Des Moines, WA

Police seeking public’s help regarding armed robbery of SeaTac Valu Inn

 4 days ago
From our sister site The Waterland Blog:

Des Moines Police are seeking the public’s help regarding an armed robbery that happened on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at about 9:55 p.m. at the SeaTac Valu Inn, located at 22246 Pacific Highway S. in Des Moines (map below).

Officers were dispatched to the motel for a 911 call of an armed robbery, and arrived within two minutes; however, the suspects had already fled the scene.

Police described the suspects as:

  • #1: black male in his 30s, tall with heavy build.
  • #2: black male in his early 20s.

Both were wearing all black clothing with facial coverings, and both fled in a dark colored mid-2000’s Honda or Acura type sedan with no plates.

One female employee was treated by fire at the scene for minor injuries after being struck in the face by one of the suspects.

“It appears these suspects may be associated with a string of armed robberies taking place in the valley around the same time,” police said.

Detectives are still processing evidence and obtaining surveillance video.

Des Moines Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify these suspects. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Tip Line at (206) 870-6871 or email [email protected].

Normandy Park, WA
Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

