NAIA Academic All-America First Team. University of South Dakota long-snapper Dalton Godfrey was selected to the First-Team CSC Academic all-American team for the second consecutive season. Wayne...
Comments / 0